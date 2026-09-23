Alec Pierce Placed on Injured Reserve
Sep 23, 2026, 11:51 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating his surgically repaired left heel, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, according to James Boyd. Pierce will miss at least four games while he rehabs the injury. Steichen said the Colts are hopeful Pierce can return at some point this season, but there is no firm timetable. Pierce underwent surgery on the ankle/heel in March and missed most of the offseason before returning ahead of Week 1. He caught five passes for 72 yards across the first two games before aggravating the injury Sunday night against Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Boyd
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Brock Bowers Has Strong Chance to Make Week 3 Debut
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:46 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) has a strong chance to make his 2026 debut Sunday against New Orleans, according to ESPN. People inside the organization reportedly felt Bowers was moving well when he returned to practice last Friday. He had missed Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited session, then sat out Week 2 while listed as doubtful. Bowers underwent a meniscus trim before the season and has yet to play through Las Vegas' 2-0 start. ESPN also does not expect a major snap or target restriction if Bowers is cleared. The Raiders have been cautious so far, but his chances of playing appear to be improving.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Marvin Harrison Jr. Mentioned in Trade Speculation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:30 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has come up in trade speculation after a quiet start to the season. ESPN reports that executives around the league are wondering whether Arizona could explore moving Harrison before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, though there is no indication the Cardinals are actively shopping him. The 2024 No. 4 overall pick was held without a catch on one target against Seattle and has just one reception for 33 yards through two games. Arizona also signed Michael Wilson to a three-year extension earlier this month and is playing under a new coaching staff and offense. Harrison becomes eligible for a contract extension after this season, adding another layer to his longer-term situation in Arizona.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Alec Pierce Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:19 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is hoping to return in roughly four to six weeks after getting a second opinion on his heel injury, according to ESPN. Pierce aggravated the same left heel that required surgery in March during Sunday's overtime loss to Kansas City. The current plan is to rehab the injury rather than undergo another procedure, although surgery remains possible if the recovery does not go as hoped. Pierce had one catch for 11 yards before leaving Sunday and has five receptions for 72 yards through two games. The four-to-six-week window is the target for now, but the Colts expect his week-to-week progress to determine whether he needs more time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jamaal Williams Looking for Another NFL Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:10 AM ETFree-agent running back Jamaal Williams is trying to get back into the league. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Williams has been training and recently reached out to Lions head coach Dan Campbell about a possible return to Detroit. Nothing is happening there right now. Campbell told Williams the team is sticking with its current group, though he would keep him in mind if that changes. Detroit is already thinner than expected behind Jahmyr Gibbs, with Isiah Pacheco sidelined after back surgery and Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors next up on the depth chart. Williams, 31, hasn't played since 2024, when he had 48 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown with New Orleans. He is still a long way from having fantasy value again, but his name is at least worth remembering if Detroit or another team needs veteran backfield help.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Birkett
Austin Ekeler Working Out for the Panthers
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 23, 2026, 8:04 AM ETFree agent running back Austin Ekeler is set to work out for the Carolina Panthers later on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Ekeler has been a free agent for the entire 2026 season and has not stepped onto an NFL field since Week 2 of the 2025 season. In his last NFL game, Ekeler sustained a serious Achilles tear, which cut his season short. However, the veteran back is attempting to make a comeback to the NFL. Ekeler would be a necessary addition for the Panthers, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network recently reported that Jonathon Brooks is set to undergo core muscle surgery, which will keep him out for at least six weeks. In the 2024 season, Ekeler played a key role in Washington's run to the NFC Championship Game, taking 77 carries for 364 yards and four scores and catching 35 passes for another 356 yards. If Ekeler were to join the Panthers, he would likely take some third-down opportunities, away from the workhorse Chuba Hubbard.--Andy Smith
Source: Aaron Wilson
Jonathon Brooks to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 23, 2026, 7:56 AM ETAccording to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (core) is set to undergo core muscle surgery, which will place him on the injured reserve. Per Rapoport, the young running back is expected to miss at least six weeks, but should be able to contribute down the stretch. This is a tough blow for Brooks, who has dealt with many serious injuries throughout his career. He joined the Panthers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft but has appeared in only five regular-season games in his career, two of them being this season. In Week 1, Brooks took only four carries but made a splash in the receiving game, catching one pass for 48 yards. In Week 2, Brooks took only five carries before exiting early. With Brooks now in line to miss nearly half of the season, Chuba Hubbard should operate as the clear workhorse and carry weekly RB2 upside given his projected workload.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Cam Ward Playing Clean Football with Touchdown Upside
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 23, 2026, 1:12 AM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is off to an impressive start this season, stringing together back-to-back turnover-free performances for just the third time in his young career. Ward has yet to surpass 183 passing yards in a single game this season, but his decent touchdown upside and rushing ability have vaulted him onto the fantasy radar in Year 2. Specifically, the 24-year-old rushed for two scores in last week's contest against a solid Eagles defense. Fantasy managers would surely like to see higher passing yardage totals, but it's hard to complain about a stat line that includes three touchdowns and zero turnovers through two games. Ward ranks as the QB19 in fantasy football this season, but he has fringe top-12 upside heading into Week 3 against a Giants team that is limping on both sides of the ball.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
High Volume Makes Geno Smith an Appealing Waiver-Wire Target
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 23, 2026, 1:09 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is far from a flashy name in fantasy football, but his high passing volume and mistake-free streak put him on the radar as a solid waiver wire target. Smith threw 41 times in Week 2, completing 27 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers. He took four sacks, but he also logged 17 rushing yards. Smith has only one touchdown through two weeks, but it's also worth noting that he doesn't have any turnovers so far. He has been a steady presence at quarterback for the Jets, leading drives and supporting the fantasy stocks of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Now, he's getting on the fantasy radar himself, albeit as a QB2. The Jets will likely have to throw the ball a lot again in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, so Smith's projected high volume gives him top-16 upside in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kerby Joseph Hits a Snag in Recovery
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 23, 2026, 12:37 AM ETDetroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (knee) continues to rehab his knee injury, but the process has taken longer than anticipated. Head coach Dan Campbell discussed his status on Tuesday, noting that Joseph won't return until after fellow safety Brian Branch (knee) is back. Joseph and Branch are both on the PUP list, and while the latter could return as soon as he's eligible to be activated on October 5th, it doesn't sound like that's the case for the former. Campbell stopped short of saying Joseph had a true setback, but he did admit that "there was a time there where we weren't able to do everything we needed to do." He said that Joseph won't play until his knee has returned to its maximum strength and he feels confident in the body part, presumably while running and making cuts. Joseph has spent all four of his pro seasons with the Lions, and he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2024 after picking off nine passes that season. Last year, he had 18 tackles and three interceptions before the knee issue cut his campaign short.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Detroit Lions
Brian Branch Getting Closer to a Return?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 23, 2026, 12:32 AM ETDetroit Lions safety Brian Branch (Achilles) appears to be making progress in his recovery, even though a return isn't imminent. Head coach Dan Campbell fielded questions about his injured safeties Tuesday, saying that Branch is closer to returning than Kerby Joseph (knee). That doesn't necessarily narrow down the timeline, but it's worth noting that Branch is eligible to be activated from the PUP list as early as October 5th. Thomas Harper and offseason addition Chuck Clark have filled in at safety in the meantime. The Lions would welcome a Branch return with open arms, as the former first-round pick made the Pro Bowl in 2024 before registering 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five tackles for loss in 2025.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Detroit Lions
Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 23, 2026, 12:25 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) continues to recover exceptionally well, and the team isn't ready to rule him out for Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Darnold will return to practice on Wednesday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com didn't shut down the possibility of Darnold playing this week. Specifically, he said that we may see Drew Lock at quarterback for one more game, but that it wasn't certain. The fact that the door is even somewhat open for Darnold to play this week is remarkable, given that he's less than two weeks removed from suffering a pulled muscle against the Patriots on the opening night of the 2026 NFL season. Right now, it seems like the safe bet would be that Darnold returns in Week 4. However, he's already so far ahead of schedule in his recovery that it wouldn't completely shock us to see him get ready in time for Week 3, either. Managers should stay tuned to the Seahawks' injury reports for more clarity.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kirk Cousins is an Intriguing Add Ahead of Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 22, 2026, 9:50 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has played above expectations through the first two weeks of the season. The 38-year-old has thrown for over 400 yards and has six touchdowns in two games. He has helped the Raiders get to a 2-0 record as they head into a Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Cousins won't be the long-term solution in Las Vegas, but the Raiders are going to ride with him for now. With that being said, fantasy managers looking for a viable streaming option should consider picking up Cousins. He has been playing well enough to be trusted as a starting option against the Saints defense in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Will Shipley Could be a Deep-League Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 22, 2026, 9:41 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley saw more involvement than expected during the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. Normally, Shipley only gets a carry or two, but he played over 50 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday. His increased playing time was because Saquon Barkley (stinger) was forced to exit the game in the first half. Shipley did a nice job filling in as he carried the ball seven times for 24 yards, while hauling in both targets for five additional yards. At the moment, it's unclear if Barkley will be ready to go for the Monday Night matchup against the Chicago Bears. Given the fact that Barkley is banged up, Shipley is worth a look as a deep league stash with the possibility of an increased workload in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dawson Knox Could See an Uptick in Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 22, 2026, 9:31 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last Thursday. He hauled in both his targets for five yards and a touchdown in the win over the Detroit Lions. Outside of that touchdown, Knox has been a non-factor for the Bills this season. There is a chance that he does see a larger role if wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is forced to miss time. Knox has proven to be a viable red zone target for this offense throughout his career. The 29-year-old doesn't offer a ton of upside, but he could be a touchdown-dependent play if Moore is unable to play in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaylin Noel Offers Deep-League Appeal
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 22, 2026, 9:25 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel stepped into a larger role in this offense in Week 2. Noel saw an expanded role in the passing attack with Nico Collins (hamstring) on the sideline this past weekend. Noel was targeted five times, but he only managed to haul in one of those passes for 31 yards in the loss. It doesn't sound like Collins is going to be ready to play in Week 3. That should mean that Noel will get another chance to prove himself this weekend. He'll get a better chance to do that against the Indianapolis Colts struggling defense. Noel hasn't given fantasy managers a reason to trust him, but he should be worth a look in deep leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
T.J. Hockenson is Gaining Value Ahead of Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 22, 2026, 9:16 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is looking to break out after two average performances to begin the season. The veteran tight end has been held under 40 receiving yards during each of the first two games. Better days should be ahead for Hockenson with quarterback Kyler Murray set to return for the Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hockenson has a chance to do some damage against a defense that has allowed 172 yards and two touchdowns to tight ends this season. The 29-year-old might be able to push himself into the low-end TE1 range for this weekend. He'll be worth a look for fantasy managers who need a tight end for Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brock Bowers Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 8:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to make his 2026 season debut in Week 3 on the road against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 23-year-old star tight end missed the first two games of the year after having the meniscus in his knee trimmed right before the start of the regular season. Michael Mayer was an unspectacular TE2 streamer in his absence, catching nine passes for 55 yards in wins over the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Bowers, the 13th overall pick in 2024, caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie and is expected to be the No. 1 option in the passing game for veteran Kirk Cousins now that he is on the verge of a return. Bowers has become riskier for fantasy purposes after missing time the last two years with knee issues, but when healthy, we all know that he has the potential to be the most productive TE in the NFL. If Bowers does not suffer a setback in practice this week, he should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups for Week 3 in New Orleans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Charlie Kolar Undergoing Forearm Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 8:04 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) is undergoing surgery to fix a broken forearm that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Kolar plans to make a full return after his four-week stay on short-term Injured Reserve. If Kolar's rehab goes according to plan after surgery, he could be ready to return when he is eligible for the Chargers' game on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. In the meantime, with David Njoku (knee) also on IR for the Bolts, Oronde Gadsden now has a clear path to the TE1 role in a Chargers offense that is looking for answers after starting 0-2 in 2026. There was a bit of training camp hype for Kolar in Mike McDaniel's offense this year, but it did not come to fruition through two games, with Kolar sharing snaps with Gadsden and Njoku and catching three passes for 21 yards, with all of that coming on Sunday before he was hurt against the Raiders. Kolar still has a chance to make some noise when he returns from his forearm injury, but it is going to be tough in L.A.'s crowded TE room.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Packers Unsure of Jayden Reed's Chances of Returning This Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 7:32 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is back in Green Bay and is going through a series of tests, but he does not know about Reed's chances of playing again this season, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "It's way too early for that right now. He's got a lot going on," LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday. Not only will Reed most likely be out for Thursday night's game in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, but it sounds like the Packers think he could miss the entire rest of the 2026 season. The 26-year-old is no stranger to injuries, playing in just seven games last year. Reed caught four of his first eight targets through two weeks this year for only 24 yards. He was carted off the field in Sunday's Week 2 win over the New York Jets on a backboard and was taken to a local hospital, where he stayed overnight. This is a serious injury, so fantasy managers with Reed rostered should not expect a speedy return. His absence going forward will mean more targets for receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Mason Taylor Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 7:25 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (thumb), who suffered a thumb injury in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, is considered week-to-week and is likely to miss the Week 3 contest this weekend against the Detroit Lions, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 22-year-old former second-rounder last year from LSU caught 44 of 65 targets for 369 yards and only one touchdown in 13 games as a rookie in a bad Jets offense, and he was expected to eventually take a back seat this year to first-rounder Kenyon Sadiq, who missed much of training camp following hernia surgery. When Taylor returns from his thumb injury, there is a good chance he will see his role shrink behind Sadiq. Taylor has only two receptions on three targets for minus-two yards through the first two weeks of his sophomore campaign. Sadiq, who is rostered in only 18% of Yahoo leagues, should become more attractive on the waiver wire this week with Taylor now banged up. The 21-year-old from Oregon is an elite athlete with more downfield pass-catching prowess and versatility. He already has five catches for 38 yards and has run in a touchdown in his first two NFL games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport