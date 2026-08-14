CJ Abrams to Make the Transition to Second Base
CJ Abrams is going to start making the transition to second base for the rest of the 2026 season, with Nasim Nunez becoming the team's primary shortstop, according to Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com. The Nationals broached the subject with Abrams around a week ago, and he was on board with it. Abrams is at the 6 and is hitting leadoff for Friday's contest against the division-rival New York Mets, but the Nats will slowly begin to transition him over to the keystone. The 25-year-old has not played second base since he was with the San Diego Padres back in 2022. While the move will improve Washington's middle-infield defense, it will also make him more attractive in fantasy with both second base and shortstop eligibility for the 2027 season. The former sixth overall pick in 2019 is having his best year in the big leagues in his fourth full season in D.C., as he enters Friday's action with a .284/.357/.541 slash line, .898 OPS, a career-high 29 home runs, a league-leading 91 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and 76 runs scored in 119 games across 512 plate appearances.
Source: NatsJournal.com - Mark Zuckerman
Source: NatsJournal.com - Mark Zuckerman