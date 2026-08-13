Jalen Pickett Officially Signs Two-Way Deal with Clippers
Jalen Pickett to a two-way contract Wednesday, completing the deal that Michael Scotto of HoopsHype first reported last week. Pickett spent his first three NBA seasons with Denver after going 32nd overall in the 2023 draft, but the Nuggets declined his team option earlier this summer. The 26-year-old averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds across 50 games last season, and his near-39 percent three-point shooting remains his best NBA selling point. Two-way status points more to depth than steady rotation minutes, especially with Darius Garland and lottery pick Keaton Wagler ahead of him in the Clippers backcourt. Pickett remains off the fantasy radar unless injuries open a real role.
Source: LA Clippers
Source: LA Clippers