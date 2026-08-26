J.J. McCarthy Getting a Day Off While Nursing Ankle Injury
J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is getting a day off from training camp practice on Wednesday for an ankle injury that he suffered in last Saturday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The Vikings are hoping to have McCarthy start their preseason finale on Friday in Denver against the Broncos as he continues to compete with veteran Carson Wentz for the QB2 job behind starter Kyler Murray. The 23-year-old McCarthy's ankle injury obviously is not serious, but his fantasy stock in dynasty/keeper leagues has never been lower after he lost the starting QB battle to Murray. If McCarthy loses the backup job to Wentz, he will become a prime trade candidate before the start of the 2026 season. The former 10th overall pick from Michigan missed his entire rookie season in 2024 due to knee surgery and then played in only 10 games in 2025 while completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for the Vikes.
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis