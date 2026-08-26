Michael Penix Jr. Thinks he'll be Ready for Week 1
Michael Penix Jr. (knee), who was cleared to participate in team drills earlier this week, thinks he will be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. "I felt good. I felt confident," Penix said about his return to training camp practice this week. He will not participate in the preseason finale on Friday against the Miami Dolphins, but if the Falcons decide they want to roll with Penix as their starter over the struggling Tua Tagovailoa, he should be physically ready after suffering a partially torn left ACL last year. The 26-year-old was the eighth overall pick in 2024 from the University of Washington, and the Falcons are still holding out hope that he is the long-term answer under center. Given how bad Tua has looked this summer, it is looking more plausible that Penix could be named the Week 1 starter despite missing a big chunk of camp while rehabbing his knee. Still, for fantasy purposes, Penix should be viewed as nothing more than a low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues after throwing for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three picks in nine starts in 2025.
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney