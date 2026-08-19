P.J. Washington Confident He Stays in Dallas
P.J. Washington expects to open the season in Dallas despite spending much of the offseason in trade rumors. In an interview with DLLS Mavs' Kevin Gray Jr., Washington said he is "super confident" he will be a Maverick on Opening Night after long talks with team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz. Marc Stein previously reported that Washington was among the veterans Dallas was viewed as open to trading, but the 27-year-old sounds committed to staying put. Washington averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists last season, giving him useful category appeal if the minutes hold. A forward-heavy roster built around Cooper Flagg and recently extended Naji Marshall could still squeeze his ceiling, but Washington remains a viable late-round fantasy piece if he keeps a steady role.
Source: Kevin Gray Jr.
Source: Kevin Gray Jr.