Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Sep 25, 2026, 1:43 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (lower-body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's SEC clash against Tennessee, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Smothers has been listed as questionable this week with a lower-body injury and did not practice on Thursday. Smothers starred at NC State last season, totaling 1,128 yards and seven touchdowns before transferring to Texas. In three games with the Longhorns, he has rushed 41 times for 198 yards and two scores, adding seven receptions for 54 yards and scoring a receiving touchdown. If Smothers cannot go, Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown will carry the load, and Derek Cooper could be mixed in, too.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 25, 2026, 9:04 AM ETColorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against UTSA with a hamstring injury. The sophomore quarterback transferred from Oklahoma State to Colorado State in the portal this offseason and has gotten off to a great start. Through three games, he has completed 64% of his 73 pass attempts for 619 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 13 carries for 128 rushing yards and one touchdown. Hejny hurt his hamstring in the first quarter of Week 3 in a 41-23 loss to BYU. Redshirt freshman K'saan Farrar immediately relieved Hejny in the game but struggled mightily and was eventually replaced by redshirt sophomore Darius Curry.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 25, 2026, 8:53 AM ETMiami (OH), James Madison, and UConn have reached out to the American Conference about joining. At this time, it's reported that the American Conference is not expanding despite a reported offer of $30 million to $40 million from Miami (Ohio). UConn is seeking only a football membership to the conference while keeping its other sports as is. Miami (Ohio) and JMU are seeking full memberships into the conference. The American Conference signed a $1 billion media rights deal with ESPN in 2019, which is significantly larger than the deals of most other Group of Six conferences. It's unclear what the next steps are for these schools to gain entry into the American Conference, or whether the American Conference is interested in expanding. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Brett McMurphy Of On3
DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 24, 2026, 8:47 PM ETBaylor quarterback DJ Lagway (ankle) has missed the last two games, but is listed as probable for the Big 12 opener against Colorado. Lagway suffered an ankle injury in the Week 1 loss to Auburn, but played through it. He finished the game with 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Bears won comfortably over Prairie View A&M and Louisiana Tech over the past two weeks. Lagway will make his home debut and Big 12 debut at noon on Saturday, and is startable in fantasy leagues against a Buffaloes' defense that surrendered 41 points to Northwestern last weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 24, 2026, 8:38 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (undisclosed) missed Thursday's practice and remains listed as questionable on the Longhorns' injury report. Smothers has led the Longhorns' backfield thus far with 198 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It appears that his status is trending the wrong way for Saturday's noon kickoff against Tennessee. If in fact Smothers can't go, Raleek Brown and Derrek Cooper should see an extended look in his place. Brown has 129 yards and two touchdowns on the season, while Cooper returned from an injury of his own last week to run for 44 yards and a touchdown in the win over UTSA.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 24, 2026, 8:35 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has been upgraded to probable ahead of Saturday's game against Louisville. Lopez was listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report. The veteran signal caller has found himself frequently on the injury report this season, but has not missed any time. He has thrown for 887 yards, seven touchdowns, and an interception on the season, and will look to lead the Demon Deacons to an upset against a surging Cardinals' team.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 24, 2026, 8:32 PM ETIowa tight end DJ Vonnahme (undisclosed) is questionable heading into Saturday's game against Michigan. Vonnahme missed last week's win over Northern Iowa. He is one of college football's top tight ends, but has gotten off to a slow start this season with six catches for 67 yards through two games. The return of Vonnahme would be a massive boost for a Hawkeyes offense that would love to have all hands on deck in Ann Arbor. If he can't go, expect a heavy dosage of wide receiver Tony Diaz through the air.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 24, 2026, 8:30 PM ETIowa running back Kamari Moulton (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's Big Ten opener against Michigan. Moulton did not play last week, but has 26 carries for 240 yards and two touchdowns on the season. L.J. Phillips Jr., who has not played since suffering an injury in Week 1, is off the injury report and should see a substantial workload if Moulton is unable to go. The Hawkeyes have three other running backs already over 100 yards on the season in Xavier Williams, Braeden Jackson, and Nathan McNeil, and would likely deploy a committee alongside Phillips if their star is unable to go.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 24, 2026, 8:24 PM ETKansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones has stated that he will donate to Mississippi State's NIL efforts to retain star quarterback Kamario Taylor next season. Taylor has been one of college football's breakout stars, leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated record with 832 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an interception. He is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks available this offseason, given that he is just a sophomore. Jones starred at Mississippi State from 2013-2015 and said that "With all these NIL teams spending $45-50 million a year, the salary cap doesn't exist in college, so definitely trying to keep our quarterback with us." Taylor and the Bulldogs host Missouri this weekend in a battle of unbeaten teams.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 24, 2026, 11:13 AM ETTCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is listed as questionable for the team's Big 12 matchup against UCF on Saturday afternoon. The senior wide receiver is still waiting to make his 2026 debut as he rehabs from a foot injury that he suffered in late August. Dwyer was a crucial piece of TCU's offense in 2025, hauling in 54 receptions for 730 receiving yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Optimism grew that Dwyer would make his season debut this week, but that optimism is waning. Ed Small should remain the Horned Frogs' target hog until Dwyer gets healthy.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 24, 2026, 10:57 AM ETColorado wide receiver Danny Scudero (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's Big 12 matchup at Baylor. Scudero suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury in early August, and he missed the Buffaloes' Week 3 loss at Northwestern. The senior wide receiver has been one of the more disappointing transfers from the offseason's portal. This season, he has five catches on only seven targets for 24 yards and no touchdowns. Last season, Scudero led college football in receiving yards and was the WR8 at San Jose State with 88 catches for 1297 yards and 10 touchdowns. Joseph Williams and DeAndre Moore Jr. should see a bump in production without Scudero.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 9:17 PM ETOklahoma star defensive lineman David Stone (undisclosed) is questionable to suit up for the Sooners as they take on SEC opponent Georgia on Saturday afternoon. Stone is second among Oklahoma defensive linemen in tackles with 12 on the season, while he has also added a .5 sack. The Sooners square off with a Georgia offense that put up 45 points in a blowout win over Arkansas in Week 3, which actually dropped their season scoring average to 59.3 points per game, the best mark in the country. Oklahoma needs all the help it can get against a vaunted Bulldogs offense this weekend.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 9:10 PM ETGeorgia running back Nate Frazier (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the Bulldogs' Week 4 meeting with SEC foe Oklahoma, per the SEC availability report. Frazier has been highly productive to start the season, recording five touchdowns rushing over his team's first three games. He is averaging 8.4 yards per carry while totaling 202 yards rushing entering this Saturday's game. Frazier is RotoBaller's 39th-ranked running back and is projected to score 11.8 fantasy points against the Sooners this weekend. Oklahoma has allowed 111 yards rushing per game this season. Last week, the Sooners gave up just 69 yards on the ground during a slim 14-6 win over New Mexico.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 9:00 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers' status for Saturday's SEC matchup with Tennessee is up in the air, as he is questionable with a lower-body injury, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Smothers has led the Longhorns with 198 yards rushing on 41 carries this season, scoring two rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the team lead with fellow running back Raleek Brown. Smothers averaged 5.4 yards per carry during a win over UTSA this past week, adding two receptions for 11 yards. He has seven receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown receiving on the year. Tennessee limited Kennesaw State's leading ball-carrier, quarterback Rickie Collins, to just 2.6 yards per carry a week ago. --Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:53 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Eric Singleton (ankle) has a chance to suit up in Week 4, as he has been listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Gators against Ole Miss, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Singleton injured his ankle in Week 1 before he could record a reception, but the Auburn transfer finished the 2025 campaign with 58 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns. Before his injury, it was expected he would be a key element of Florida's passing game this season. The Gators' leading receiver, Vernell Brown III, has 4 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns this year. This weekend, Florida takes on a Rebels defense that is fresh off a solid effort against LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was limited to just 5.9 yards per attempt in a 32-24 defeat.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:41 PM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) has been marked questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Rebels' Week 4 contest against Florida, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Lacy left this past week's win over LSU with a shoulder injury and did not return. He finished the game with nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, while also recording two receptions for -2 yards. He is RotoBaller's RB26 and is projected to score 14.1 fantasy points against the Gators this week. The Florida defense has been stout against the run this season, allowing just 94.7 yards rushing per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:32 PM ETOregon tight end Jamari Johnson (undisclosed) is questionable for the Ducks entering Saturday's matchup with USC, per the Big Ten availability report. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said earlier this week that Johnson is "likely to play," according to 247 Sports' Matt Prehm, though a final decision regarding his status has yet to be reached as of Wednesday night. Johnson has missed each of the Ducks' previous two games after finishing a thrilling Week 1 win over Boise State with four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. USC allowed Rutgers to gain 292 yards through the air last week during a high-scoring 42-35 win over the Scarlet Knights.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Prehm
Trent Mosley Doubtful
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:20 PM ETUSC wide receiver Trent Mosley (undisclosed) is doubtful to play on Saturday against Oregon, according to the Big Ten availability report. Mosley missed this past week's win over Rutgers after he started the season with 255 yards receiving and four touchdowns through the Trojans' first three games. In his absence, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt led USC in yards receiving and receptions with five catches for 77 yards, while Corey Simms finished a 42-35 win over the Scarlet Knights with four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. It was just two weeks ago that Oregon's pass defense allowed Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young to break out with five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown during an uncharacteristically poor performance for the Ducks' resistance.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:12 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (undisclosed) is in danger of missing the Demon Deacons' Week 4 matchup with Louisville. Lopez is questionable for Saturday's game, per the ACC availability report. Lopez has started the season strong, recording 887 yards passing and seven touchdowns passing, along with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing through his team's first three games. He is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 24.8 fantasy points against the Cardinals this weekend. Lopez has a tasty matchup, as Louisville's pass defense has been one of the worst in the country, allowing 245.3 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 1:12 PM ETIndiana defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt are eligible to play again after a Monroe Circuit Court judge granted them a preliminary injunction Wednesday, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Their temporary restraining order expired last week, leaving both players ineligible for Indiana's 38-0 win over Western Kentucky while they waited for the court's decision. The ruling is not a final resolution of the case, and Thamel reports that the NCAA is likely to appeal. Indiana has not yet confirmed whether either player will suit up Friday against Northwestern. Wyatt saw only nine defensive snaps against Howard and did not record a tackle before becoming ineligible for the Western Kentucky game. Their restored eligibility gives the Hoosiers two more veteran options along the defensive front entering Big Ten play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Thamel
Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 12:07 PM ETPenn State wide receiver Koby Howard will be out for an extended period of time, head coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday. Campbell added that the injury is not season-ending but did not provide a timetable, ruling Howard out for Saturday's Big Ten opener against Wisconsin after his status had been uncertain earlier in the week. Penn State will be without its leading receiver. Howard has 12 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns through three games, including three receptions for 115 yards and a 70-yard score against Buffalo last week. He also scored on a 20-yard run in that game. Zay Robinson figures to see more snaps with Howard sidelined after working alongside him in the slot early this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: On3