Tucker Kraft Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
Tucker Kraft (knee), who will not play in the team's preseason finale this week, is expected to be full-go for the Week 1 regular-season opener despite tearing his ACL last year, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Kraft took part in the team's joint practice against the Arizona Cardinals and took a couple of hard hits, but he did not seem to be bothered at all. "I needed some contact like that to wake up the nervous system and get ready for Week 1," said Kraft. The 25-year-old continues to practice despite not having come to an agreement with the team on a contract extension, but Kraft has made it sound like something could get done sooner rather than later. There have been reports that the Packers could put Kraft on a snap count early in the 2026 season as he continues to recover from a season-ending torn ACL, but if Wednesday is any indication, that could be out the window by the time Sept. 13 comes. After catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games last year, Kraft has clear breakout potential and top-five upside at the TE position for fantasy managers in his fourth year in the NFL.
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky