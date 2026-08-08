Aug 8, 2026, 9:27 PM ET
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (triceps) suffered a torn triceps during training camp drills on Saturday. He will likely need surgery and will miss a significant portion of the regular season, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Tunsil signed a two-year, $60 million extension with the Commanders this offseason to become the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. It's a huge blow to the Commanders' offense as Tunsil is one of the best tackles in the league and did an incredible job defending the blindside of quarterback Jayden Daniels
. The recovery time for this type of injury is anywhere from four to six months. Washington could move Brandon Coleman to the outside at left tackle, or Andrew Wylie could take over for the injured Tunsil.--Brad Camara - RotoBallerSource: Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network