Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out Road Opener
Tyrese Haliburton took issue with the team's season-opening assignment, saying on the "Numbers on the Board" podcast that he was shocked Indiana opens Oct. 21 at New Orleans without a national TV slot. The All-NBA guard tore his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals and missed all of the Pacers' 19-63 season, so the matchup would be his first NBA game action in roughly 16 months. Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 2024-25, keeping him in bounce-back centerpiece territory. His return should cut into Andrew Nembhard's usage while giving new Pacers center Ivica Zubac a high-end pick-and-roll partner.
Source: Scott Horner
Source: Scott Horner