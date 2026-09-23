👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Alex Ovechkin May Skip Preseason

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower body) may not be available during the preseason. He hasn't practiced due to a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. Washington won't open its regular season until Oct. 2, so Ovechkin still has more than a week to get ready for the real action. However, if he only sees limited practice time during the preseason and can't play in any games, the veteran star may struggle to find his stride early in the campaign. Ovechkin is prepping for his 22nd NHL season. He has scored at least 30 goals and 60 points in five consecutive years. Extending that streak will be challenging now that he's 41.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) participated fully in Tuesday's practice, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The superstar defenseman was dealing with a lower-body injury as training camp opened, but he has shaken it off. Makar could jump into action later this week, when the Avalanche complete their preseason schedule. Jared Bednar's team starts the regular season on Sept. 30 against the Los Angeles Kings. There doesn't appear to be any danger of Makar missing opening night. Makar has racked up more than 250 points over the last three campaigns and will be among the league's most prolific defensemen again in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 9:07 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Sam Steel has landed a contract extension ahead of the new season. He will be on a four-year, $14.8 million contract heading into the 2027-28 campaign. Steel earned a significant raise from his current deal, which pays him $2.1 million annually. While his numbers don't jump out, Steel has been a consistent contributor for the Stars, bagging a career-high 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 73 contests last season. At 28, he's in his prime years, and significant improvement isn't anticipated moving forward--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 21, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Calgary Flames winger Joel Farabee is expected to have a larger role this season, Chris Wahl of the Flames' official site reports. Farabee will take on additional duties following Blake Coleman's departure. At the start of training camp, Farabee has worked on the second line alongside Mikael Backlund and Samuel Honzek. Farabee is starting his second full season with the Flames. He notched 20 goals and 38 points in 82 games last term. With increased ice time, Farabee's production could rise in the upcoming campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chris Wahl
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 21, 2026, 9:49 AM ET

Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost has started training camp in a top-line role, Chris Wahl of the Flames' official site reports. He has been skating with Matt Coronato and Matvei Gridin. The trio built some chemistry late last season and will look to build on it in 2026-27. Frost had his first full season with the Flames last term, registering 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) in 82 outings. In an elevated role, he will have a chance to reach 50 points for the first time in his career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chris Wahl
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 21, 2026, 9:41 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov appears ready to take another "step," Sportsnet's Eric Engels reports. The 20-year-old kicked off the preseason with a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, earning praise from Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis. St. Louis highlighted Demidov's ability to create space for himself and noted that he has "another step" to his game. Last season, Demidov made the All-Rookie Team, recording 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. He could become a point-per-game player quickly if he continues his rapid development.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Engels
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 21, 2026, 9:29 AM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov is aiming to bounce back from a down year and has worked hard this offseason. According to Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, Michkov looks "lighter and stronger skating" at training camp. Michkov has changed his diet and said he wants to "play better for the team." After collecting 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) during his rookie campaign, Michkov managed only 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 2025-26. He was a non-factor in the playoffs, contributing one assist and no goals in eight games. The Russian youngster will have lost some fans among fantasy managers after his poor year, but those who still have faith in his ability might be well rewarded in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 21, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is not planning a retirement tour in 2026-27. He hasn't ruled out extending his NHL career into a 22nd year. "I mean, it's a hard question," Malkin said. "We'll see what's going on during the season, you know? Right now, I want to say, 'Yes,' (to playing longer). But we'll see how my body feels." After a couple of down years, Malkin enjoyed a renaissance last season, posting 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 56 appearances. The Russian veteran, who turned 40 in July, has shown he can still be effective when healthy, keeping him relevant in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 21, 2026, 9:06 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog believes he can elevate his performance in 2026-27. The Avalanche captain returned from a knee injury last season, recording 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games. He feels he can be much better this term. "I am expecting myself to take another step," Landeskog told NHL.com. "I've had a great summer. There's a huge difference from 12 months ago." The 33-year-old missed three regular seasons before returning. Landeskog was nearly a point-per-game player during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, building strong momentum heading into this season. Fantasy managers should keep him on their radar.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 18, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (shoulder) skated in a red jersey during Day 1 of training camp, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. According to Dooley, Zuccarello is working his way back from a minor shoulder surgery. He is expected to be fully healthy next week. Zuccarello is a new man in town in L.A. and will look to impress early in the season. A strong start from him could be important, especially since the team can't count on Kevin Fiala (lower leg).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 18, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings winger Kevin Fiala (lower leg) won't be available for at least three weeks, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site. Fiala fractured his left lower leg at the Olympics and underwent a follow-up procedure in the offseason. He is expected to begin skating individually next week and could rejoin the group in three weeks. Fiala's absence leaves the Kings without one of their primary offensive contributors, creating opportunities for other skaters early in the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 18, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (foot) looked "great" during the first day of training camp, Kacy Hintz of Local 10 Miami reports. Jones had an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, missing 30 games. He broke his foot near the end of the regular season. Fortunately for the Panthers, Jones has recovered in time for training camp. As a versatile defenseman, Jones is highly valuable to Florida and fantasy managers alike. Last season, he recorded seven goals, 25 assists, 88 SOG, 61 blocks, and 47 hits in 52 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kacy Hintz
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 18, 2026, 9:36 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (concussion) participated in the first day of training camp, Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan reports. Sanderson sustained a concussion during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Luckily, he's fully healthy heading into the new season. The 2026 Olympic champion is coming off back-to-back 50-point campaigns and will again be among the most popular defensemen among fantasy managers. In 2025-26, Sanderson recorded 14 goals, 40 assists, 147 SOG, 128 blocks, and a plus-16 rating in 67 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wayne Scanlan
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 18, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Stefan Noesen (knee) was on the ice Thursday during the first day of training camp, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Last season, the 33-year-old was limited to 38 appearances because of a knee injury. He tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) and made his final appearance of the campaign in early January. Noesen had a career year with 41 points just a couple of seasons ago. Now he's competing only for a bottom-six role and has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 18, 2026, 9:22 AM ET

New Jersey Devils forward Nick Bjugstad will miss 4-6 months due to pectoral muscle surgery, the team announced Thursday. Bjugstad sustained the injury in early September during offseason training. The 34-year-old was gearing up for his first full season with the Devils. While Bjugstad has a few 40-point campaigns on his resume, his fantasy value hit an all-time low in 2025-26, when he amassed only nine points (six goals, three assists) in 61 games. He could be even less productive this term since Bjugstad won't make his season debut until January.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 18, 2026, 9:10 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (wrist) took the ice on the first day of training camp, indicating he has recovered from his offseason surgery. The Swedish veteran injured his wrist in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals and underwent a procedure in the summer. He now appears to be fully healthy, with less than two weeks until the season opener. Health issues have limited Karlsson to just 67 regular-season games over the past two seasons. Given his injury history, it's tough to rely on Karlsson in fantasy formats.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Vegas Golden Knights
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 17, 2026, 10:59 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Dominic James (hand) won't be available at the start of the season. He is expected to miss a few weeks after breaking his hand during offseason training. James made his NHL debut in 2025-26, registering 15 points (seven goals, eight assists), 56 SOG, and 58 hits in 43 games. The Lightning also won't have Yanni Gourde (hip) until December, opening up a pair of bottom-six spots in the lineup. Conor Geekie and Jakob Pelletier will be among the candidates to fill them.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 17, 2026, 10:47 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde (hip) is not expected to make his season debut until December. On Wednesday, it was announced that Gourde underwent offseason hip surgery. Gourde had a tough 2025-26 season, posting just 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 82 games. Now he's facing a major setback heading into the new campaign. With Dominic James (hand) also on the shelf, the Lightning have given Luke Glendening an opportunity to make the squad by signing the veteran forward to a tryout contract.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 17, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (knee) could miss the start of the season, according to general manager Jim Nill. Seguin has been cleared for contact following his ACL injury and will be a full participant in training camp, but Nill said it's unclear when he will be ready to play. Dallas opens its 2026-27 campaign on Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Blues. Last week, Seguin also said he wasn't sure whether he would be available for the season opener. Seguin underwent ACL surgery last December, and the typical recovery timeline for such a procedure is about nine months.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 17, 2026, 10:29 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (adductor) has been ruled out for 4-5 weeks. The team provided an official timeline for Guhle's return on Wednesday after it emerged earlier this week that the 24-year-old blue-liner underwent surgery this offseason. Guhle was also limited by injury last season, appearing in only 39 games. He recorded 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 39 SOG, 63 blocks, 86 hits, and a plus-five rating across 39 regular-season games. According to Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, he has several options to replace Guhle.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 17, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (sports hernia) will miss the start of the season, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Wednesday. The veteran winger underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason. According to Kekalainen, Zucker could miss "maybe a couple weeks" at the start of the year. Zucker's absence will be felt by the Sabres. He ranked fourth on the team last season with 24 goals and tallied 45 points in 62 contests. With Zucker out, Peyton Krebs is a candidate for an increased role early in the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
NBA

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
NBA

James Johnson Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Muscle Surgery, Set to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Miami Heat

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
CFB

Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players