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Jaden Bradley Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors

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Sep 21, 2026, 9:18 PM ET

The Toronto Raptors converted guard Jaden Bradley's two-way contract into a four-year, $9.3 million standard deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Only the first season is guaranteed. Bradley, the No. 50 pick in June, won Big 12 Player of the Year at Arizona after averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals as a senior. He struggled offensively in Summer League, averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 turnovers on 32.4 percent shooting across five games. With Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead ahead of him in the rotation, Bradley may have a tough time carving out enough minutes to matter in fantasy right away.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:10 PM ET

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren remains at an impasse with the team despite Detroit increasing its offer to five years and $200 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Charania added that Duren's attendance at media day and training camp is "highly up in the air and questionable." The 22-year-old earned his first All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting last season. If the standoff carries into camp, Paul Reed would be positioned for increased center minutes, with John Collins also capable of absorbing more frontcourt work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:01 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks center Henri Veesaar (knee) suffered a torn ACL during a Sept. 15 workout and is expected to miss the 2026-27 season, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 22-year-old will undergo surgery in October after joining Atlanta via a draft-night trade for the No. 52 pick. Veesaar averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks at North Carolina while shooting 42.6 percent from deep. His absence leaves Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale atop Atlanta's center depth chart, while Zuby Ejiofor could see more opportunity with Mouhamed Gueye (foot) also recovering.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Free-agent forward/center Montrezl Harrell completed a post-practice workout with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' G-League affiliate, on Sept. 12 as he continues his NBA comeback attempt. Harrell told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson that the session with the coaching staff "went really well." The 32-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since 2022-23 but stayed active this year, averaging 17.3 points for Atleticos de San German in Puerto Rico and setting a BIG3 single-game record with 42 points. Harrell still believes his rim-running and screen-setting can translate, but there is no contract on the table yet. For now, the workout is simply another step toward getting back into the league.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Boston Celtics guard Mike Conley is already working closely with Payton Pritchard, including regular one-on-one sessions and conversations about scoring reads, according to Souichi Terada of MassLive. The 38-year-old signed a one-year deal with Boston after averaging career lows of 4.5 points and 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes across 54 games with Minnesota. Conley is expected to play a complementary role while providing another ball handler behind Pritchard and Derrick White. His own fantasy ceiling is limited, but the veteran guidance could benefit Pritchard as he looks to build on career highs of 17.0 points and 5.2 assists.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Souichi Terada
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

The Charlotte Hornets have waived guard Bez Mbeng, the team announced Sunday. Charlotte signed the former Ivy League Player of the Year to an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this month after he finished last season with Utah. Mbeng averaged 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 steals in 32.8 minutes across 15 NBA appearances, but his shooting remains a concern after hitting 19.4 percent from three and 64.0 percent at the line. With Coby White, Dennis Schroder, and Kon Knueppel already in Charlotte's guard rotation, Mbeng faced a tough path to minutes. His steals remain intriguing, but he needs another NBA opportunity before entering the fantasy conversation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:10 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors are signing forward/center Graham Ike to a two-year, two-way contract, according to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. The former Gonzaga big man averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 21.2 minutes across nine Summer League games while helping Golden State win the Las Vegas title. Ike is set to take the Warriors' final two-way spot alongside LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons. His physical interior game gives Golden State another developmental option up front, but much of his playing time should come with Santa Cruz unless injuries open NBA minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Luca Evans
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:02 AM ET

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (hand) is looking for a bounce-back season after undergoing surgery on his right pinky finger in February. LaVine told Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints that his standards remain "extremely high" while acknowledging that his exact role is still taking shape. The 31-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 39 games last season while shooting 39.0 percent from three. No. 7 pick Darius Acuff Jr. adds another ballhandler to Sacramento's mix, so LaVine's usage is worth watching in camp. His scoring and efficiency should remain useful if he keeps a prominent offensive role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tomer Azarly
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:36 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Joan Beringer is positioned for a larger role behind Rudy Gobert after Naz Reid was traded to Charlotte. Head coach Chris Finch told Britt Robson of MinnPost that the 19-year-old still needs to control his aggressiveness and avoid taking himself out of plays. Beringer averaged 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 7.9 minutes as a rookie but flashed more upside in the G-League, posting 15.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The opportunity is there for more minutes, though Finch's comments suggest his workload could fluctuate while he adjusts to a bigger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Britt Robson
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:29 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Vit Krejci will enter training camp as a contender for the backup wing role, according to Joe Freeman of The Oregonian. The 26-year-old's contract is only partially guaranteed until opening night, adding some stakes to the competition. Krejci shot 42.3 percent from three across 46 games with Atlanta last season before slipping to 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 19.2 minutes after joining Portland. Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara remain established ahead of him, but Krejci's shooting and playmaking could earn him a place in the rotation. For fantasy purposes, Krejci needs to rediscover the three-point shooting he showed in Atlanta before he can become a reliable option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joe Freeman
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:22 PM ET

Free-agent center Dwight Powell is expected to receive a formal training camp invitation from the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The 35-year-old joined the Kyrie Irving-led minicamp in Los Angeles this week after averaging 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 14.3 minutes across 63 games last season. Dallas already has 15 players on standard contracts, leaving Powell without a clear path to the opening-night roster. The Mavericks also have Daniel Gafford, Santi Aldama (knee), Moussa Cisse, and rookie Morez Johnson Jr. in the frontcourt, while Dereck Lively II (foot) works back from surgery. Powell carries little fantasy appeal, while Lively's recovery is the bigger situation to watch in camp.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:14 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has surfaced in trade talks with Atlanta, with Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting that discussions have included a deal involving Buddy Hield. Finney-Smith joined Charlotte from Houston in July after averaging 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists across 37 games while shooting 27.0 percent from three last season. His $13.3 million salary for 2027-28 is non-guaranteed, giving Atlanta added flexibility if a deal comes together. Still, a move to Atlanta would drop Finney-Smith into a crowded perimeter rotation featuring Dyson Daniels, Luguentz Dort, and Aaron Wiggins, limiting his chances of carving out a meaningful fantasy role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:02 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Buddy Hield has surfaced in on-and-off trade talks with the Charlotte Hornets, with Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting that discussions have included Dorian Finney-Smith. Hield averaged 7.6 points in 16.1 minutes across 51 games last season while shooting a career-low 34.9 percent from three. He barely featured after arriving in Atlanta, and the additions of Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins add more competition for perimeter minutes. Charlotte is crowded on the wing as well, with Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and Liam McNeeley among the options. A trade alone would not revive Hield's fantasy value; he still needs a steady rotation role and a bounce-back shooting season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted Jose Calderon to assistant general manager, the team announced Friday. Calderon rejoined the organization as a special adviser in 2022 and moves up alongside Brandon Weems, who was promoted to general manager. The former NBA guard also helped develop The Embassy in Andalusia, where Cleveland will hold training camp from Sept. 30 through Oct. 5. While the front-office move carries no direct fantasy impact, camp should offer a clearer look at Peyton Watson's fit. Watson averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds with Denver last season and is set to join Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland's starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Cleveland Cavaliers
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (wrist) is at 80 to 85 percent in his recovery from July surgery and is expected to have no restrictions when training camp opens Sept. 29, ESPN's Vincent Goodwill reports. Brunson is back to basketball activities and no longer wearing a brace after playing through the injury during New York's title run. The reigning Finals MVP averaged 26.0 points and 6.8 assists across 74 regular-season games before putting up 32.6 points per game against San Antonio. The positive update eases most fantasy concerns, though his shooting touch is worth monitoring early after surgery on his left wrist.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Vincent Goodwill
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:15 AM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Chase Ross to a training camp contract Friday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, making official the Exhibit 10 agreement he reached in June. Ross averaged just 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists across four Summer League appearances but was far more productive at Marquette, posting 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals while earning Big East All-Defensive honors. With Arthur Kaluma, Chris Manon, and AK Okereke holding the Lakers' three two-way spots, Ross is likely headed for a developmental role with Coachella Valley, keeping him off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:09 AM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Meechie Johnson to a training camp contract Friday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, with Law Murray of The Athletic reporting that it is an Exhibit 10 deal. The 23-year-old went undrafted after averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes across 32 starts for South Carolina. Johnson later averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 assists across five Summer League appearances with Miami. The Lakers own his G-League rights, making the Coachella Valley Lakers a realistic destination if he is waived. With Los Angeles already facing a roster crunch, Johnson is unlikely to see enough NBA minutes to carry fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 20, 2026, 9:01 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors signed guard Obi Agbim to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Baylor after averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 33 starts last season. Agbim led the Bears with 78 made threes after shooting 43.7 percent from deep at Wyoming the previous year. His shooting gives him a useful skill to bring into camp, but a regular NBA role remains a long shot. Agbim is expected to continue his development with the Santa Cruz Warriors, keeping him off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 19, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

The San Antonio Spurs signed guard Jayden Nunn to a training camp contract Friday, according to Paul Garcia, bringing their roster to 19 players. The former Baylor guard spent last season with the Austin Spurs, averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes across 47 games while shooting 40.1 percent from three. Nunn was quieter during Summer League, posting 3.9 points in 14.8 minutes across seven appearances. San Antonio owns his G-League rights, making another stint in Austin a realistic outcome. With De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper ahead of him, Nunn is unlikely to get enough minutes to make a fantasy impact.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 19, 2026, 9:26 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Elias Ralph on a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The deal likely includes Exhibit 10 language, which would earn Ralph a bonus if he is waived and spends at least 60 days in Santa Cruz. The 6-foot-7 Canadian spent Summer League with Sacramento after working out for Golden State before the draft. At Pacific last season, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from deep. That profile fits a need. With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) facing extended recoveries, the Warriors are thin on the wing and have leaned toward combo forwards like Alex Toohey in camp. Ralph is a long shot for rotation minutes, but a strong camp could push him into the two-way conversation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 19, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Nick Boyd to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Boyd initially agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal after going undrafted in June following a strong final season at Wisconsin, where he averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors. The 25-year-old flashed his playmaking with a 10-assist game during the California Classic but shot just 22.2 percent from three across seven Summer League appearances. With Golden State's 15-man roster filled and LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons occupying two-way spots, Boyd will likely need to compete for the final two-way opening or continue his development with Santa Cruz.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Malik Nabers

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Henri Veesaar

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Jaxson Dart

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Puka Nacua

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Dylan Cease

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Alex Bregman

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Caleb Williams

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Zay Flowers

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Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
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Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

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Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
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Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
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Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
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Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
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CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
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Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
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Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
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Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
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Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
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Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
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Aaron Judge

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