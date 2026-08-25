Quentin Grimes Eyes Key Lakers Perimeter Role
Quentin Grimes has a chance to fill the perimeter role Los Angeles needs after signing a four-year, $60 million deal, with Jovan Buha of Buha's Block and Tony Jones previewing his fit. The 26-year-old should be asked to defend tough perimeter matchups while spacing the floor around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, a role that leans more on defense and off-ball shooting than shot creation. That keeps his fantasy ceiling in check, especially after he shot 33.4 percent from three with Philadelphia last season. Still, his 21.9-point surge after joining the 76ers in 2024-25 showed he can pop when touches open, leaving his value tied to minutes, steals, and whether the Lakers trust him in closing groups.
Source: Jovan Buha
Source: Jovan Buha