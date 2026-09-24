Cade Cunningham Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season

Sep 22, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

The Denver Nuggets signed guard/forward Keonte Jones to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Jones went undrafted in June after starting all 37 games at Dayton, averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 wing posted stronger numbers at Cal State Northridge a year earlier, earning All-Big West First Team honors after averaging 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Denver owns his G-League rights, making a stint with the Grand Rapids Gold a likely path if he does not earn a roster spot. For now, Jones is more of a developmental name to monitor than someone likely to see meaningful NBA minutes.