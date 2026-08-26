Nicholas Singleton Busy in His Return to Practice
Nicholas Singleton (foot) returned to practice on Tuesday after missing a week with a lower body injury, and he was immediately given a notable workload, according to senior writer Jim Wyatt. Singleton was busy as a runner and also stayed involved in the passing game, finding the end zone on one of his three credited catches. A fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Singleton faces an uphill climb to finding a significant role in a room with established veterans Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, both of whom have reportedly had strong camps and looked sharp through the team's first two preseason games. Singleton, who led the team with eight carries in the preseason opener before missing Sunday's win over the Seahawks, should have one last chance to make his mark in the Titans' third and final preseason tilt against the Bears on Saturday. Still, he does not possess a clear path to fantasy relevance as a rookie and is unlikely to factor into 2026 draft plans as RotoBaller's RB74.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt