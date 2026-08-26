Josh Downs Says Calf Injury Is "Very Minor"
Josh Downs (calf) downplayed the injury that has kept him out of practice the past two days. According to James Boyd, Downs called it "very minor" and said the team is simply being precautionary. He sat out Tuesday before the Colts identified the issue as a calf injury Wednesday. Downs also missed practice time earlier this month with a groin injury, so Indianapolis has already been careful with him during camp. The 25-year-old caught 58 passes on 88 targets for 566 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games last season after posting a career-high 803 yards in 2024. Michael Pittman Jr. is now in Pittsburgh, although the recent addition of Keenan Allen gives the Colts another proven option alongside Downs and Alec Pierce. For now, there isn't much reason to move Downs down fantasy boards based on his own description of the injury.
Source: James Boyd
Source: James Boyd