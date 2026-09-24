Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
Sep 24, 2026, 11:13 AM ETTCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is listed as questionable for the team's Big 12 matchup against UCF on Saturday afternoon. The senior wide receiver is still waiting to make his 2026 debut as he rehabs from a foot injury that he suffered in late August. Dwyer was a crucial piece of TCU's offense in 2025, hauling in 54 receptions for 730 receiving yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Optimism grew that Dwyer would make his season debut this week, but that optimism is waning. Ed Small should remain the Horned Frogs' target hog until Dwyer gets healthy.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 24, 2026, 10:57 AM ETColorado wide receiver Danny Scudero (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's Big 12 matchup at Baylor. Scudero suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury in early August, and he missed the Buffaloes' Week 3 loss at Northwestern. The senior wide receiver has been one of the more disappointing transfers from the offseason's portal. This season, he has five catches on only seven targets for 24 yards and no touchdowns. Last season, Scudero led college football in receiving yards and was the WR8 at San Jose State with 88 catches for 1297 yards and 10 touchdowns. Joseph Williams and DeAndre Moore Jr. should see a bump in production without Scudero.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 9:17 PM ETOklahoma star defensive lineman David Stone (undisclosed) is questionable to suit up for the Sooners as they take on SEC opponent Georgia on Saturday afternoon. Stone is second among Oklahoma defensive linemen in tackles with 12 on the season, while he has also added a .5 sack. The Sooners square off with a Georgia offense that put up 45 points in a blowout win over Arkansas in Week 3, which actually dropped their season scoring average to 59.3 points per game, the best mark in the country. Oklahoma needs all the help it can get against a vaunted Bulldogs offense this weekend.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 9:10 PM ETGeorgia running back Nate Frazier (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the Bulldogs' Week 4 meeting with SEC foe Oklahoma, per the SEC availability report. Frazier has been highly productive to start the season, recording five touchdowns rushing over his team's first three games. He is averaging 8.4 yards per carry while totaling 202 yards rushing entering this Saturday's game. Frazier is RotoBaller's 39th-ranked running back and is projected to score 11.8 fantasy points against the Sooners this weekend. Oklahoma has allowed 111 yards rushing per game this season. Last week, the Sooners gave up just 69 yards on the ground during a slim 14-6 win over New Mexico.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 9:00 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers' status for Saturday's SEC matchup with Tennessee is up in the air, as he is questionable with a lower-body injury, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Smothers has led the Longhorns with 198 yards rushing on 41 carries this season, scoring two rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the team lead with fellow running back Raleek Brown. Smothers averaged 5.4 yards per carry during a win over UTSA this past week, adding two receptions for 11 yards. He has seven receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown receiving on the year. Tennessee limited Kennesaw State's leading ball-carrier, quarterback Rickie Collins, to just 2.6 yards per carry a week ago. --Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:53 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Eric Singleton (ankle) has a chance to suit up in Week 4, as he has been listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Gators against Ole Miss, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Singleton injured his ankle in Week 1 before he could record a reception, but the Auburn transfer finished the 2025 campaign with 58 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns. Before his injury, it was expected he would be a key element of Florida's passing game this season. The Gators' leading receiver, Vernell Brown III, has 4 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns this year. This weekend, Florida takes on a Rebels defense that is fresh off a solid effort against LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was limited to just 5.9 yards per attempt in a 32-24 defeat.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:41 PM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) has been marked questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Rebels' Week 4 contest against Florida, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Lacy left this past week's win over LSU with a shoulder injury and did not return. He finished the game with nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, while also recording two receptions for -2 yards. He is RotoBaller's RB26 and is projected to score 14.1 fantasy points against the Gators this week. The Florida defense has been stout against the run this season, allowing just 94.7 yards rushing per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:32 PM ETOregon tight end Jamari Johnson (undisclosed) is questionable for the Ducks entering Saturday's matchup with USC, per the Big Ten availability report. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said earlier this week that Johnson is "likely to play," according to 247 Sports' Matt Prehm, though a final decision regarding his status has yet to be reached as of Wednesday night. Johnson has missed each of the Ducks' previous two games after finishing a thrilling Week 1 win over Boise State with four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. USC allowed Rutgers to gain 292 yards through the air last week during a high-scoring 42-35 win over the Scarlet Knights.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Prehm
Trent Mosley Doubtful
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:20 PM ETUSC wide receiver Trent Mosley (undisclosed) is doubtful to play on Saturday against Oregon, according to the Big Ten availability report. Mosley missed this past week's win over Rutgers after he started the season with 255 yards receiving and four touchdowns through the Trojans' first three games. In his absence, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt led USC in yards receiving and receptions with five catches for 77 yards, while Corey Simms finished a 42-35 win over the Scarlet Knights with four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. It was just two weeks ago that Oregon's pass defense allowed Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young to break out with five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown during an uncharacteristically poor performance for the Ducks' resistance.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 23, 2026, 8:12 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (undisclosed) is in danger of missing the Demon Deacons' Week 4 matchup with Louisville. Lopez is questionable for Saturday's game, per the ACC availability report. Lopez has started the season strong, recording 887 yards passing and seven touchdowns passing, along with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing through his team's first three games. He is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 24.8 fantasy points against the Cardinals this weekend. Lopez has a tasty matchup, as Louisville's pass defense has been one of the worst in the country, allowing 245.3 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 1:12 PM ETIndiana defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt are eligible to play again after a Monroe Circuit Court judge granted them a preliminary injunction Wednesday, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Their temporary restraining order expired last week, leaving both players ineligible for Indiana's 38-0 win over Western Kentucky while they waited for the court's decision. The ruling is not a final resolution of the case, and Thamel reports that the NCAA is likely to appeal. Indiana has not yet confirmed whether either player will suit up Friday against Northwestern. Wyatt saw only nine defensive snaps against Howard and did not record a tackle before becoming ineligible for the Western Kentucky game. Their restored eligibility gives the Hoosiers two more veteran options along the defensive front entering Big Ten play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Thamel
Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 12:07 PM ETPenn State wide receiver Koby Howard will be out for an extended period of time, head coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday. Campbell added that the injury is not season-ending but did not provide a timetable, ruling Howard out for Saturday's Big Ten opener against Wisconsin after his status had been uncertain earlier in the week. Penn State will be without its leading receiver. Howard has 12 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns through three games, including three receptions for 115 yards and a 70-yard score against Buffalo last week. He also scored on a 20-yard run in that game. Zay Robinson figures to see more snaps with Howard sidelined after working alongside him in the slot early this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: On3
Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 23, 2026, 12:05 PM ETHouston's defense/special teams should be picked up and streamed in Week 4 against Georgia Southern. This season, Houston's DFST has been slightly above average, totaling 25 fantasy points and averaging 8.33 fantasy points per game. The strength of the Cougars' defense is their front seven. Through three games, they have allowed only 62.7 rushing yards per game, ranking ninth in the country. However, Houston's secondary has been a weak point, giving up 253 passing yards per game. Georgia Southern comes into this matchup averaging 21.7 points per game, 260 passing yards and 122 rushing yards per game. In Week 2, Georgia Southern faced Clemson and mustered only 22 rushing yards, completing just 57% of their 47 passing attempts. Per DraftKings, Houston is favored by 18.5 points over Georgia Southern. This game could get out of hand early, which could lead to a top-10 performance for Houston's DFST.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: DraftKings
Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 23, 2026, 11:43 AM ETKentucky's defense/special teams unit is a must-start option in Week 4 against South Alabama. Streaming defenses in college fantasy football is a great way to win your league, and this week Kentucky is a top option off the waiver wire, as they're owned in only 3% of Yahoo leagues. So far this season, they have been a solid unit, scoring 24 fantasy points and averaging eight fantasy points per game, despite two games against ranked opponents in Texas A&M and Alabama. Kentucky forced two turnovers in both of those ranked games. In Week 4, Kentucky will take on South Alabama, who are averaging 34.7 points per game and 443.7 yards per game. However, they haven't played a team with Kentucky's talent. If Kentucky can force South Alabama into turnovers, they should finish as a top-10 DFST in Week 4.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 23, 2026, 10:42 AM ETClemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (elbow) is listed as probable for Clemson's Week 4 matchup against Cal on Friday. The senior sustained an elbow injury against Georgia Southern in Week 2 and missed Clemson's 28-20 win over North Carolina. True freshman Tait Reynolds played well in his first career start in the Week 3 win. This season, Vizzina has yet to play a full game; he was pulled in the season opener against LSU and was pulled due to the injury he sustained in Week 2. Vizzina has completed 60% of his 23 pass attempts for 102 yards, one touchdown, and 2 interceptions. Reynolds has completed 64% of his 62 pass attempts for 415 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It's still not clear who will start for Clemson in Week 4.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 22, 2026, 6:57 PM ETIn a crazy win over North Carolina State, Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill put forth his most productive performance of the season, finishing with 108 yards receiving and two touchdowns on six receptions. Sherrill is averaging 18.1 yards per reception through three games. Entering Week 4, he is RotoBaller's 52nd-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 10.1 fantasy points as the Commodores take on a juicy matchup with Auburn. The Tigers have allowed 252 yards passing per game, including a Florida quarterback Aaron Philo throwing for 204 yards and a touchdown on 9.3 yards per completion a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 22, 2026, 6:50 PM ETAfter finding the end zone four times through the air during a win over South Carolina, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will take on a Missouri defense that allowed Troy quarterback Goose Crowder to put up some quality numbers in Week 3. The Tigers have allowed opposing passers to average just 171 yards passing through three games this season, but Crowder went for 230 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns on 32 attempts a week ago. Now, Missouri is tasked with slowing down Taylor, who finished a Bulldogs Week 3 victory with 251 yards passing and four scores to go with another 33 yards rushing on eight carries. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 32.5 fantasy points this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 22, 2026, 6:40 PM ETIt took some time, but BYU running back LJ Martin finally broke out in Week 3, recording 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He added one reception for nine yards during a win over Colorado State. Martin has averaged 7.8 yards per carry on 42 total carries this season. This week, Martin and the Cougars will face a TCU team that has allowed just 79.3 yards rushing per game. During a 31-7 win over Arkansas State on Saturday, the Horned Frogs allowed seven Red Wolves ball carriers to combine for an average of 4.3 yards per carry. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 22, 2026, 6:33 PM ETWisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry put forth his most impressive performance of the season during a Week 3 matchup with Eastern Michigan. The Badgers' top pass catcher finished the win over EMU with a whopping 14 receptions for 160 yards and his first touchdown of the year, becoming the latest wide receiver to run roughshod over the Eagles' lackluster pass defense. This week, Henry goes up against a much more formidable defensive unit in Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have allowed their opponents to average just 90 yards passing per game, which is the second-best mark in the country. Henry is RotoBaller's WR38 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points in Week 4.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
KJ Duff Projected to Feast
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 22, 2026, 6:25 PM ETRotoBaller's top-ranked wide receiver entering Week 4 is none other than Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff. Duff has performed exceptionally well for the Scarlet Knights this season, finishing his first two games of the year with a combined 333 yards receiving and five touchdowns before following that up with a seven-reception, 86-yard performance that included a touchdown against USC last week. Duff and Rutgers will go up against an inferior team in Howard in Week 4, when Duff is projected to score 30.6 fantasy points against the Bison pass defense, which allowed Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker to find the end zone three times during a blowout Hoosiers win this past Saturday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 22, 2026, 6:18 PM ETIllinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has set the world on fire with his production over the first three games of the season. The Fighting Illini wide receiver has scored multiple touchdowns in each of his team's first three matchups of the season, including an eight-reception, 131-yard, two-touchdown performance during a win over Southern Illinois in Week 3. In Week 4, Dixon and Illinois face off with one of the top teams in the Big Ten, Ohio State, which has allowed just 126 yards passing through its first three games, the 10th-fewest in the country. Despite a tough matchup, Dixon is RotoBaller's WR5 and is projected to score 18.5 fantasy points against the Buckeyes this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller