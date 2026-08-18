Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Braden Smith to a two-way contract, the team announced Monday. Smith, the NCAA's all-time career assists leader at Purdue, landed with Indiana after the Pacers acquired the No. 38 pick from Chicago for Kam Jones, future second-round pick swaps, and cash considerations. He averaged 6.8 points, 7.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals across five Summer League starts, though he shot just 26.5 percent from the field. Smith joins Jalen Slawson and Kobe Brown on Indiana's two-way slate and should spend plenty of time with the G-League's Noblesville Boom. He is buried behind Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell, leaving him off fantasy radars barring a major role change.
Source: Indiana Pacers
Source: Indiana Pacers