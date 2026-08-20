Cameron Payne to Work Out for Kings
Cameron Payne is set to work out for the Sacramento Kings as the team begins a series of veteran guard auditions, according to Jake Fischer. Sacramento has been searching for an experienced ball handler to help support and mentor rookie Darius Acuff Jr., the No. 7 overall pick, with Victor Oladipo and Elfrid Payton also under consideration. Payne spent time with Partizan last season before joining Philadelphia, where he averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 17.0 minutes across 22 games while shooting 37.6 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from three. Even if Payne lands a deal, he would be fighting for reserve minutes in a backcourt that already features Acuff, Zach LaVine and Malik Monk, leaving him off fantasy radars.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer