Mohamed Diawara Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Mohamed Diawara could push for a larger rotation role in his second season, with The Athletic's James L. Edwards III writing that he would not be surprised if the 21-year-old becomes a staple by midseason. Diawara averaged 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.2 minutes across 69 games as a rookie, but his best stretch came when Miles McBride missed 27 straight games. During that run, Diawara averaged 5.9 points in 14.2 minutes while shooting 40.5 percent from three. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart still block a clean path to minutes, so Diawara remains off the fantasy radar unless injuries or a trade open the wing rotation.
Source: James L. Edwards III
Source: James L. Edwards III