Kenny Gainwell has a Path to More PPR Upside
Kenny Gainwell enters his first year with the team in 2026 after signing a two-year, $14 million deal with the team in free agency. The 27-year-old saw career highs across the board last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, carrying the ball 114 times for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. What was most surprising, though, were his 73 receptions on 85 targets for 486 yards and three more scores as a pass-catcher. Gainwell will essentially be replacing Rachaad White in Tampa as a pass-catching specialist, albeit in a completely new offense under coordinator Zac Robinson. The speculation that third-string RB Sean Tucker will be cut before the start of the regular season could boost Gainwell's fantasy ceiling and his floor, with the vast majority of backfield touches going to Gainwell and Bucky Irving. And if Irving were to miss more time with an injury in 2026, Gainwell would have the highest ceiling of his NFL career as the Bucs' primary back. Tucker potentially being waived makes Gainwell an even more attractive RB3/flex with upside in PPR fantasy formats.
Source: PewterReport.com - Joshua Queipo
Source: PewterReport.com - Joshua Queipo