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Puka Nacua "Not Making Great Progress" for Week 3

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Sep 24, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is not trending in the right direction to return in Week 3's matchup with the Broncos, according to what coach Sean McVay told ESPN Los Angeles. McVay was very candid, stating, "He's not making great progress" when asked about Nacua's recovery. Without Puka in Week 2, Davante Adams went off with 195 yards and two touchdowns, and he will be in a prime position for another big game against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football if Nacua is unable to return. Tight end Terrance Ferguson also gets a big bump if Nacua is out, since he ranked second on the team with six catches on nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Ferguson will be a starting TE option in most leagues if Nacua is unable to return this week. Nacua could still make a surprising return to practice before the end of the week, but a Week 4 return against the Eagles looks like the more likely scenario.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN Los Angeles
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:50 AM ET

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has gotten off to a strong start as the focus of the Jets' offense, which has looked much better with Geno Smith at quarterback this season. Hall took 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Titans. In Week 2, he didn't have nearly as much success on the ground, managing just 29 yards and 16 carries and losing a touchdown carry to Braelon Allen. He still saved his fantasy day, though, with five catches on five targets for 63 yards against Green Bay. Hall's snap share went up in Week 2, when he logged 65% of snaps, and he remains the clear No. 1 RB ahead of Allen, even though Allen does work in at times. In a much-improved offense, Hall looks like he can be a rise to the point of being a reliable weekly fantasy starter again this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 2's loss to the Bills, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 52 yards. He was targeted eight times in Week 1 and seven times in Week 2, which is an increase from last season, when he was targeted more than six times just twice in nine games, averaging 5.4 targets per game. LaPorta's increased involvement and the Lions' tendency to get into high-scoring contests so far this season make him a solid tight end option going forward. He's ranked as the No. 3 tight end for Week 3 against the Jets in RotoBaller's rankings, and if he continues to get more looks, he could be an elite option going forward.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:23 AM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has been developing a better connection with QB C.J. Stroud, according to what the starting QB told Cody Stoots. Stroud said that Noel brings amazing quickness and is playing faster and faster. With Nico Collins (hamstring) unable to return to practice yet and likely to miss a second straight game, Noel could get a chance to show off that growing connection in Week 3's matchup with the Colts. With Collins out last week, Noel's targets and snap share increased, but he only managed to bring in one catch for 31 yards and added a 13-yard rush. The second-year receiver from Iowa State should have an opportunity to step into a bigger role this season in the absence of Jayden Higgins (knee) as well, but he has yet to put together a big game. The fact that Stroud is praising him speaks to his potential, though, and he's still a sleeper to watch as the Texans look for pass-catchers to step up and produce.--Zach Thompson
Source: Cody Stoots
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:10 AM ET

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller has shown a strong connection with Bryce Young in his first two games with the Panthers, making an immediate impact after joining the team in August. He didn't play in the preseason, but when the games started to count, he became a prime option for Carolina in the red zone. Waller had a short touchdown called back due to a penalty in Week 1, but he found the end zone twice in Week 2. The 34-year-old caught all five of his targets for 61 yards in his two games and will continue to be a go-to option in the red zone due to his ability to win contested catches. He only played 35% of the team's snaps in Week 1 and 44% of the snaps in Week 2, so there is also the potential for more growth in other areas of the field as he settles into the team's offense. Waller is definitely a tight end on the rise and is a pickup to consider in all formats if you need tight end help. This week, he and the Panthers visit the Browns in Cleveland.--Zach Thompson
Source: Mike Kaye
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Sep 24, 2026, 8:04 AM ET

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is "on a good track "to return in Week 3 when the Seahawks face the Washington Commanders. Darnold exited the season opener in the first quarter with this injury and was unable to play in Week 2. However, the reigning Super Bowl champion appears to be recovering well and may miss only one game. He was a limited participant in practice, which is a positive sign that he is trending in the right direction. In his absence, the Seahawks have turned to Drew Lock to lead the offense. This past weekend, Lock was quite sharp against the Cardinals, going 19-for-26 with 235 passing yards and three touchdowns. If cleared to return, Darnold would carry high-end QB2 upside facing a struggling Washington secondary that has allowed a hefty 30.5 PPG over the first two weeks.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
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Sep 24, 2026, 1:18 AM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker had an outrageously productive Week 1, but given his relatively low fantasy stock before the season started, managers wanted to wait and see whether he could replicate his production in Week 2. While he didn't have another 138-yard, two-touchdown performance, he proved that his volume is certainly sustainable from week to week. In fact, Coker has finished with exactly nine targets and eight catches in each of his two games so far. He has also played at least 76% of the snaps in both contests. It has been very encouraging to see the Panthers' passing attack firing on all cylinders, as both Coker and Tetairoa McMillan have been able to produce double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in each of the first two games. To this point, Coker ranks as the WR5 in PPR leagues with 33.8 and 14.6 points in the first two weeks, respectively. Bryce Young is playing the best football of his career, and nobody has benefitted more than Coker and his fantasy managers. He's firmly in must-start territory as a low-end WR2 for Week 3 against an unintimidating Browns defense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 1:14 AM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson wasted no time solidifying himself in the lead-back role upon his return from injury. After Rhamondre Stevenson had 23 touches on an 85% snap share in Week 1, there was some speculation that he and Henderson would split the backfield snaps in Week 2. While they did have a relatively even 60/40 split in terms of snaps, Henderson out-touchded Stevenson 16 to 7. Additionally, Stevenson had a fumble while Henderson had a touchdown, further widening the gap between the two backs. Henderson finished his season debut with 16 carries, 76 rushing yards, and one touchdown, resulting in a solid 14.6-point outing in most fantasy leagues. Assuming he continues to handle the bulk of the volume out of the backfield, the 23-year-old will be a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 1:06 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has emerged as one of the most elite fantasy contributors through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Olave has at least 22.8 PPR points in each of the two games. With a total of 18 catches, 268 yards, and one touchdown, he ranks as the overall WR3 in PPR leagues so far. We've seen Olave deliver high-level fantasy production in a variety of ways, including high volume, high yardage totals, and touchdown upside. That's good news for fantasy managers, because he's not dependent on one specific stat (catches, yards, or touchdowns) to carry his entire fantasy stock. The Saints' passing attack looks really good this year, and Olave is the focal point of that unit. He continues to rank as a mid-to-high WR1 heading into a very favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 1:05 AM ET

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was already atop the depth chart, but he could evolve into an every-down back now that one of his teammates is injured. Jonathan Brooks (core) was placed on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least four games. The latest reporting, however, indicates that his injury will likely keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks. That leaves Hubbard in line to operate as the primary running back with minimal competition through mid-November. Hubbard has been impressive so far this season, scoring three touchdowns and contributing at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his two games. He ranks as the overall RB8 in PPR leagues so far, and he should continue to produce as a high-end RB2 with top-12 upside going forward. He's in must-start territory for a very favorable Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, who just surrendered 89 rushing yards (5.24 YPC) to Bucky Irving.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 12:46 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is trending up in fantasy football because of his ability to stay healthy. The 49ers continue to deal with injuries on both sides of the ball, but perhaps no position has been hit harder than wide receiver. Christian Kirk (calf) landed on injured reserve before the season started, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) suffered a non-contact injury in Week 1 and was placed on IR, and both Mike Evans (hip) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) emerged injured from Week 2. For now, the injury bug hasn't hit Samuel, leaving him as the top healthy receiver on the Niners' depth chart. Being available for a full week of practice will bode well for Samuel's volume and, in turn, his fantasy production. He caught just three passes on Sunday, but we'd expect him to bounce back as a high-end WR3/flex in Week 3 with additional upside if Evans can't play.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:54 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has looked impressive on the field through the first two games of the season. On Sunday, Washington hauled in seven of his 12 targets for 98 yards in the loss to the Denver Broncos. The 24-year-old has quickly become the top dog in Jacksonville. His role could get even bigger with fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers (thumb) listed as limited on the injury report to begin the week. Washington is expected to remain as the focal point in the passing attack against the New England Patriots in Week 3. He has done enough to be treated as a WR1 heading into this tough matchup this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:46 PM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is finally showing how impactful he can be on the field after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Through two games, Wilson has hauled in 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old has accounted for the lone touchdown that quarterback Geno Smith has thrown this season. Adonai Mitchell saw 12 targets last week, but Wilson remains the much better fantasy option between the two. Wilson has big-play ability that looks tempting ahead of a juicy matchup against the Detroit Lions defense in Week 3. The Jets are without rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) right now, so Wilson and Mitchell will be leaned on in the receiving game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:34 PM ET

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) was not seen at the portion of practice that was open to the media on Wednesday. Fantasy managers shouldn't be worried, with Monangai having plenty of time to get ready ahead of the Monday Night matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears are expected to be without quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) for at least a few weeks. Without Williams under center, the Bears are likely going to use a run-heavy offense featuring both Monangai and D'Andre Swift. During the first two games, Monangai has seen 10 carries per game, but he could see a larger workload going forward. The Bears passing game will be limited with Williams, so fantasy managers should expect to see a lot of Swift and Monangai.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:30 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch reeled in both of his targets in Week 3 for 14 yards. It is something worth monitoring, as the team's 2026 third-round draft pick could carve out a role with fellow wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus doing little to start off 2026, although that has mostly been the case for everyone on Atlanta not named Bijan Robinson. Still, there was some buzz surrounding Branch in camp, and with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) now back under center for the Falcons, there should be a bit more effectiveness to this offense. Put the 22-year-old on the watch list for now, but there is little reason to use him in Week 3 in a road matchup against the Packers, as the Georgia product is ranked at WR No. 103 this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:25 PM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan saw a team-high 10 targets during last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. McMillan hauled in five of those for 101 yards in the blowout victory. That was a strong game from McMillan, and it might get better for him in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Fellow wideout Jalen Coker (ankle) is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. If Coker gets downgraded, McMillan would be the focal point in the receiving game this weekend. If both are active, McMillan remains a strong WR2 against a shaky Browns defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:19 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was once again excellent on the ground for the second straight week. On Sunday, Irving carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards, while hauling in four receptions for one yard in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. Irving is clearly the workhorse back after seeing 17 carries in the backfield. He has been averaging over five yards per carry, so the Bucs are going to continue riding with Irving. As long as he continues to succeed, Irving should see his role continue to grow in this offense. He'll get a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. Fantasy managers should still plug him in as a RB2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:09 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson has garnered four targets in each of the team's first two games, hauling in three of the eight for 30 yards. Although he is technically Atlanta's No. 2 receiver behind Drake London, the Penn State product could end up as the fourth option at best now that Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has returned from his knee injury. The left-handed QB played eight full contests in 2025 and looked at London, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Bijan Robinson quite often, leaving very little for the other receiving options. We'll see if that changes on Thursday night in Green Bay for Atlanta's Week 3 contest, but as the team eases Penix back in and likely leans on the running game for as long as possible, don't expect much more from the 26-year-old wideout until we see otherwise. The former first-rounder ranks as a risky low-end flex play this week who has a low ceiling and a floor of zero in this matchup.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:05 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (ankle) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. It sounds like Moore suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Moore was expected to have a bigger role in the passing attack with the Ravens banged up at wideout. He played 55 percent of the offensive snaps, but Moore finished with one reception on three targets for six yards. There's a chance that Moore remains a starter for the Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. If he's out, Devontez Walker could see an elevated role. It's unlikely that either player does enough in the receiving game to warrant rostering in fantasy formats right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Ravens
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:46 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hip) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official website. The veteran quarterback appears to have picked up a hip injury during the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It doesn't seem to be making too much of an impact, with him being able to practice in full on Wednesday. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on his status. Barring any setbacks, Brissett should be in the QB2 conversation for the Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.--Andy Webb
Source: 49ers.com
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:37 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official website. Robinson suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Robinson is likely to miss 3-to-6 weeks of action. He hasn't been placed on the Injured Reserve yet, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back in action anytime soon. The 49ers are already extremely banged up at wideout with Mike Evans (hip) not practicing on Wednesday. Deebo Samuel Sr. and Jacob Cowing could see larger roles against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Robinson doesn't need to be rostered in most 12-team formats.--Andy Webb
Source: 49ers.com
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