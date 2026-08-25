TyTy Washington Jr. Signs with ASVEL
TyTy Washington Jr. has officially signed with LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, moving the former first-round pick to Europe for his first EuroLeague opportunity. Washington, the No. 29 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, never secured a steady NBA rotation role, appearing in 74 games across four seasons with the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers. The 24-year-old averaged 1.3 points and 1.1 assists in 5.5 minutes across 16 Clippers appearances last season, but he was far more productive in the G-League, posting 21.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds for San Diego. His ASVEL move removes him from NBA fantasy consideration.
Source: Basketnews
Source: Basketnews