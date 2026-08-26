Chase Brown Has Top-Five Upside in 2026
Chase Brown touching the ball on four of the team's first seven plays and handling five total carries. While his 16 yards are nothing gaudy, his early involvement reflects the hype he's received since the start of training camp, which has caused his ADP to steadily rise throughout draft season. The Bengals offense stumbled out of the blocks in 2025, derailed by an early-season injury to quarterback Joe Burrow, but following a slow start, Brown was the RB6 over the final 12 weeks of the season, and he projects for more of the same in 2026. Brown is RotoBaller's RB8, but as the de facto third receiving option in one of the league's most high-powered offenses, he has top-five upside and projects as a regular week-winner in PPR leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller