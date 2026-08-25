Pelicans Aggressively Pursuing Bennedict Mathurin
Bennedict Mathurin sweepstakes. According to Jake Fischer, Mathurin is expected to be sign-and-traded to the Pelicans or accept the qualifying offer with the Los Angeles Clippers. Fischer made the point that the Pelicans have been aggressively pursuing Mathurin over the offseason. He currently has a one-year, $8.8 million qualifying offer on the table from the Clippers. Mathurin is a restricted free agent, so the Clippers can match any offer sheet that Mathurin gets from other teams. A return to the Clippers seems to make the most sense, but it sounds like the Pelicans are still looking to acquire him.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer