Cade Cunningham Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Sep 24, 2026, 9:02 AM ETDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham enters 2026-27 looking to build on a season that saw him finish fifth in MVP voting. The former No. 1 pick averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 64 games while leading Detroit to a 60-22 record. His 13-point, 5-for-16 showing in the Game 7 loss to Cleveland showed there is still room for growth as a scorer. Detroit added much-needed shooting in Isaiah Joe and John Collins, which should give Cunningham more space to operate and keep him among fantasy basketball's top playmakers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Coty M. Davis
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Jalen Suggs Could Play More Off the Ball
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:41 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs could benefit from spending more time off the ball under new head coach Sean Sweeney, according to Orlando Magic Daily. Suggs hit 39.3 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes on 3.8 attempts per game last season but finished at 33.9 percent overall from deep on a team-high 6.3 attempts. His efficiency also dipped when injuries forced him into a larger scoring role. Suggs averaged 17.8 points but shot just 28.9 percent from three between Paolo Banchero's groin injury and his own hip issue. Playing more off Banchero and Franz Wagner could help clean up his shot selection, while Anthony Black could take on some additional creation duties.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Philip Rossman-Reich
Domantas Sabonis Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:29 PM ETSacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis may need to rebuild his trade value with a strong start to the season, according to ABC10's Matt George, who noted that general manager Scott Perry has been reluctant to attach draft picks to move veteran contracts. Sabonis appeared in only 19 games last season before undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. The three-time All-Star is expected to be ready for training camp and should reclaim a sizable role if healthy. His return could cut into the opportunities of Maxime Raynaud, who averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while making 56 starts as a rookie.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt George
Dereck Lively II Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:21 PM ETDallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (foot) has not been cleared for training camp as he continues to recover from December surgery, according to Tim MacMahon. The 22-year-old has not suffered a setback and is slowly ramping up toward basketball activity, but his status for the start of the season remains uncertain. Lively played only seven games last season, averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 16.4 minutes. He has appeared in just 98 games across his first three seasons. With Santi Aldama, Daniel Gafford, and Moussa Cisse also in the center mix, Lively may have to work his way back into a sizable role. His shot-blocking upside remains appealing, but the health concerns make him more of a late-round stash.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tim MacMahon
Brandon Ingram's Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:13 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Ingram (heel) enters training camp with some uncertainty after ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today that there has been no update on his recovery from offseason surgery. Toronto announced in May that Ingram had a spur removed from his right heel and was expected to be ready for camp. The two-time All-Star joined Los Angeles in the Kawhi Leonard trade after averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games last season. More clarity should come at Monday's media day. If Ingram needs extra time to ramp up, Rui Hachimura and Max Strus could see more wing minutes, while Darius Garland may take on more of the offensive creation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Windhorst
Karl-Anthony Towns' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:07 PM ETNew York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is unlikely to agree to an extension before training camp, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Vincent Goodwill. The 30-year-old is eligible for a four-year deal worth up to roughly $273 million, while Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports that the Knicks are seeking a discount from the max. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across 75 games last season and enters the final guaranteed year of his current deal, with a player option for 2027-28. The contract situation should not affect his role, leaving Towns in position for another high-volume fantasy season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Klay Thompson Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:38 AM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson is the clear front-runner to open the season at shooting guard, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, though Erik Spoelstra is expected to hold a preseason competition. The 36-year-old made 202 threes at a 38.3 percent clip on 7.6 attempts per game with Dallas last season despite averaging just 11.7 points. His shooting gives Miami needed spacing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but his fantasy appeal remains fairly narrow at this stage of his career. If Thompson wins the job, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Pelle Larsson would likely come off the bench, while Thompson would mainly help fantasy managers in the three-point category with limited contributions elsewhere.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Chiang
Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:30 AM ETGuard Boopie Miller has received a training camp invite from the Denver Nuggets and is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The 23-year-old went undrafted after earning All-ACC Second Team honors at SMU, where he averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from three. Miller also played for Milwaukee during Summer League. Denver already has Jamal Murray and Tyus Jones at point guard, with KJ Simpson also competing for backcourt minutes. That leaves Miller with a difficult path to an NBA role, and his clearest route may run through the Grand Rapids Gold. He remains off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:15 AM ETThe San Antonio Spurs have signed guard Miles Barnstable to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia, bringing their camp roster to 20 players. The 6-foot-2 rookie went undrafted after averaging 14.6 points in 30.3 minutes during his lone season at Tulsa while shooting 40.6 percent from three and setting a program record with 103 triples. Barnstable also played for San Antonio in Summer League, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting against Phoenix. With De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper already commanding backcourt minutes, Barnstable faces a steep path to an NBA role and carries no immediate fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
James Johnson Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:08 AM ETForward James Johnson is returning to the Indiana Pacers on a training camp deal, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. The IndyStar reports that the contract is a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 deal. The 39-year-old sat out the 2025-26 season after appearing in just 39 games across three previous seasons with Indiana, averaging 6.3 minutes. Johnson remains valued more for his veteran presence than his on-court production. Indiana is only about $2.2 million below the first apron, and keeping Johnson on a veteran minimum deal would cost roughly $2.4 million against the cap. That makes his chances of sticking on the opening-night roster slim, and he remains off the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
Fred VanVleet to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:01 AM ETHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) will not play in back-to-backs initially this season, head coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday. The good news is that VanVleet "looks good" and is taking part in full-contact, five-on-five work as he returns from the torn ACL that cost him all of 2025-26. The 32-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 37.8 percent shooting in his last healthy season. Reed Sheppard should have more opportunities to handle the offense whenever VanVleet rests, while Marcus Smart gives Houston another veteran option in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jackson Gatlin
Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 9:06 PM ETThe Miami Heat have claimed guard Bez Mbeng off waivers from the Charlotte Hornets and intend to sign him to an Exhibit 10 contract for training camp, according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. Mbeng spent much of last season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce before earning a late-season call-up with Utah, where he averaged 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 steals in 15 games. He also posted a 27-point triple-double against Memphis in April. Mbeng's defensive activity is intriguing, but his 19.4 percent shooting from three remains a concern. With Miami's camp roster at 19 players, another stint in Sioux Falls looks like the most realistic path.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Chiang
Kawhi Leonard Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 8:59 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a two-year, $115 million contract extension that includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Sportsnet's Blake Murphy reports that Leonard took about $11 million less than the maximum after also waiving roughly $7.44 million in trade bonus money when he returned to Toronto. The 35-year-old is coming off a career-best 27.9 points per game with the Clippers, along with 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals across 65 appearances. Playing alongside Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley could cut into his shot volume, but Leonard should remain a strong fantasy contributor if he can stay on the floor.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Dorian Finney-Smith Heads to Atlanta
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 8:52 PM ETThe Charlotte Hornets are trading forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Atlanta Hawks for guard/forward Buddy Hield, guard Ryan Nembhard, and cash considerations, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Finney-Smith gives Atlanta another veteran frontcourt option while Mouhamed Gueye (foot) continues working back from July surgery. The 33-year-old struggled after returning from left ankle surgery last season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes across 37 games with Houston while shooting just 27.0 percent from three. He'll need to regain his outside shot and carve out steady minutes before becoming much of a fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Ryan Nembhard Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 8:44 PM ETThe Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Ryan Nembhard to the Charlotte Hornets alongside guard/forward Buddy Hield and cash in exchange for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports that Charlotte is expected to waive Nembhard following the deal. The 23-year-old never appeared for Atlanta after arriving in the three-team trade involving Luguentz Dort this summer. Nembhard averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 assists across 60 games with Dallas last season, including 27 starts, while shooting 35.6 percent from three. Where he ends up next will play a big role in whether he can get enough minutes to matter in fantasy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Buddy Hield Traded to Hornets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 8:38 PM ETThe Atlanta Hawks are trading guard/forward Buddy Hield, guard Ryan Nembhard, and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Hield appeared in only seven games for Atlanta after arriving from Golden State at the trade deadline and averaged a career-low 7.6 points across 51 games last season. Charlotte already has plenty of perimeter options, including Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Coby White, Grayson Allen, and Dennis Schroder, so consistent minutes could be tough to find. Hield's main fantasy appeal remains his ability to provide three-point shooting when given enough run.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Isaac McKneely Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 9:37 AM ETThe Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Isaac McKneely to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 22-year-old went undrafted in June after four college seasons split between Virginia and Louisville, making 329 three-pointers at a 41.4 percent clip across 133 games. McKneely averaged 10.9 points while shooting 39.5 percent from deep for Louisville last season before posting 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes across seven Summer League appearances with Atlanta. His shooting gives Atlanta a skill to evaluate in camp, though a stint with the College Park Skyhawks still looks like the more likely next step.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 9:31 AM ETThe New Orleans Pelicans have signed forward Solomon Washington to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Washington went undrafted in June before initially joining New Orleans as a free agent and playing with the team during Summer League. The former Maryland forward averaged 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 offensive rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 25 games last season, though he shot just 24.3 percent from three-point range. With Zion Williamson, Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic already in the frontcourt mix, Washington has a steep climb to meaningful minutes. Since New Orleans owns his G-League rights, a developmental stint there looks like the most likely outcome for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 9:25 AM ETThe Detroit Pistons have signed guard Drake Allen to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The move follows the Exhibit 10 agreement reported by The Athletic's Hunter Patterson shortly after Allen went undrafted in June. The former Utah State guard averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 25.5 minutes last season, ranking second in the Mountain West in steals. With Cade Cunningham and first-round pick Ebuka Okorie among the guards ahead of him, Allen has a tough path to NBA minutes in Detroit. A stint with the Motor City Cruise looks more likely, leaving him as a developmental name to monitor for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 9:16 AM ETThe Denver Nuggets signed guard/forward Keonte Jones to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Jones went undrafted in June after starting all 37 games at Dayton, averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 wing posted stronger numbers at Cal State Northridge a year earlier, earning All-Big West First Team honors after averaging 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Denver owns his G-League rights, making a stint with the Grand Rapids Gold a likely path if he does not earn a roster spot. For now, Jones is more of a developmental name to monitor than someone likely to see meaningful NBA minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 22, 2026, 9:07 AM ETThe Denver Nuggets signed guard/forward Reese Dixon-Waters to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 24-year-old went undrafted in June after averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 35.6 percent from three-point range and 87.8 percent at the line for San Diego State. Dixon-Waters had missed the entire 2024-25 season with a foot injury before returning for his final college campaign. Denver already owns his G-League rights, making the Grand Rapids Gold a possible destination if he fails to secure a roster spot. He remains off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia