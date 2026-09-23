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James Johnson Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal

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Sep 23, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Forward James Johnson is returning to the Indiana Pacers on a training camp deal, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. The IndyStar reports that the contract is a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 deal. The 39-year-old sat out the 2025-26 season after appearing in just 39 games across three previous seasons with Indiana, averaging 6.3 minutes. Johnson remains valued more for his veteran presence than his on-court production. Indiana is only about $2.2 million below the first apron, and keeping Johnson on a veteran minimum deal would cost roughly $2.4 million against the cap. That makes his chances of sticking on the opening-night roster slim, and he remains off the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Miami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson is the clear front-runner to open the season at shooting guard, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, though Erik Spoelstra is expected to hold a preseason competition. The 36-year-old made 202 threes at a 38.3 percent clip on 7.6 attempts per game with Dallas last season despite averaging just 11.7 points. His shooting gives Miami needed spacing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but his fantasy appeal remains fairly narrow at this stage of his career. If Thompson wins the job, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Pelle Larsson would likely come off the bench, while Thompson would mainly help fantasy managers in the three-point category with limited contributions elsewhere.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Chiang
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Guard Boopie Miller has received a training camp invite from the Denver Nuggets and is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The 23-year-old went undrafted after earning All-ACC Second Team honors at SMU, where he averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from three. Miller also played for Milwaukee during Summer League. Denver already has Jamal Murray and Tyus Jones at point guard, with KJ Simpson also competing for backcourt minutes. That leaves Miller with a difficult path to an NBA role, and his clearest route may run through the Grand Rapids Gold. He remains off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:15 AM ET

The San Antonio Spurs have signed guard Miles Barnstable to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia, bringing their camp roster to 20 players. The 6-foot-2 rookie went undrafted after averaging 14.6 points in 30.3 minutes during his lone season at Tulsa while shooting 40.6 percent from three and setting a program record with 103 triples. Barnstable also played for San Antonio in Summer League, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting against Phoenix. With De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper already commanding backcourt minutes, Barnstable faces a steep path to an NBA role and carries no immediate fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:01 AM ET

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) will not play in back-to-backs initially this season, head coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday. The good news is that VanVleet "looks good" and is taking part in full-contact, five-on-five work as he returns from the torn ACL that cost him all of 2025-26. The 32-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 37.8 percent shooting in his last healthy season. Reed Sheppard should have more opportunities to handle the offense whenever VanVleet rests, while Marcus Smart gives Houston another veteran option in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jackson Gatlin
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:06 PM ET

The Miami Heat have claimed guard Bez Mbeng off waivers from the Charlotte Hornets and intend to sign him to an Exhibit 10 contract for training camp, according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. Mbeng spent much of last season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce before earning a late-season call-up with Utah, where he averaged 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 steals in 15 games. He also posted a 27-point triple-double against Memphis in April. Mbeng's defensive activity is intriguing, but his 19.4 percent shooting from three remains a concern. With Miami's camp roster at 19 players, another stint in Sioux Falls looks like the most realistic path.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Chiang
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Sep 22, 2026, 8:59 PM ET

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a two-year, $115 million contract extension that includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Sportsnet's Blake Murphy reports that Leonard took about $11 million less than the maximum after also waiving roughly $7.44 million in trade bonus money when he returned to Toronto. The 35-year-old is coming off a career-best 27.9 points per game with the Clippers, along with 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals across 65 appearances. Playing alongside Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley could cut into his shot volume, but Leonard should remain a strong fantasy contributor if he can stay on the floor.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Sep 22, 2026, 8:52 PM ET

The Charlotte Hornets are trading forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Atlanta Hawks for guard/forward Buddy Hield, guard Ryan Nembhard, and cash considerations, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Finney-Smith gives Atlanta another veteran frontcourt option while Mouhamed Gueye (foot) continues working back from July surgery. The 33-year-old struggled after returning from left ankle surgery last season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes across 37 games with Houston while shooting just 27.0 percent from three. He'll need to regain his outside shot and carve out steady minutes before becoming much of a fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Sep 22, 2026, 8:44 PM ET

The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Ryan Nembhard to the Charlotte Hornets alongside guard/forward Buddy Hield and cash in exchange for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports that Charlotte is expected to waive Nembhard following the deal. The 23-year-old never appeared for Atlanta after arriving in the three-team trade involving Luguentz Dort this summer. Nembhard averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 assists across 60 games with Dallas last season, including 27 starts, while shooting 35.6 percent from three. Where he ends up next will play a big role in whether he can get enough minutes to matter in fantasy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Sep 22, 2026, 8:38 PM ET

The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard/forward Buddy Hield, guard Ryan Nembhard, and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Hield appeared in only seven games for Atlanta after arriving from Golden State at the trade deadline and averaged a career-low 7.6 points across 51 games last season. Charlotte already has plenty of perimeter options, including Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Coby White, Grayson Allen, and Dennis Schroder, so consistent minutes could be tough to find. Hield's main fantasy appeal remains his ability to provide three-point shooting when given enough run.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Isaac McKneely to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 22-year-old went undrafted in June after four college seasons split between Virginia and Louisville, making 329 three-pointers at a 41.4 percent clip across 133 games. McKneely averaged 10.9 points while shooting 39.5 percent from deep for Louisville last season before posting 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes across seven Summer League appearances with Atlanta. His shooting gives Atlanta a skill to evaluate in camp, though a stint with the College Park Skyhawks still looks like the more likely next step.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:31 AM ET

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed forward Solomon Washington to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Washington went undrafted in June before initially joining New Orleans as a free agent and playing with the team during Summer League. The former Maryland forward averaged 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 offensive rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 25 games last season, though he shot just 24.3 percent from three-point range. With Zion Williamson, Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic already in the frontcourt mix, Washington has a steep climb to meaningful minutes. Since New Orleans owns his G-League rights, a developmental stint there looks like the most likely outcome for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

The Detroit Pistons have signed guard Drake Allen to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The move follows the Exhibit 10 agreement reported by The Athletic's Hunter Patterson shortly after Allen went undrafted in June. The former Utah State guard averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 25.5 minutes last season, ranking second in the Mountain West in steals. With Cade Cunningham and first-round pick Ebuka Okorie among the guards ahead of him, Allen has a tough path to NBA minutes in Detroit. A stint with the Motor City Cruise looks more likely, leaving him as a developmental name to monitor for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

The Denver Nuggets signed guard/forward Keonte Jones to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Jones went undrafted in June after starting all 37 games at Dayton, averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 wing posted stronger numbers at Cal State Northridge a year earlier, earning All-Big West First Team honors after averaging 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Denver owns his G-League rights, making a stint with the Grand Rapids Gold a likely path if he does not earn a roster spot. For now, Jones is more of a developmental name to monitor than someone likely to see meaningful NBA minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:07 AM ET

The Denver Nuggets signed guard/forward Reese Dixon-Waters to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 24-year-old went undrafted in June after averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 35.6 percent from three-point range and 87.8 percent at the line for San Diego State. Dixon-Waters had missed the entire 2024-25 season with a foot injury before returning for his final college campaign. Denver already owns his G-League rights, making the Grand Rapids Gold a possible destination if he fails to secure a roster spot. He remains off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:32 PM ET

The Charlotte Hornets have signed guard DJ Armstrong, the team announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed, though Armstrong signed with the Greensboro Swarm in August and appears headed toward a G-League role. The son of former NBA guard Darrell Armstrong averaged 13.3 points at UMBC last season while leading the America East in three-point percentage at 41.9 percent and threes per game at 2.7. He also earned conference tournament MVP honors after scoring 33 points with seven triples in the title game. Armstrong's shooting gives him something to build on in Greensboro, but he'll need to earn a real role in Charlotte before he becomes relevant for fantasy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:24 PM ET

Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Smith will have his Exhibit 10 training-camp contract converted to a two-way deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The spot opened after Toronto moved Jaden Bradley to a standard contract. Smith averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23.9 minutes across 15 games with Brooklyn last season, shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three. Those numbers make him an appealing depth option. Still, with Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead ahead of him in the backcourt and Kawhi Leonard occupying perimeter minutes, Smith could spend plenty of time with Raptors 905 unless injuries create a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:18 PM ET

The Toronto Raptors converted guard Jaden Bradley's two-way contract into a four-year, $9.3 million standard deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Only the first season is guaranteed. Bradley, the No. 50 pick in June, won Big 12 Player of the Year at Arizona after averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals as a senior. He struggled offensively in Summer League, averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 turnovers on 32.4 percent shooting across five games. With Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead ahead of him in the rotation, Bradley may have a tough time carving out enough minutes to matter in fantasy right away.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:10 PM ET

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren remains at an impasse with the team despite Detroit increasing its offer to five years and $200 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Charania added that Duren's attendance at media day and training camp is "highly up in the air and questionable." The 22-year-old earned his first All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting last season. If the standoff carries into camp, Paul Reed would be positioned for increased center minutes, with John Collins also capable of absorbing more frontcourt work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:01 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks center Henri Veesaar (knee) suffered a torn ACL during a Sept. 15 workout and is expected to miss the 2026-27 season, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 22-year-old will undergo surgery in October after joining Atlanta via a draft-night trade for the No. 52 pick. Veesaar averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks at North Carolina while shooting 42.6 percent from deep. His absence leaves Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale atop Atlanta's center depth chart, while Zuby Ejiofor could see more opportunity with Mouhamed Gueye (foot) also recovering.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Free-agent forward/center Montrezl Harrell completed a post-practice workout with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' G-League affiliate, on Sept. 12 as he continues his NBA comeback attempt. Harrell told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson that the session with the coaching staff "went really well." The 32-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since 2022-23 but stayed active this year, averaging 17.3 points for Atleticos de San German in Puerto Rico and setting a BIG3 single-game record with 42 points. Harrell still believes his rim-running and screen-setting can translate, but there is no contract on the table yet. For now, the workout is simply another step toward getting back into the league.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson
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