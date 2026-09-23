Olen Zellweger Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Sep 23, 2026, 10:00 AM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Olen Zellweger (concussion) is in danger of missing the start of the 2026-27 campaign after being hurt during Tuesday's preseason action. In a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Zellweger suffered a concussion. He was hurt in the second period when Blue Jackets defenseman Carson Soucy delivered a big hit. Zellweger is a fresh face in Buffalo after the team acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks this offseason. Following a back-to-back 20-point campaign, he will look to take the next step in 2026-27. Buffalo also lost Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed) on Tuesday night, a further blow to their blue line just a week before the season opener.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Dan Vladar Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:49 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (upper body) saw his night end early in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Boston Bruins. He left the game in the first period due to an upper-body injury. Vladar allowed one goal on seven Boston attempts. The Czech netminder had an impressive debut campaign in Philadelphia, posting a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage. The Flyers will be sweating over his health before opening night. If Vladar misses time, Joseph Woll could take on an increased workload.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Drew Helleson Out for One Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:42 AM ETAnaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (lower body) has been ruled out until next week, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. The 25-year-old is dealing with a lower-body injury and will miss the rest of the preseason. However, Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville hopes to have Helleson available for the regular-season opener. Early in his NHL career, Helleson has showcased versatility. He finished last season with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists), 39 SOG, 79 blocks, and 63 hits in 60 games. Moving forward, Helleson must improve his offensive output to become a viable fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Matt Duchene Expected to Skate Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:35 AM ETDallas Stars forward Matt Duchene (undisclosed) is expected to skate on Wednesday. The two-time All-Star has been granted maintenance days at the start of training camp as a precaution. Dallas had Duchene in the lineup only 57 times last season and is being cautious with his health. Duchene played well when available, averaging nearly 0.8 points. He was a point-per-game player in 2024-25, so another 60-point campaign should be well within his reach this season. The Stars also hope to have fellow forward Colin Blackwell (lower body) back on the ice Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Ovechkin May Skip Preseason
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:25 AM ETWashington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower body) may not be available during the preseason. He hasn't practiced due to a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. Washington won't open its regular season until Oct. 2, so Ovechkin still has more than a week to get ready for the real action. However, if he only sees limited practice time during the preseason and can't play in any games, the veteran star may struggle to find his stride early in the campaign. Ovechkin is prepping for his 22nd NHL season. He has scored at least 30 goals and 60 points in five consecutive years. Extending that streak will be challenging now that he's 41.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Cale Makar Returns to Full Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:17 AM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) participated fully in Tuesday's practice, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The superstar defenseman was dealing with a lower-body injury as training camp opened, but he has shaken it off. Makar could jump into action later this week, when the Avalanche complete their preseason schedule. Jared Bednar's team starts the regular season on Sept. 30 against the Los Angeles Kings. There doesn't appear to be any danger of Makar missing opening night. Makar has racked up more than 250 points over the last three campaigns and will be among the league's most prolific defensemen again in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:07 AM ETDallas Stars forward Sam Steel has landed a contract extension ahead of the new season. He will be on a four-year, $14.8 million contract heading into the 2027-28 campaign. Steel earned a significant raise from his current deal, which pays him $2.1 million annually. While his numbers don't jump out, Steel has been a consistent contributor for the Stars, bagging a career-high 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 73 contests last season. At 28, he's in his prime years, and significant improvement isn't anticipated moving forward--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Joel Farabee Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 21, 2026, 9:59 AM ETCalgary Flames winger Joel Farabee is expected to have a larger role this season, Chris Wahl of the Flames' official site reports. Farabee will take on additional duties following Blake Coleman's departure. At the start of training camp, Farabee has worked on the second line alongside Mikael Backlund and Samuel Honzek. Farabee is starting his second full season with the Flames. He notched 20 goals and 38 points in 82 games last term. With increased ice time, Farabee's production could rise in the upcoming campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chris Wahl
Morgan Frost Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 21, 2026, 9:49 AM ETCalgary Flames center Morgan Frost has started training camp in a top-line role, Chris Wahl of the Flames' official site reports. He has been skating with Matt Coronato and Matvei Gridin. The trio built some chemistry late last season and will look to build on it in 2026-27. Frost had his first full season with the Flames last term, registering 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) in 82 outings. In an elevated role, he will have a chance to reach 50 points for the first time in his career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chris Wahl
Ivan Demidov Impressing in Preseason
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 21, 2026, 9:41 AM ETMontreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov appears ready to take another "step," Sportsnet's Eric Engels reports. The 20-year-old kicked off the preseason with a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, earning praise from Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis. St. Louis highlighted Demidov's ability to create space for himself and noted that he has "another step" to his game. Last season, Demidov made the All-Rookie Team, recording 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. He could become a point-per-game player quickly if he continues his rapid development.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Engels
Matvei Michkov Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 21, 2026, 9:29 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov is aiming to bounce back from a down year and has worked hard this offseason. According to Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, Michkov looks "lighter and stronger skating" at training camp. Michkov has changed his diet and said he wants to "play better for the team." After collecting 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) during his rookie campaign, Michkov managed only 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 2025-26. He was a non-factor in the playoffs, contributing one assist and no goals in eight games. The Russian youngster will have lost some fans among fantasy managers after his poor year, but those who still have faith in his ability might be well rewarded in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Evgeni Malkin Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 21, 2026, 9:16 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is not planning a retirement tour in 2026-27. He hasn't ruled out extending his NHL career into a 22nd year. "I mean, it's a hard question," Malkin said. "We'll see what's going on during the season, you know? Right now, I want to say, 'Yes,' (to playing longer). But we'll see how my body feels." After a couple of down years, Malkin enjoyed a renaissance last season, posting 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 56 appearances. The Russian veteran, who turned 40 in July, has shown he can still be effective when healthy, keeping him relevant in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Gabriel Landeskog Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 21, 2026, 9:06 AM ETColorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog believes he can elevate his performance in 2026-27. The Avalanche captain returned from a knee injury last season, recording 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games. He feels he can be much better this term. "I am expecting myself to take another step," Landeskog told NHL.com. "I've had a great summer. There's a huge difference from 12 months ago." The 33-year-old missed three regular seasons before returning. Landeskog was nearly a point-per-game player during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, building strong momentum heading into this season. Fantasy managers should keep him on their radar.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mats Zuccarello Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 18, 2026, 10:00 AM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (shoulder) skated in a red jersey during Day 1 of training camp, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. According to Dooley, Zuccarello is working his way back from a minor shoulder surgery. He is expected to be fully healthy next week. Zuccarello is a new man in town in L.A. and will look to impress early in the season. A strong start from him could be important, especially since the team can't count on Kevin Fiala (lower leg).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Kevin Fiala Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 18, 2026, 9:53 AM ETLos Angeles Kings winger Kevin Fiala (lower leg) won't be available for at least three weeks, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site. Fiala fractured his left lower leg at the Olympics and underwent a follow-up procedure in the offseason. He is expected to begin skating individually next week and could rejoin the group in three weeks. Fiala's absence leaves the Kings without one of their primary offensive contributors, creating opportunities for other skaters early in the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Seth Jones Looking "Great" in Camp
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 18, 2026, 9:42 AM ETFlorida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (foot) looked "great" during the first day of training camp, Kacy Hintz of Local 10 Miami reports. Jones had an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, missing 30 games. He broke his foot near the end of the regular season. Fortunately for the Panthers, Jones has recovered in time for training camp. As a versatile defenseman, Jones is highly valuable to Florida and fantasy managers alike. Last season, he recorded seven goals, 25 assists, 88 SOG, 61 blocks, and 47 hits in 52 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kacy Hintz
Jake Sanderson Cleared for Training Camp
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 18, 2026, 9:36 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (concussion) participated in the first day of training camp, Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan reports. Sanderson sustained a concussion during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Luckily, he's fully healthy heading into the new season. The 2026 Olympic champion is coming off back-to-back 50-point campaigns and will again be among the most popular defensemen among fantasy managers. In 2025-26, Sanderson recorded 14 goals, 40 assists, 147 SOG, 128 blocks, and a plus-16 rating in 67 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wayne Scanlan
Stefan Noesen Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 18, 2026, 9:28 AM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Stefan Noesen (knee) was on the ice Thursday during the first day of training camp, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Last season, the 33-year-old was limited to 38 appearances because of a knee injury. He tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) and made his final appearance of the campaign in early January. Noesen had a career year with 41 points just a couple of seasons ago. Now he's competing only for a bottom-six role and has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Nick Bjugstad to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 18, 2026, 9:22 AM ETNew Jersey Devils forward Nick Bjugstad will miss 4-6 months due to pectoral muscle surgery, the team announced Thursday. Bjugstad sustained the injury in early September during offseason training. The 34-year-old was gearing up for his first full season with the Devils. While Bjugstad has a few 40-point campaigns on his resume, his fantasy value hit an all-time low in 2025-26, when he amassed only nine points (six goals, three assists) in 61 games. He could be even less productive this term since Bjugstad won't make his season debut until January.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
William Karlsson Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 18, 2026, 9:10 AM ETVegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (wrist) took the ice on the first day of training camp, indicating he has recovered from his offseason surgery. The Swedish veteran injured his wrist in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals and underwent a procedure in the summer. He now appears to be fully healthy, with less than two weeks until the season opener. Health issues have limited Karlsson to just 67 regular-season games over the past two seasons. Given his injury history, it's tough to rely on Karlsson in fantasy formats.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Vegas Golden Knights
Dominic James Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 17, 2026, 10:59 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning forward Dominic James (hand) won't be available at the start of the season. He is expected to miss a few weeks after breaking his hand during offseason training. James made his NHL debut in 2025-26, registering 15 points (seven goals, eight assists), 56 SOG, and 58 hits in 43 games. The Lightning also won't have Yanni Gourde (hip) until December, opening up a pair of bottom-six spots in the lineup. Conor Geekie and Jakob Pelletier will be among the candidates to fill them.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com