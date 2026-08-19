Max Strus Traded to the Clippers
Max Strus in the multi-team deal that sends Peyton Watson to Cleveland, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The veteran wing gives the Clippers another floor spacer after shooting 37.0 percent from three across his NBA career. Strus' 2025-26 regular season was derailed by a left foot Jones fracture, limiting him to 12 games, but he returned for the playoffs and averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.1 threes across 18 contests. He profiles as a useful movement shooter in Los Angeles, though his fantasy value will depend on whether he can carve out enough minutes and shot volume in a crowded rotation.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania