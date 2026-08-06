Zeke Nnaji Remains on Trade Block
Zeke Nnaji remains on the trade block as Denver works to navigate second-apron restrictions, according to Evan Sidery. Nnaji is owed roughly $7.5 million this season and has a $7.5 million player option for 2027-28, making this more of a salary-shedding situation than a fantasy-relevant move. The former first-round pick has faded from Denver's rotation, averaging 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.0 minutes across 52 games last season. A trade would not create much value behind Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Marvin Bagley III, but it could matter as a financial domino in Peyton Watson sign-and-trade talks. Watson remains a restricted free agent after Denver reportedly offered him a five-year, $70 million deal.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery