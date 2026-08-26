Dontayvion Wicks Set to Open Season as Eagles' WR2
Dontayvion Wicks is expected to open the season as the team's No. 2 option behind DeVonta Smith, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice. Kempski called the battle for Wicks earlier in camp, and that read hasn't changed with first-round rookie Makai Lemon back as a full participant. Wicks has earned consistent praise for his work with Jalen Hurts and did not play in Philadelphia's first preseason game, another sign of how the team views him. The Eagles traded a fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder to Green Bay for Wicks in April, then extended him through 2027. He caught 30 of 46 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season, though he did post 581 yards and four scores as a rookie in 2023. Wicks now has a cleaner path to regular snaps than he ever had in Green Bay, giving him a path to fantasy relevance in deeper redraft leagues.
Source: Jimmy Kempski
Source: Jimmy Kempski