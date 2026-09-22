Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Sep 22, 2026, 2:01 PM ETPenn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer came back to earth against Buffalo, catching one pass for 10 yards on three targets. He still enters Week 4 with three touchdowns on seven receptions, including a five-catch, 79-yard, two-score game at Temple. Wisconsin has already allowed a tight end touchdown this season, with Notre Dame's Cooper Flanagan and James Flanigan combining for four catches, 23 yards and one score in the opener. Brahmer's scoring production keeps him in starting consideration, but the weekly reception volume has been light. He has 12 targets through three games and has topped one catch only once. Penn State hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, and Brahmer remains a viable starter at tight end, albeit with a lower floor if the touchdown does not come.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 1:44 PM ETDuke tight end Jeremiah Hasley is coming off his best game of the season, catching five passes for a career-high 88 yards against Stanford. His receiving line has climbed each week, from two catches for 36 yards against Tulane to three for 53 at Illinois and then five for 88. William & Mary allowed Fordham tight end John Morris to catch two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown last week. That gives Hasley a workable matchup at home, although Duke may not need heavy passing volume if it controls the game with Nate Sheppard and the ground attack. Hasley has yet to score this season, so the floor is not completely secure. The rising involvement is enough to make him a solid Week 4 starter at a thin position.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 1:31 PM ETVirginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds has become one of the safest volume plays at the position. He caught all 12 of his targets for 107 yards and a touchdown at Maryland last week, giving him 25 receptions for 265 yards and four scores through three games. Boston College has kept opposing tight ends quiet recently. Rutgers' Logan Blake managed one catch for five yards, and Maine's Sebastian Ramery followed with three for eight last week. Reynolds is a different assignment. He has at least five receptions and a touchdown in every game, and Virginia Tech has leaned on him more each week. The Hokies open ACC play Saturday at Boston College. Even with a tougher matchup, Reynolds' target volume keeps him firmly in must-start territory.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 12:56 PM ETFlorida running back Jadan Baugh answered his first SEC matchup with 26 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns at Auburn. He has now rushed for at least 136 yards in all three games, totaling 458 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries. The Week 4 matchup does not give much reason to back away. Ole Miss has allowed 159 rushing yards per game, 4.1 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns through three contests. Florida also gets the Rebels in Gainesville. The biggest change last week was volume: Baugh jumped from 14 carries in each of the first two games to 26 against Auburn when Florida needed him for four quarters. He does not need another 160-yard performance to pay off. Baugh remains a must-start against Ole Miss.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 12:51 PM ETMichigan running back Savion Hiter finally broke through against UTEP, rushing 11 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a first-half fumble, and the backfield is not his alone. Jordan Marshall carried 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the same game and, despite dealing with a lower-body injury, is expected to play against Iowa barring a setback. That matters against a Hawkeyes defense allowing only 66 rushing yards per game and 2.2 yards per carry through three weeks. Hiter has earned a larger place in the rotation, but this is a rough spot to bet on another two-score day. He is a risky flex in deeper formats and a bench option in shallower leagues while Marshall remains available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 12:50 PM ETUCLA running back Wayne Knight has scored in bunches since arriving from James Madison. After six rushing touchdowns in his first two games, he ran 18 times for 177 yards and two more scores against Purdue, pushing him to 345 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through three weeks. Maryland is easily his toughest run-defense matchup so far. The Terrapins have allowed only 69.3 rushing yards per game and 2.1 yards per carry, with two rushing touchdowns surrendered through three contests. That is enough to lower the ceiling, not enough to send Knight to the bench. UCLA has given him at least 13 carries in each of the past two games, and his scoring role has been too productive to ignore. He remains a strong Week 4 start on the road in College Park.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Isaac Brown's Week 4 Ceiling Takes a Hit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 12:47 PM ETLouisville running back Isaac Brown scored his first touchdown of the season against SMU, finishing with 67 yards on 10 carries and one catch for minus-2 yards. The problem for Week 4 is not Wake Forest. It is the other Brown in Louisville's backfield. Keyjuan Brown also received 10 carries against SMU and exploded for 163 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 231 rushing yards on only 18 attempts this season. Isaac Brown has 164 yards on 39 carries through three games. Wake Forest has allowed 144.3 rushing yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry, so the matchup at home is playable. The workload is much harder to trust than it was entering September. Brown is a matchup-dependent flex until Louisville shows whether last week's even carry split was a one-game development or the new normal.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Can Fame Ijeboi Survive Notre Dame's Front?
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 12:44 PM ETPurdue running back Fame Ijeboi was held to 47 yards on 17 carries at UCLA, but two rushing touchdowns kept the fantasy day alive. He has scored six times on the ground through three games and has already shown he can handle volume, including 27 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns against Wake Forest. Notre Dame is a different problem. The Irish have allowed only 175 rushing yards all season, 58.3 per game, at 1.9 yards per carry, with one rushing touchdown surrendered. Purdue gets this game at home, and Ijeboi's workload should keep him in the RB2 or flex mix rather than on the bench. Expectations for efficiency need to come down, though. The matchup is brutal. The volume is still good enough to keep him in lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Nate Sheppard Could Feast on William & Mary
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 12:44 PM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard has handled 82 carries through three games, and the production has matched the workload -- 528 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, plus three more scores through the air. He just went for 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 23 carries against Stanford, his third straight game with at least 147 yards on the ground. Now William & Mary comes to Durham after allowing 281.3 rushing yards per game, 7.0 yards per carry, and 14 rushing touchdowns through four games. There is blowout risk here, so Sheppard may not need another 20-plus carries. That is the only real concern. With his role and this matchup, he is still a must-start and one of the strongest running back plays of Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Koby Howard's Status Uncertain for Wisconsin Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 12:36 PM ETPenn State wide receiver Koby Howard's (undisclosed) status is uncertain for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Head coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday that Howard got "dinged up" in the win over Buffalo and that Penn State does not yet know where he will be by the end of the week. No specific injury has been disclosed. Howard caught three passes for 115 yards and a 70-yard touchdown against Buffalo and added a 20-yard rushing score. Through three games, the sophomore has 12 catches for 344 yards and two receiving touchdowns, and he has a reception of at least 30 yards in every game. His 28.67 yards per catch ranks third in the FBS. Penn State hosts Wisconsin at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday in its Big Ten opener.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
SMU's Defense Has Streamer Appeal In Week 4
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 22, 2026, 11:29 AM ETSMU's defense/special teams unit could lead the position in fantasy scoring in Week 4. This season, the Mustangs' defense and special teams have been a subpar fantasy unit, scoring 11 total fantasy points this season and averaging 3.6 fantasy points per game. However, in Week 2, when SMU faced UC Davis, they scored 10 fantasy points, while they scored a combined 1 point against Florida State in Week 1 and Louisville in Week 3. SMU welcomes Missouri State to Dallas in Week 4; Missouri State gives up the 20th most points to opposing DFST units in college football. Per PFF, SMU generated 22 pressures against UC Davis; if they can generate a similar number against Missouri State, they could finish as one of the week's highest-scoring DFSTs. Per Yahoo, they project 12.87 fantasy points in Week 4 and have the sixth-most projected fantasy points.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Florida State Defense a Top Streamer For Week 4?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 22, 2026, 11:07 AM ETFlorida State's defense has an easy matchup in Week 4 against Central Arkansas, but can we trust them? The Seminoles opened up their season with two ranked opponents: SMU and Alabama. In their matchup with SMU, the defense performed relatively well, scoring 8 fantasy points on four forced turnovers. However, in Week 3 against the Crimson Tide, they allowed 50 points and finished the game with negative three fantasy points. On a positive note, the team plays Central Arkansas in Week 4, which gives up the most fantasy points to opposing defenses in college football. Yahoo has the Seminoles projected for 12.55 fantasy points and ranks them as the week's seventh-best defense. RotoBaller listed them as one of the best streaming options for Week 4, as they are still available in 96% of Yahoo leagues. Fantasy owners should prioritize picking them up for this week.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Pittsburgh Defense Has High Upside In Week 4
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 22, 2026, 10:37 AM ETPittsburgh's defense can finish Week 4 as a top-10 unit. This season, the Pitt defense has been average, posting 25 total fantasy points. They allow only 11.3 points per game, ranking 15th nationally. They also allow only 60 rushing yards per game. From a fantasy perspective, they've been a relatively high-floor option, but they have not generated enough turnovers to be an elite fantasy unit. In Week 4, Pitt welcomes Bucknell, which is averaging only 12.8 points per game and 238 yards per game. Bucknell already has one of the worst rushing attacks in college football, with their two lead backs averaging less than 3.7 yards per carry, and as a team, they have a -0.27 EPA Per Run. Fantasy owners should expect the Pitt defense to post its season-high in sacks and turnovers in Week 4, and it should be a viable start option. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Duke's Defense Has Safe Week 4 Matchup
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 22, 2026, 10:13 AM ETDuke's defense lacks elite upside in a Week 4 matchup with William & Mary. Over three weeks, Duke's defense ranks outside the top 25 fantasy defenses, allowing 24 total points. They have done a good job getting after the quarterback, with seven sacks on the season; however, they have only one interception and two fumble recoveries. Although the Blue Devils allow only 12.3 points per game, they allow 292 total yards per game. William & Mary comes into this matchup averaging 26 points per game and 336.5 yards per game, although they have not played a defense of Duke's caliber. Per PFF, Duke generated 24 total pressures against Stanford in a 35-7 Week 3 blowout win. The biggest knock on the Duke defense has been its lack of turnovers. If they can generate more than two turnovers against William & Mary, they could be a top 10 unit this week.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Oklahoma DL David Stone Suffers Knee Injury In Practice
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 22, 2026, 4:31 AM ETOklahoma defensive lineman David Stone suffered a knee injury in Monday's practice. SI.com is reporting that the injury is a dislocated left knee that could keep Stone out for the rest of the season. On3 reported that it was just a lower-body injury. More information is expected on Tuesday afternoon during coach Brent Venables' weekly press conference. Stone was a preseason All-American after recording 42 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2025. Stone recorded eight tackles and half a sack on Saturday in Oklahoma's win over New Mexico. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: SI.com
Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan Out With Broken Foot
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 22, 2026, 4:17 AM ETOregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan will miss at least a month after breaking his foot before Friday's game against Portland State. McClellan was warming up on the field with the team, but was in street clothes and a walking boot by the time the game started. After the game, coach Dan Lanning said that McClellan tweaked something in pregame. It was revealed today that McClellan suffered a broken foot. The Ducks face No. 12 USC in Los Angeles this weekend before a bye week. Oregon then has home games against UCLA and Nebraska before traveling to Illinois. It is unknown how long McClellan will be out. Expect true freshman Messiah Hampton to start in place of McClellan while he is out. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:05 PM ETUtah tight end Noah Bennee remains an interesting waiver stash despite disappearing from the box score against Utah State. Bennee caught one pass for 35 yards and a touchdown in the opener, then broke out with four receptions for 113 yards and another score against Arkansas before going without a catch Saturday. That leaves him with five receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns through three games, with the big-play ability obvious whenever the ball comes his way. Utah travels to Iowa State next, and the uneven volume makes Bennee difficult to trust as a weekly starter right now. He is better treated as an upside stash in deeper CFF leagues than a priority waiver claim.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:49 PM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey (lower body) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, head coach Mike Elko announced Monday. Bussey suffered the injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday's loss to Kentucky and had to be carted off before the Aggies' offense took the field. He had seven catches for 92 yards through two games while adding four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. Bussey also held a significant role on special teams as both a kick and punt return option. He had been listed alongside Ashton Bethel-Roman at one receiver spot entering the season, so his absence removes a versatile piece from both the offensive rotation and return game for the rest of the year.--Bruno Mulé
Source: On3
Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:40 PM ETUSC tight end Mark Bowman has not repeated his two-touchdown performance against Louisiana, but his role remains strong enough to keep him firmly on the fantasy radar. The true freshman caught three passes for 32 yards at Rutgers and now has 15 receptions for 160 yards and two scores through four games. Bowman is also listed first at tight end on USC's current depth chart, giving him a meaningful role in one of the country's more productive passing offenses. Oregon visits Los Angeles next, but Bowman's value is more about the season-long opportunity than chasing one matchup. He should be viewed as a strong waiver addition and long-term hold rather than a touchdown-dependent one-week play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:33 PM ETLouisville tight end Jaleel Skinner followed his breakout against Villanova with another touchdown Saturday, catching three passes for 29 yards in the Cardinals' win over SMU. He now has eight receptions for 166 yards and two scores through three games, with both touchdowns coming over the last two weeks. The catch volume is not overwhelming, but Skinner has established himself as a vertical and red-zone threat in Louisville's passing game. Wake Forest visits next, giving him another opportunity to keep the run going. Skinner has shown enough over consecutive weeks to move beyond speculative stash territory and should be treated as a priority tight end pickup in leagues where he remains available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:22 PM ETTCU tight end Kari Ashley has followed his Week 2 breakout with another productive game, catching all five of his targets for 87 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas State. Ashley now has 15 receptions for 223 yards and three scores through three games, including 12 catches for 206 yards over his last two. He is still rostered in only 19% of Yahoo leagues despite becoming a steady part of Jaden Craig's passing game. TCU travels to UCF for its Big 12 opener next, but Ashley no longer needs a soft matchup to justify a roster spot. At a position where reliable volume is difficult to find, he should be treated as one of the priority tight end additions available this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN