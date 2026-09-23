Kentucky DFST Must Start In Week 4

Sep 22, 2026, 12:56 PM ET

Florida running back Jadan Baugh answered his first SEC matchup with 26 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns at Auburn. He has now rushed for at least 136 yards in all three games, totaling 458 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries. The Week 4 matchup does not give much reason to back away. Ole Miss has allowed 159 rushing yards per game, 4.1 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns through three contests. Florida also gets the Rebels in Gainesville. The biggest change last week was volume: Baugh jumped from 14 carries in each of the first two games to 26 against Auburn when Florida needed him for four quarters. He does not need another 160-yard performance to pay off. Baugh remains a must-start against Ole Miss.