Drake Batherson Seeking Eight-Year Extension

Aug 20, 2026, 9:22 AM ET
Ottawa Senators winger Drake Batherson hopes to sign an eight-year contract extension, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch. The Senators have until Sept. 15 to sign Batherson to an eight-year deal. When the new collective bargaining agreement takes effect on Sept. 16, the maximum contract length for players signing with their current teams will drop to seven years. Garrioch reported last month that Batherson and the team aren't close to agreeing on a new deal. Batherson is a pending unrestricted free agent. The upcoming campaign will be the final season of his current six-year deal, worth $4.95 million annually. He is likely seeking a significant raise after becoming a 30-goal scorer and posting a career-high 71 points in 2025-26.--Taavi PailkSource: Bruce Garrioch