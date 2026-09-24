Chuba Hubbard Gets the Backfield All to Himself
Sep 24, 2026, 1:05 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was already atop the depth chart, but he could evolve into an every-down back now that one of his teammates is injured. Jonathan Brooks (core) was placed on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least four games. The latest reporting, however, indicates that his injury will likely keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks. That leaves Hubbard in line to operate as the primary running back with minimal competition through mid-November. Hubbard has been impressive so far this season, scoring three touchdowns and contributing at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his two games. He ranks as the overall RB8 in PPR leagues so far, and he should continue to produce as a high-end RB2 with top-12 upside going forward. He's in must-start territory for a very favorable Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, who just surrendered 89 rushing yards (5.24 YPC) to Bucky Irving.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Deebo Samuel Sr. Standing Out as 49ers' Lone Healthy Receiver
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 24, 2026, 12:46 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is trending up in fantasy football because of his ability to stay healthy. The 49ers continue to deal with injuries on both sides of the ball, but perhaps no position has been hit harder than wide receiver. Christian Kirk (calf) landed on injured reserve before the season started, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) suffered a non-contact injury in Week 1 and was placed on IR, and both Mike Evans (hip) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) emerged injured from Week 2. For now, the injury bug hasn't hit Samuel, leaving him as the top healthy receiver on the Niners' depth chart. Being available for a full week of practice will bode well for Samuel's volume and, in turn, his fantasy production. He caught just three passes on Sunday, but we'd expect him to bounce back as a high-end WR3/flex in Week 3 with additional upside if Evans can't play.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Should Remain Top Option in Jacksonville
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 10:54 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has looked impressive on the field through the first two games of the season. On Sunday, Washington hauled in seven of his 12 targets for 98 yards in the loss to the Denver Broncos. The 24-year-old has quickly become the top dog in Jacksonville. His role could get even bigger with fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers (thumb) listed as limited on the injury report to begin the week. Washington is expected to remain as the focal point in the passing attack against the New England Patriots in Week 3. He has done enough to be treated as a WR1 heading into this tough matchup this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Garrett Wilson Remains an Impactful Piece
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 10:46 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is finally showing how impactful he can be on the field after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Through two games, Wilson has hauled in 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old has accounted for the lone touchdown that quarterback Geno Smith has thrown this season. Adonai Mitchell saw 12 targets last week, but Wilson remains the much better fantasy option between the two. Wilson has big-play ability that looks tempting ahead of a juicy matchup against the Detroit Lions defense in Week 3. The Jets are without rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) right now, so Wilson and Mitchell will be leaned on in the receiving game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyle Monangai Could See Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 10:34 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) was not seen at the portion of practice that was open to the media on Wednesday. Fantasy managers shouldn't be worried, with Monangai having plenty of time to get ready ahead of the Monday Night matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears are expected to be without quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) for at least a few weeks. Without Williams under center, the Bears are likely going to use a run-heavy offense featuring both Monangai and D'Andre Swift. During the first two games, Monangai has seen 10 carries per game, but he could see a larger workload going forward. The Bears passing game will be limited with Williams, so fantasy managers should expect to see a lot of Swift and Monangai.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Zachariah Branch Still Off the Flex Radar in Week 3
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 10:30 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch reeled in both of his targets in Week 3 for 14 yards. It is something worth monitoring, as the team's 2026 third-round draft pick could carve out a role with fellow wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus doing little to start off 2026, although that has mostly been the case for everyone on Atlanta not named Bijan Robinson. Still, there was some buzz surrounding Branch in camp, and with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) now back under center for the Falcons, there should be a bit more effectiveness to this offense. Put the 22-year-old on the watch list for now, but there is little reason to use him in Week 3 in a road matchup against the Packers, as the Georgia product is ranked at WR No. 103 this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Could See Larger Role in Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 10:25 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan saw a team-high 10 targets during last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. McMillan hauled in five of those for 101 yards in the blowout victory. That was a strong game from McMillan, and it might get better for him in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Fellow wideout Jalen Coker (ankle) is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. If Coker gets downgraded, McMillan would be the focal point in the receiving game this weekend. If both are active, McMillan remains a strong WR2 against a shaky Browns defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bucky Irving Continues to see Role Grow
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 10:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was once again excellent on the ground for the second straight week. On Sunday, Irving carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards, while hauling in four receptions for one yard in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. Irving is clearly the workhorse back after seeing 17 carries in the backfield. He has been averaging over five yards per carry, so the Bucs are going to continue riding with Irving. As long as he continues to succeed, Irving should see his role continue to grow in this offense. He'll get a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. Fantasy managers should still plug him in as a RB2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jahan Dotson a Risky Flex Play with Little Upside in Week 3
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 10:09 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson has garnered four targets in each of the team's first two games, hauling in three of the eight for 30 yards. Although he is technically Atlanta's No. 2 receiver behind Drake London, the Penn State product could end up as the fourth option at best now that Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has returned from his knee injury. The left-handed QB played eight full contests in 2025 and looked at London, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Bijan Robinson quite often, leaving very little for the other receiving options. We'll see if that changes on Thursday night in Green Bay for Atlanta's Week 3 contest, but as the team eases Penix back in and likely leans on the running game for as long as possible, don't expect much more from the 26-year-old wideout until we see otherwise. The former first-rounder ranks as a risky low-end flex play this week who has a low ceiling and a floor of zero in this matchup.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Moore is Limited During Wednesday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 10:05 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (ankle) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. It sounds like Moore suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Moore was expected to have a bigger role in the passing attack with the Ravens banged up at wideout. He played 55 percent of the offensive snaps, but Moore finished with one reception on three targets for six yards. There's a chance that Moore remains a starter for the Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. If he's out, Devontez Walker could see an elevated role. It's unlikely that either player does enough in the receiving game to warrant rostering in fantasy formats right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Ravens
Jacoby Brissett Practices in Full on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 9:46 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hip) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official website. The veteran quarterback appears to have picked up a hip injury during the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It doesn't seem to be making too much of an impact, with him being able to practice in full on Wednesday. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on his status. Barring any setbacks, Brissett should be in the QB2 conversation for the Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.--Andy Webb
Source: 49ers.com
Demarcus Robinson Misses Wednesday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 9:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official website. Robinson suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Robinson is likely to miss 3-to-6 weeks of action. He hasn't been placed on the Injured Reserve yet, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back in action anytime soon. The 49ers are already extremely banged up at wideout with Mike Evans (hip) not practicing on Wednesday. Deebo Samuel Sr. and Jacob Cowing could see larger roles against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Robinson doesn't need to be rostered in most 12-team formats.--Andy Webb
Source: 49ers.com
Brian Robinson Hanging Around Low-End Flex Territory in Week 3
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 9:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (ankle) saw an uptick in usage in Week 2, carrying the ball 11 times for 51 yards while also seeing and catching his first two targets of the 2026 campaign for 16 yards. A soft Carolina run defense and the fact that the game was well out of hand by the end of the third quarter were contributing factors, but this week's matchup could prove a bit tougher. The Thursday Night Football showdown on the road in Green Bay carries a low over/under of 42.5, with Atlanta having an implied point total of just 19, and features a Packer defense that is yielding just 2.9 yards per rush, which is second-lowest in the NFL. The 27-year-old should continue to see his fair share of carries as he spells Bijan Robinson and maintains his status as one of the top handcuffs in the league, but the Alabama product projects as nothing more than a low-end flex/RB5 at RotoBaller this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price is Limited to Begin the Week
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 9:18 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest, shoulder) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Price was forced to leave Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals due to a chest injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald called it a shoulder injury on Monday. Regardless of what it is, Price is still dealing with the problem to begin the week. The expectation is that his involvement in practice will ramp up as the week goes on. Zach Charbonnet (knee) won't be ready to play in time for the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani would likely split up the duties in the backfield if Price is unable to go. Fantasy managers should check back after Thursday's practice for another update on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: John Boyle
Cooper Kupp is Limited on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 9:10 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Kupp was dealing with a back issue last week as well, but he still managed to suit up on Sunday. He hauled in both his targets for 20 yards in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. The expectation is that the Seahawks are just being careful with the veteran wideout to begin the week. Barring any setbacks, Kupp should be ready to go for the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Kupp has four receptions for 55 yards through the first two games of the season. He offers some deep league appeal, but he isn't someone who must be started right now.--Andy Webb
Source: John Boyle
Michael Penix Jr. Faces Tough Test in Week 3 Return on TNF
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 8:46 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is set to make his season debut in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, which will be a road contest against the Green Bay Packers. The former first-rounder represents an upgrade at quarterback, with backup QBs Cooper Rush and Jack Strand filling in at quarterback for the Falcons' first two contests. While it is an upgrade for Atlanta, fantasy expectations should be tempered, as the left-handed QB averaged only 225 yards passing in the eight full games he played last year while posting a 9:3 TD:INT in those contests. The University of Washington product wasn't a factor in the run game with his legs either, and there's no reason to believe that will be any different after the return from his knee injury. Green Bay's defense yielded three passing scores in Week 1, but just one in Week 2, and has given up just 175 passing yards per game, which is top 10 in the league. As it stands, the 26-year-old sits at the bottom of the barrel in terms of QB rankings for Week 3 at RotoBaller, so there are likely better streaming options available on waiver wires and he'd be quite the gamble in DFS contests.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo Misses Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 8:35 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) was not at the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and was unable to play in last week's loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. In Okonkwo's absence on Sunday in Dallas, tight ends Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches for 20 yards, while John Bates did not see a single pass-game target. The 27-year-old Okonkwo had a case for a 2026 breakout in his move to D.C. with quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), but that is not looking so hot after Okonkwo's hamstring injury in Week 1 and Daniels' dislocated left elbow in Week 2. Even if Okonkwo makes his return in Week 3 this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, he will be best left on the bench in deeper leagues with veteran Marcus Mariota taking over at QB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Keon Coleman Dealing With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 8:30 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, according to the team. After catching just one pass for one yard in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, Coleman caught all six of his targets for 63 yards in last Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions in a game in which fellow wideout DJ Moore went down with a serious-looking shoulder injury. Moore was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain and was limited in practice on Wednesday, so he might not end up missing any time at all. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Coleman is dealing with an ankle injury of his own that could have him up in the air to face the visiting Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in Week 3. Coleman's waiver-wire case basically hinges on Moore's health, and with Moore potentially not missing any time, Coleman is no longer very attractive. If he cannot play against the Chargers, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer could see more involvement behind Moore (assuming he plays).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Kyle Pitts Sr. More Attractive with Upgrade at QB
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 8:00 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has posted back-to-back duds to begin the season, totaling one catch on four targets for 15 scoreless yards. It's a disappointing start for fantasy managers expecting much more after setting career highs in multiple statistical categories a season ago. The good news is that he will no longer have the likes of Cooper Rush and Jack Strand throwing to him, rather, it will be Michael Penix Jr. (knee) who will make his season debut on Thursday night in a road matchup against the Packers. Pitts averaged over six targets and four catches per game last year with Penix under center, so expect an uptick in productivity. The matchup against the Packers is just so-so on paper, with the team allowing 10 receptions for 80 yards and a score through two games thus far in 2026. While the upgrade at QB is certainly a welcome sight for Pitts managers, in a game that isn't expected to be high-scoring (42.5 O/U), the 6-foot-6 tight end projects as a mid-range TE2 this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a WR2 with Upside for TNF After Return of Quarterback
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 7:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has recorded five targets in each of the team's first two games, but has come away with just a total of six catches for 80 yards and no touchdowns. That can largely be attributed to some poor quarterback play, but that should not be the case in Week 3 against the Packers. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will make his season debut on Thursday, and the left-handed QB was not shy about looking London's way in 2025. The 6-foot-4 wideout averaged over 10 targets, more than six receptions, and 86 yards per game in the eight full contests Penix played with London last season. Thursday brings a matchup against a Green Bay defense that has allowed four receiving touchdowns through its first two games, although the yardage totals have been modest (175 yards/game). Though there is an upgrade at quarterback, London still doesn't crack the top 12 this week at RotoBaller, as the 25-year-old projects as more of a high-end WR2, but if he and Penix can rekindle the chemistry from last year, there is plenty of upside, too.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Practicing in Full
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 7:27 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was a full participant in the team's practice on Wednesday, according to the team. McConkey took a hard hit in the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and was questionable to play in Week 2 against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old eventually ended up suiting up in a second straight loss for the Bolts and caught all three of his targets for a pedestrian 35 receiving yards. The former second-rounder from Georgia looked much better before his injury in Week 1, catching five of seven targets for 82 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. McConkey looks to have moved past his rib injury as the Chargers prepare for a difficult battle on the road against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. Barring a setback, he should be active in Week 3 and should be considered a strong WR2 in PPR formats as the Chargers look to finally get their offense clicking.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers