👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Alec Pierce Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 11:19 AM ET

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is hoping to return in roughly four to six weeks after getting a second opinion on his heel injury, according to ESPN. Pierce aggravated the same left heel that required surgery in March during Sunday's overtime loss to Kansas City. The current plan is to rehab the injury rather than undergo another procedure, although surgery remains possible if the recovery does not go as hoped. Pierce had one catch for 11 yards before leaving Sunday and has five receptions for 72 yards through two games. The four-to-six-week window is the target for now, but the Colts expect his week-to-week progress to determine whether he needs more time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 11:46 AM ET

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) has a strong chance to make his 2026 debut Sunday against New Orleans, according to ESPN. People inside the organization reportedly felt Bowers was moving well when he returned to practice last Friday. He had missed Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited session, then sat out Week 2 while listed as doubtful. Bowers underwent a meniscus trim before the season and has yet to play through Las Vegas' 2-0 start. ESPN also does not expect a major snap or target restriction if Bowers is cleared. The Raiders have been cautious so far, but his chances of playing appear to be improving.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 11:30 AM ET

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has come up in trade speculation after a quiet start to the season. ESPN reports that executives around the league are wondering whether Arizona could explore moving Harrison before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, though there is no indication the Cardinals are actively shopping him. The 2024 No. 4 overall pick was held without a catch on one target against Seattle and has just one reception for 33 yards through two games. Arizona also signed Michael Wilson to a three-year extension earlier this month and is playing under a new coaching staff and offense. Harrison becomes eligible for a contract extension after this season, adding another layer to his longer-term situation in Arizona.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 11:10 AM ET

Free-agent running back Jamaal Williams is trying to get back into the league. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Williams has been training and recently reached out to Lions head coach Dan Campbell about a possible return to Detroit. Nothing is happening there right now. Campbell told Williams the team is sticking with its current group, though he would keep him in mind if that changes. Detroit is already thinner than expected behind Jahmyr Gibbs, with Isiah Pacheco sidelined after back surgery and Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors next up on the depth chart. Williams, 31, hasn't played since 2024, when he had 48 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown with New Orleans. He is still a long way from having fantasy value again, but his name is at least worth remembering if Detroit or another team needs veteran backfield help.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Birkett
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 8:04 AM ET

Free agent running back Austin Ekeler is set to work out for the Carolina Panthers later on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Ekeler has been a free agent for the entire 2026 season and has not stepped onto an NFL field since Week 2 of the 2025 season. In his last NFL game, Ekeler sustained a serious Achilles tear, which cut his season short. However, the veteran back is attempting to make a comeback to the NFL. Ekeler would be a necessary addition for the Panthers, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network recently reported that Jonathon Brooks is set to undergo core muscle surgery, which will keep him out for at least six weeks. In the 2024 season, Ekeler played a key role in Washington's run to the NFC Championship Game, taking 77 carries for 364 yards and four scores and catching 35 passes for another 356 yards. If Ekeler were to join the Panthers, he would likely take some third-down opportunities, away from the workhorse Chuba Hubbard.--Andy Smith
Source: Aaron Wilson
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 7:56 AM ET

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (core) is set to undergo core muscle surgery, which will place him on the injured reserve. Per Rapoport, the young running back is expected to miss at least six weeks, but should be able to contribute down the stretch. This is a tough blow for Brooks, who has dealt with many serious injuries throughout his career. He joined the Panthers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft but has appeared in only five regular-season games in his career, two of them being this season. In Week 1, Brooks took only four carries but made a splash in the receiving game, catching one pass for 48 yards. In Week 2, Brooks took only five carries before exiting early. With Brooks now in line to miss nearly half of the season, Chuba Hubbard should operate as the clear workhorse and carry weekly RB2 upside given his projected workload.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 1:12 AM ET

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is off to an impressive start this season, stringing together back-to-back turnover-free performances for just the third time in his young career. Ward has yet to surpass 183 passing yards in a single game this season, but his decent touchdown upside and rushing ability have vaulted him onto the fantasy radar in Year 2. Specifically, the 24-year-old rushed for two scores in last week's contest against a solid Eagles defense. Fantasy managers would surely like to see higher passing yardage totals, but it's hard to complain about a stat line that includes three touchdowns and zero turnovers through two games. Ward ranks as the QB19 in fantasy football this season, but he has fringe top-12 upside heading into Week 3 against a Giants team that is limping on both sides of the ball.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 1:09 AM ET

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is far from a flashy name in fantasy football, but his high passing volume and mistake-free streak put him on the radar as a solid waiver wire target. Smith threw 41 times in Week 2, completing 27 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers. He took four sacks, but he also logged 17 rushing yards. Smith has only one touchdown through two weeks, but it's also worth noting that he doesn't have any turnovers so far. He has been a steady presence at quarterback for the Jets, leading drives and supporting the fantasy stocks of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Now, he's getting on the fantasy radar himself, albeit as a QB2. The Jets will likely have to throw the ball a lot again in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, so Smith's projected high volume gives him top-16 upside in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 12:37 AM ET

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (knee) continues to rehab his knee injury, but the process has taken longer than anticipated. Head coach Dan Campbell discussed his status on Tuesday, noting that Joseph won't return until after fellow safety Brian Branch (knee) is back. Joseph and Branch are both on the PUP list, and while the latter could return as soon as he's eligible to be activated on October 5th, it doesn't sound like that's the case for the former. Campbell stopped short of saying Joseph had a true setback, but he did admit that "there was a time there where we weren't able to do everything we needed to do." He said that Joseph won't play until his knee has returned to its maximum strength and he feels confident in the body part, presumably while running and making cuts. Joseph has spent all four of his pro seasons with the Lions, and he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2024 after picking off nine passes that season. Last year, he had 18 tackles and three interceptions before the knee issue cut his campaign short.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Detroit Lions
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 12:32 AM ET

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (Achilles) appears to be making progress in his recovery, even though a return isn't imminent. Head coach Dan Campbell fielded questions about his injured safeties Tuesday, saying that Branch is closer to returning than Kerby Joseph (knee). That doesn't necessarily narrow down the timeline, but it's worth noting that Branch is eligible to be activated from the PUP list as early as October 5th. Thomas Harper and offseason addition Chuck Clark have filled in at safety in the meantime. The Lions would welcome a Branch return with open arms, as the former first-round pick made the Pro Bowl in 2024 before registering 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five tackles for loss in 2025.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Detroit Lions
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 23, 2026, 12:25 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) continues to recover exceptionally well, and the team isn't ready to rule him out for Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Darnold will return to practice on Wednesday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com didn't shut down the possibility of Darnold playing this week. Specifically, he said that we may see Drew Lock at quarterback for one more game, but that it wasn't certain. The fact that the door is even somewhat open for Darnold to play this week is remarkable, given that he's less than two weeks removed from suffering a pulled muscle against the Patriots on the opening night of the 2026 NFL season. Right now, it seems like the safe bet would be that Darnold returns in Week 4. However, he's already so far ahead of schedule in his recovery that it wouldn't completely shock us to see him get ready in time for Week 3, either. Managers should stay tuned to the Seahawks' injury reports for more clarity.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 9:50 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has played above expectations through the first two weeks of the season. The 38-year-old has thrown for over 400 yards and has six touchdowns in two games. He has helped the Raiders get to a 2-0 record as they head into a Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Cousins won't be the long-term solution in Las Vegas, but the Raiders are going to ride with him for now. With that being said, fantasy managers looking for a viable streaming option should consider picking up Cousins. He has been playing well enough to be trusted as a starting option against the Saints defense in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 9:41 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley saw more involvement than expected during the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. Normally, Shipley only gets a carry or two, but he played over 50 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday. His increased playing time was because Saquon Barkley (stinger) was forced to exit the game in the first half. Shipley did a nice job filling in as he carried the ball seven times for 24 yards, while hauling in both targets for five additional yards. At the moment, it's unclear if Barkley will be ready to go for the Monday Night matchup against the Chicago Bears. Given the fact that Barkley is banged up, Shipley is worth a look as a deep league stash with the possibility of an increased workload in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 9:31 PM ET

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last Thursday. He hauled in both his targets for five yards and a touchdown in the win over the Detroit Lions. Outside of that touchdown, Knox has been a non-factor for the Bills this season. There is a chance that he does see a larger role if wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is forced to miss time. Knox has proven to be a viable red zone target for this offense throughout his career. The 29-year-old doesn't offer a ton of upside, but he could be a touchdown-dependent play if Moore is unable to play in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 9:25 PM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel stepped into a larger role in this offense in Week 2. Noel saw an expanded role in the passing attack with Nico Collins (hamstring) on the sideline this past weekend. Noel was targeted five times, but he only managed to haul in one of those passes for 31 yards in the loss. It doesn't sound like Collins is going to be ready to play in Week 3. That should mean that Noel will get another chance to prove himself this weekend. He'll get a better chance to do that against the Indianapolis Colts struggling defense. Noel hasn't given fantasy managers a reason to trust him, but he should be worth a look in deep leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 9:16 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is looking to break out after two average performances to begin the season. The veteran tight end has been held under 40 receiving yards during each of the first two games. Better days should be ahead for Hockenson with quarterback Kyler Murray set to return for the Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hockenson has a chance to do some damage against a defense that has allowed 172 yards and two touchdowns to tight ends this season. The 29-year-old might be able to push himself into the low-end TE1 range for this weekend. He'll be worth a look for fantasy managers who need a tight end for Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 8:10 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to make his 2026 season debut in Week 3 on the road against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 23-year-old star tight end missed the first two games of the year after having the meniscus in his knee trimmed right before the start of the regular season. Michael Mayer was an unspectacular TE2 streamer in his absence, catching nine passes for 55 yards in wins over the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Bowers, the 13th overall pick in 2024, caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie and is expected to be the No. 1 option in the passing game for veteran Kirk Cousins now that he is on the verge of a return. Bowers has become riskier for fantasy purposes after missing time the last two years with knee issues, but when healthy, we all know that he has the potential to be the most productive TE in the NFL. If Bowers does not suffer a setback in practice this week, he should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups for Week 3 in New Orleans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 8:04 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) is undergoing surgery to fix a broken forearm that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Kolar plans to make a full return after his four-week stay on short-term Injured Reserve. If Kolar's rehab goes according to plan after surgery, he could be ready to return when he is eligible for the Chargers' game on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. In the meantime, with David Njoku (knee) also on IR for the Bolts, Oronde Gadsden now has a clear path to the TE1 role in a Chargers offense that is looking for answers after starting 0-2 in 2026. There was a bit of training camp hype for Kolar in Mike McDaniel's offense this year, but it did not come to fruition through two games, with Kolar sharing snaps with Gadsden and Njoku and catching three passes for 21 yards, with all of that coming on Sunday before he was hurt against the Raiders. Kolar still has a chance to make some noise when he returns from his forearm injury, but it is going to be tough in L.A.'s crowded TE room.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 7:32 PM ET

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is back in Green Bay and is going through a series of tests, but he does not know about Reed's chances of playing again this season, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "It's way too early for that right now. He's got a lot going on," LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday. Not only will Reed most likely be out for Thursday night's game in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, but it sounds like the Packers think he could miss the entire rest of the 2026 season. The 26-year-old is no stranger to injuries, playing in just seven games last year. Reed caught four of his first eight targets through two weeks this year for only 24 yards. He was carted off the field in Sunday's Week 2 win over the New York Jets on a backboard and was taken to a local hospital, where he stayed overnight. This is a serious injury, so fantasy managers with Reed rostered should not expect a speedy return. His absence going forward will mean more targets for receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 7:25 PM ET

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (thumb), who suffered a thumb injury in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, is considered week-to-week and is likely to miss the Week 3 contest this weekend against the Detroit Lions, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 22-year-old former second-rounder last year from LSU caught 44 of 65 targets for 369 yards and only one touchdown in 13 games as a rookie in a bad Jets offense, and he was expected to eventually take a back seat this year to first-rounder Kenyon Sadiq, who missed much of training camp following hernia surgery. When Taylor returns from his thumb injury, there is a good chance he will see his role shrink behind Sadiq. Taylor has only two receptions on three targets for minus-two yards through the first two weeks of his sophomore campaign. Sadiq, who is rostered in only 18% of Yahoo leagues, should become more attractive on the waiver wire this week with Taylor now banged up. The 21-year-old from Oregon is an elite athlete with more downfield pass-catching prowess and versatility. He already has five catches for 38 yards and has run in a touchdown in his first two NFL games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 22, 2026, 6:10 PM ET

Veteran free-agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks is signing with the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad on Tuesday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Initially, Cooks will be on the practice squad to get up to speed for games. The 13-year veteran and former first-rounder from Oregon State is 189 yards short of 10,000 receiving yards for his NFL career. The 32-year-old is a well-traveled journeyman as well, having played for six teams already while recording six 1,000-yard seasons, including four straight years from 2015 to 2018 with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Rams. The Niners' WR depth has been decimated, first with Ricky Pearsall (knee) going out for the year, and then rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) being lost for 10 weeks. Demarcus Robinson suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, and veteran Mike Evans also injured his hip, although he is expected to be fine. Cooks might need some time to get up to speed while learning a new offense, but do not count him out as a potential deep-league streamer in the future in 2026, depending on the state of the 49ers' WR room by then.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
See More News

More News About Alec Pierce

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Detroit Pistons

Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players