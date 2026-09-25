Ivan Demidov Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Sep 25, 2026, 9:51 AM ETMontreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov (foot) is expected to resume skating on Friday. On Thursday, he missed a second straight practice after being hurt in Monday's preseason game against the Ottawa Senators. Demidov took a shot off his foot. The good news for fantasy managers is that Demidov is expected to rejoin his teammates on Friday, and his status for opening night isn't in doubt. During his rookie campaign in 2025-26, Demidov led all first-year players in scoring with 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. After proving himself as an elite playmaker, he is looking to improve as a finisher and is expected to take another step this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Mason Lohrei Returns to Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 10:00 AM ETBoston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (undisclosed) practiced on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of the Boston Sports Journal reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's practice session. Fortunately, it wasn't serious, and Lohrei is set to be available for next week's season opener. He is expected to have a larger role in the first few games due to Charlie McAvoy's (suspension) absence. This could give Lohrei early momentum. In 2025-26, he tallied 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 73 games, with 73 SOG, 92 blocks, and a plus-17 rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Haggerty
Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:40 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Ben Kindel (lower body) is considered week-to-week, casting doubt on his status for the season opener on Sept. 30. The 19-year-old was injured Monday in a preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. He was initially listed as day-to-day, but Kindel's injury appears to be more serious than first thought. Kindel impressed as a teenager during his rookie campaign last season, notching 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 77 appearances. He will fill a middle-six role once healthy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:30 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Paul (undisclosed) is day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's preseason game against Ottawa early. Head coach Jim Hiller told reporters he is unsure whether Paul will be available for the team's regular-season opener against Montreal on Sept. 29. The Maple Leafs acquired Paul from the Tampa Bay Lightning in July. He is coming off a disappointing year, in which Paul registered just 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 51 games. A big bounce-back season appears unlikely, especially since Paul is not at 100 percent at the start of the campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Alex Ovechkin Logs Full Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:20 AM ETWashington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower body) participated fully in Thursday's practice, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Ovechkin missed the start of training camp and skated for only 15 minutes on Wednesday. His full return to practice is a strong sign he will be available for opening night against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 2. A year ago, Ovechkin also dealt with a lower-body injury during the preseason before going on to play in all 82 regular-season games. Even after turning 40, Ovechkin was productive, scoring 32 goals and 64 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tom Gulitti
Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:11 AM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Oliver Moore has landed a contract extension ahead of the new season. Starting next year, he will be on a five-year, $21.25 million deal. Moore had his first full season in the NHL last term, recording 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 51 outings. His season ended early in March due to a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old also made nine appearances in the AHL, scoring a point per game. After averaging less than 13 minutes of ice time in 2025-26, Moore is expected to have a larger role this season, which should improve his numbers across the board.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Adam Fantilli Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:04 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli signed a six-year, $82.5 million contract extension Thursday. He will earn $13.75 million annually, making Fantilli Columbus' highest-paid player. The 21-year-old was a restricted free agent and didn't participate in training camp because of his contract status. He will now join the team and begin preparing for his fourth NHL campaign. Fantilli posted a career-high 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games last season. He became only the third player in franchise history to record multiple 20-goal seasons before turning 22. Given his age, Fantilli should still have significant upside and is a player fantasy managers should value highly.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mattias Samuelsson Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 24, 2026, 9:59 AM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) has been listed as week-to-week. The 28-year-old sustained a lower-body injury Tuesday during preseason action after being hit by a puck. Buffalo will face Columbus in its season opener on Oct. 1, and there's a significant possibility Samuelsson might not be in the lineup. That would be a major blow for the Sabres after Samuelsson's breakout campaign in 2025-26. He recorded 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists), 109 SOG, 154 blocks, 132 hits, and a plus-41 rating in 78 games. Olen Zellweger (concussion) was also hurt this week, leaving two holes to fill on defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Associated Press
Dante Fabbro Could Miss Opening Night
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 24, 2026, 9:51 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body) is uncertain for the season opener, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports. Fabbro was injured in Monday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness told reporters that Fabbro's recovery "is going to be a little longer than we'd hoped." Columbus opens its season on Oct. 1 against the Buffalo Sabres, so Fabbro still has time to recover. With Damon Severson (shoulder) also racing to get healthy for the season opener, Columbus could already face selection problems. If the blue line isn't at full strength next Thursday, Denton Mateychuk would have an increased role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Damon Severson Questionable for Season Opener
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 24, 2026, 9:42 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (shoulder) is questionable for next week's season opener, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Severson has been recovering from shoulder surgery since early April. At training camp, the team has steadily increased Severson's workload, but head coach Rick Bowness isn't sure whether Severson will be available on Oct. 1 against the Buffalo Sabres. Dante Fabbro (upper body) is also nursing an injury, giving trialist Carson Soucy a realistic shot at making the team. Meanwhile, Denton Mateychuk could have significantly more responsibility on defense early in the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Jake Oettinger Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 24, 2026, 9:32 AM ETDallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (lower body) was a late scratch for Wednesday's preseason contest against the Minnesota Wild and is questionable to suit up for Friday's rematch, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. According to Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan, Oettinger is dealing with some lower-body tightness. This doesn't appear to be a serious issue, and Oettinger is still on track to be Dallas' starter on opening night. The Stars kick off the campaign on Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Blues, giving Oettinger more than a week to shake off his lower-body issue.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos
Dylan Larkin Joins Red Wings for Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 24, 2026, 9:20 AM ETDetroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (upper body) practiced on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. This was his first practice session with the team at training camp. Larkin missed the start of camp and a pair of preseason games due to an upper-body injury. He is also expected to sit out Thursday's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. Larkin's final chance to get some preseason action under his belt will be on Saturday, when the Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets. With trade talks waning, it's starting to look increasingly likely that Larkin will be in the lineup for Detroit's regular-season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
Dan Vladar Avoids Major Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 24, 2026, 9:14 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (upper body) is day-to-day after being hurt in Tuesday's preseason game against the Boston Bruins. The Czech shot-stopper was injured in the first period when he collided with Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot. He appeared to have had an issue with his right arm or shoulder. Fortunately, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday that the team "dodged a bullet," suggesting Vladar's injury is less severe than first thought. Vladar has until Sept. 30 to get healthy for the regular-season opener. Philadelphia will begin the campaign with a back-to-back, so Joseph Woll should also see action in the first week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Brady Tkachuk Considered Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 24, 2026, 9:04 AM ETFlorida Panthers forward Brady Tkachuk (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day. The four-time All-Star left Tuesday's preseason game against Carolina early due to an undisclosed injury. While it's concerning that Tkachuk has sustained an injury during the preseason, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice expects the power forward to be available for the regular-season opener next week. Florida starts its campaign in Raleigh against the Hurricanes on Sept. 29. Tkachuk nearly managed a point per game last season, setting a high bar for his first season as a Panther.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Olen Zellweger Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 10:00 AM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Olen Zellweger (concussion) is in danger of missing the start of the 2026-27 campaign after being hurt during Tuesday's preseason action. In a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Zellweger suffered a concussion. He was hurt in the second period when Blue Jackets defenseman Carson Soucy delivered a big hit. Zellweger is a fresh face in Buffalo after the team acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks this offseason. Following a back-to-back 20-point campaign, he will look to take the next step in 2026-27. Buffalo also lost Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed) on Tuesday night, a further blow to their blue line just a week before the season opener.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Dan Vladar Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:49 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (upper body) saw his night end early in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Boston Bruins. He left the game in the first period due to an upper-body injury. Vladar allowed one goal on seven Boston attempts. The Czech netminder had an impressive debut campaign in Philadelphia, posting a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage. The Flyers will be sweating over his health before opening night. If Vladar misses time, Joseph Woll could take on an increased workload.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Drew Helleson Out for One Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:42 AM ETAnaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (lower body) has been ruled out until next week, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. The 25-year-old is dealing with a lower-body injury and will miss the rest of the preseason. However, Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville hopes to have Helleson available for the regular-season opener. Early in his NHL career, Helleson has showcased versatility. He finished last season with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists), 39 SOG, 79 blocks, and 63 hits in 60 games. Moving forward, Helleson must improve his offensive output to become a viable fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Matt Duchene Expected to Skate Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:35 AM ETDallas Stars forward Matt Duchene (undisclosed) is expected to skate on Wednesday. The two-time All-Star has been granted maintenance days at the start of training camp as a precaution. Dallas had Duchene in the lineup only 57 times last season and is being cautious with his health. Duchene played well when available, averaging nearly 0.8 points. He was a point-per-game player in 2024-25, so another 60-point campaign should be well within his reach this season. The Stars also hope to have fellow forward Colin Blackwell (lower body) back on the ice Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Ovechkin May Skip Preseason
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:25 AM ETWashington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower body) may not be available during the preseason. He hasn't practiced due to a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. Washington won't open its regular season until Oct. 2, so Ovechkin still has more than a week to get ready for the real action. However, if he only sees limited practice time during the preseason and can't play in any games, the veteran star may struggle to find his stride early in the campaign. Ovechkin is prepping for his 22nd NHL season. He has scored at least 30 goals and 60 points in five consecutive years. Extending that streak will be challenging now that he's 41.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Cale Makar Returns to Full Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:17 AM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) participated fully in Tuesday's practice, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The superstar defenseman was dealing with a lower-body injury as training camp opened, but he has shaken it off. Makar could jump into action later this week, when the Avalanche complete their preseason schedule. Jared Bednar's team starts the regular season on Sept. 30 against the Los Angeles Kings. There doesn't appear to be any danger of Makar missing opening night. Makar has racked up more than 250 points over the last three campaigns and will be among the league's most prolific defensemen again in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 23, 2026, 9:07 AM ETDallas Stars forward Sam Steel has landed a contract extension ahead of the new season. He will be on a four-year, $14.8 million contract heading into the 2027-28 campaign. Steel earned a significant raise from his current deal, which pays him $2.1 million annually. While his numbers don't jump out, Steel has been a consistent contributor for the Stars, bagging a career-high 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 73 contests last season. At 28, he's in his prime years, and significant improvement isn't anticipated moving forward--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN