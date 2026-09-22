Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Sep 22, 2026, 9:31 AM ETThe New Orleans Pelicans have signed forward Solomon Washington to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Washington went undrafted in June before initially joining New Orleans as a free agent and playing with the team during Summer League. The former Maryland forward averaged 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 offensive rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 25 games last season, though he shot just 24.3 percent from three-point range. With Zion Williamson, Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic already in the frontcourt mix, Washington has a steep climb to meaningful minutes. Since New Orleans owns his G-League rights, a developmental stint there looks like the most likely outcome for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 9:25 AM ETThe Detroit Pistons have signed guard Drake Allen to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The move follows the Exhibit 10 agreement reported by The Athletic's Hunter Patterson shortly after Allen went undrafted in June. The former Utah State guard averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 25.5 minutes last season, ranking second in the Mountain West in steals. With Cade Cunningham and first-round pick Ebuka Okorie among the guards ahead of him, Allen has a tough path to NBA minutes in Detroit. A stint with the Motor City Cruise looks more likely, leaving him as a developmental name to monitor for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 9:16 AM ETThe Denver Nuggets signed guard/forward Keonte Jones to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Jones went undrafted in June after starting all 37 games at Dayton, averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 wing posted stronger numbers at Cal State Northridge a year earlier, earning All-Big West First Team honors after averaging 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Denver owns his G-League rights, making a stint with the Grand Rapids Gold a likely path if he does not earn a roster spot. For now, Jones is more of a developmental name to monitor than someone likely to see meaningful NBA minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 9:07 AM ETThe Denver Nuggets signed guard/forward Reese Dixon-Waters to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 24-year-old went undrafted in June after averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 35.6 percent from three-point range and 87.8 percent at the line for San Diego State. Dixon-Waters had missed the entire 2024-25 season with a foot injury before returning for his final college campaign. Denver already owns his G-League rights, making the Grand Rapids Gold a possible destination if he fails to secure a roster spot. He remains off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:32 PM ETThe Charlotte Hornets have signed guard DJ Armstrong, the team announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed, though Armstrong signed with the Greensboro Swarm in August and appears headed toward a G-League role. The son of former NBA guard Darrell Armstrong averaged 13.3 points at UMBC last season while leading the America East in three-point percentage at 41.9 percent and threes per game at 2.7. He also earned conference tournament MVP honors after scoring 33 points with seven triples in the title game. Armstrong's shooting gives him something to build on in Greensboro, but he'll need to earn a real role in Charlotte before he becomes relevant for fantasy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Malachi Smith Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:24 PM ETToronto Raptors guard Malachi Smith will have his Exhibit 10 training-camp contract converted to a two-way deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The spot opened after Toronto moved Jaden Bradley to a standard contract. Smith averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23.9 minutes across 15 games with Brooklyn last season, shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three. Those numbers make him an appealing depth option. Still, with Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead ahead of him in the backcourt and Kawhi Leonard occupying perimeter minutes, Smith could spend plenty of time with Raptors 905 unless injuries create a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Jaden Bradley Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:18 PM ETThe Toronto Raptors converted guard Jaden Bradley's two-way contract into a four-year, $9.3 million standard deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Only the first season is guaranteed. Bradley, the No. 50 pick in June, won Big 12 Player of the Year at Arizona after averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals as a senior. He struggled offensively in Summer League, averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 turnovers on 32.4 percent shooting across five games. With Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead ahead of him in the rotation, Bradley may have a tough time carving out enough minutes to matter in fantasy right away.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Jalen Duren Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:10 PM ETDetroit Pistons center Jalen Duren remains at an impasse with the team despite Detroit increasing its offer to five years and $200 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Charania added that Duren's attendance at media day and training camp is "highly up in the air and questionable." The 22-year-old earned his first All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting last season. If the standoff carries into camp, Paul Reed would be positioned for increased center minutes, with John Collins also capable of absorbing more frontcourt work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Henri Veesaar Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:01 PM ETAtlanta Hawks center Henri Veesaar (knee) suffered a torn ACL during a Sept. 15 workout and is expected to miss the 2026-27 season, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 22-year-old will undergo surgery in October after joining Atlanta via a draft-night trade for the No. 52 pick. Veesaar averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks at North Carolina while shooting 42.6 percent from deep. His absence leaves Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale atop Atlanta's center depth chart, while Zuby Ejiofor could see more opportunity with Mouhamed Gueye (foot) also recovering.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:30 AM ETFree-agent forward/center Montrezl Harrell completed a post-practice workout with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' G-League affiliate, on Sept. 12 as he continues his NBA comeback attempt. Harrell told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson that the session with the coaching staff "went really well." The 32-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since 2022-23 but stayed active this year, averaging 17.3 points for Atleticos de San German in Puerto Rico and setting a BIG3 single-game record with 42 points. Harrell still believes his rim-running and screen-setting can translate, but there is no contract on the table yet. For now, the workout is simply another step toward getting back into the league.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson
Mike Conley Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:24 AM ETBoston Celtics guard Mike Conley is already working closely with Payton Pritchard, including regular one-on-one sessions and conversations about scoring reads, according to Souichi Terada of MassLive. The 38-year-old signed a one-year deal with Boston after averaging career lows of 4.5 points and 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes across 54 games with Minnesota. Conley is expected to play a complementary role while providing another ball handler behind Pritchard and Derrick White. His own fantasy ceiling is limited, but the veteran guidance could benefit Pritchard as he looks to build on career highs of 17.0 points and 5.2 assists.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Souichi Terada
Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:17 AM ETThe Charlotte Hornets have waived guard Bez Mbeng, the team announced Sunday. Charlotte signed the former Ivy League Player of the Year to an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this month after he finished last season with Utah. Mbeng averaged 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 steals in 32.8 minutes across 15 NBA appearances, but his shooting remains a concern after hitting 19.4 percent from three and 64.0 percent at the line. With Coby White, Dennis Schroder, and Kon Knueppel already in Charlotte's guard rotation, Mbeng faced a tough path to minutes. His steals remain intriguing, but he needs another NBA opportunity before entering the fantasy conversation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Graham Ike Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:10 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors are signing forward/center Graham Ike to a two-year, two-way contract, according to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. The former Gonzaga big man averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 21.2 minutes across nine Summer League games while helping Golden State win the Las Vegas title. Ike is set to take the Warriors' final two-way spot alongside LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons. His physical interior game gives Golden State another developmental option up front, but much of his playing time should come with Santa Cruz unless injuries open NBA minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Luca Evans
Zach LaVine Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 21, 2026, 9:02 AM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (hand) is looking for a bounce-back season after undergoing surgery on his right pinky finger in February. LaVine told Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints that his standards remain "extremely high" while acknowledging that his exact role is still taking shape. The 31-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 39 games last season while shooting 39.0 percent from three. No. 7 pick Darius Acuff Jr. adds another ballhandler to Sacramento's mix, so LaVine's usage is worth watching in camp. His scoring and efficiency should remain useful if he keeps a prominent offensive role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tomer Azarly
Joan Beringer Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:36 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward/center Joan Beringer is positioned for a larger role behind Rudy Gobert after Naz Reid was traded to Charlotte. Head coach Chris Finch told Britt Robson of MinnPost that the 19-year-old still needs to control his aggressiveness and avoid taking himself out of plays. Beringer averaged 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 7.9 minutes as a rookie but flashed more upside in the G-League, posting 15.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The opportunity is there for more minutes, though Finch's comments suggest his workload could fluctuate while he adjusts to a bigger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Britt Robson
Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:29 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Vit Krejci will enter training camp as a contender for the backup wing role, according to Joe Freeman of The Oregonian. The 26-year-old's contract is only partially guaranteed until opening night, adding some stakes to the competition. Krejci shot 42.3 percent from three across 46 games with Atlanta last season before slipping to 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 19.2 minutes after joining Portland. Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara remain established ahead of him, but Krejci's shooting and playmaking could earn him a place in the rotation. For fantasy purposes, Krejci needs to rediscover the three-point shooting he showed in Atlanta before he can become a reliable option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joe Freeman
Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:22 PM ETFree-agent center Dwight Powell is expected to receive a formal training camp invitation from the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The 35-year-old joined the Kyrie Irving-led minicamp in Los Angeles this week after averaging 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 14.3 minutes across 63 games last season. Dallas already has 15 players on standard contracts, leaving Powell without a clear path to the opening-night roster. The Mavericks also have Daniel Gafford, Santi Aldama (knee), Moussa Cisse, and rookie Morez Johnson Jr. in the frontcourt, while Dereck Lively II (foot) works back from surgery. Powell carries little fantasy appeal, while Lively's recovery is the bigger situation to watch in camp.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Dorian Finney-Smith Could be Headed to Atlanta
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:14 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has surfaced in trade talks with Atlanta, with Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting that discussions have included a deal involving Buddy Hield. Finney-Smith joined Charlotte from Houston in July after averaging 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists across 37 games while shooting 27.0 percent from three last season. His $13.3 million salary for 2027-28 is non-guaranteed, giving Atlanta added flexibility if a deal comes together. Still, a move to Atlanta would drop Finney-Smith into a crowded perimeter rotation featuring Dyson Daniels, Luguentz Dort, and Aaron Wiggins, limiting his chances of carving out a meaningful fantasy role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
Buddy Hield Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:02 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard/forward Buddy Hield has surfaced in on-and-off trade talks with the Charlotte Hornets, with Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting that discussions have included Dorian Finney-Smith. Hield averaged 7.6 points in 16.1 minutes across 51 games last season while shooting a career-low 34.9 percent from three. He barely featured after arriving in Atlanta, and the additions of Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins add more competition for perimeter minutes. Charlotte is crowded on the wing as well, with Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and Liam McNeeley among the options. A trade alone would not revive Hield's fantasy value; he still needs a steady rotation role and a bounce-back shooting season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:48 AM ETThe Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted Jose Calderon to assistant general manager, the team announced Friday. Calderon rejoined the organization as a special adviser in 2022 and moves up alongside Brandon Weems, who was promoted to general manager. The former NBA guard also helped develop The Embassy in Andalusia, where Cleveland will hold training camp from Sept. 30 through Oct. 5. While the front-office move carries no direct fantasy impact, camp should offer a clearer look at Peyton Watson's fit. Watson averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds with Denver last season and is set to join Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland's starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Cleveland Cavaliers
Jalen Brunson Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:25 AM ETNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (wrist) is at 80 to 85 percent in his recovery from July surgery and is expected to have no restrictions when training camp opens Sept. 29, ESPN's Vincent Goodwill reports. Brunson is back to basketball activities and no longer wearing a brace after playing through the injury during New York's title run. The reigning Finals MVP averaged 26.0 points and 6.8 assists across 74 regular-season games before putting up 32.6 points per game against San Antonio. The positive update eases most fantasy concerns, though his shooting touch is worth monitoring early after surgery on his left wrist.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Vincent Goodwill