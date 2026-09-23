Drake London a WR2 with Upside for TNF After Return of Quarterback
Sep 23, 2026, 7:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has recorded five targets in each of the team's first two games, but has come away with just a total of six catches for 80 yards and no touchdowns. That can largely be attributed to some poor quarterback play, but that should not be the case in Week 3 against the Packers. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will make his season debut on Thursday, and the left-handed QB was not shy about looking London's way in 2025. The 6-foot-4 wideout averaged over 10 targets, more than six receptions, and 86 yards per game in the eight full contests Penix played with London last season. Thursday brings a matchup against a Green Bay defense that has allowed four receiving touchdowns through its first two games, although the yardage totals have been modest (175 yards/game). Though there is an upgrade at quarterback, London still doesn't crack the top 12 this week at RotoBaller, as the 25-year-old projects as more of a high-end WR2, but if he and Penix can rekindle the chemistry from last year, there is plenty of upside, too.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Ladd McConkey Practicing in Full
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 7:27 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was a full participant in the team's practice on Wednesday, according to the team. McConkey took a hard hit in the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and was questionable to play in Week 2 against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old eventually ended up suiting up in a second straight loss for the Bolts and caught all three of his targets for a pedestrian 35 receiving yards. The former second-rounder from Georgia looked much better before his injury in Week 1, catching five of seven targets for 82 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. McConkey looks to have moved past his rib injury as the Chargers prepare for a difficult battle on the road against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. Barring a setback, he should be active in Week 3 and should be considered a strong WR2 in PPR formats as the Chargers look to finally get their offense clicking.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Bijan Robinson Still a Top-Five Back in Week 3 Despite Tough Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 7:00 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is coming off a solid yet unspectacular performance in Week 2, in which he gained 72 yards on 16 carries while catching three of his four targets for nine receiving yards. The two-time Pro Bowler's underwhelming performance was more so because the Falcons were limited to just three points with QBs Cooper Rush and Jack Strand under center, however, the outlook is slightly better in Week 3 as Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will make his season debut on Thursday against the Packers. Green Bay has limited rushers to just 2.9 yards per carry through two weeks, which is second-best in the NFL, however, they've also yielded three rushing touchdowns, which is third-most in the league. The 24-year-old is still projected to be a top-five back this week and is always a candidate to score, but it could be a challenge against the stout Packers run defense, and with Atlanta owning an implied point total of just 19 for Thursday Night Football.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker Can Wear a Lot of Hats in Raiders Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:38 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins said that he has been impressed with wide receiver Tre Tucker's versatility, dating back to OTAs and training camp in the offseason. Tucker's primary value to the Raiders is as a speed guy who can take the top off defenses, but Cousins says that with Tucker, "you can do what you want with him" and move him around the formation. The 25-year-old Tucker caught just two passes on four targets for 27 yards in the Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, but he came to life with five receptions on seven targets for 119 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 2 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Fantasy managers have to remember that it came with star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) on the sideline for a second straight game, but even with Bowers potentially returning to the fold this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, Tucker could see plenty of targets in the passing game from Cousins. Tucker has the potential to be an intriguing boom/bust WR4/flex in fantasy lineups in a Raiders offense that is already looking way better than it did a year ago.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
DJ Moore Says He'll "Be Good" After Limited Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:30 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) said that he felt great at practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. Moore still needs to go through some things to be able to play on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he said, "We'll be good." The 29-year-old suffered what looked like a serious injury in last Thursday night's win over the Detroit Lions, but the fact that he practiced on Wednesday bodes well for him potentially not missing any time. Moore was wearing a non-contact jersey at practice, and he will most likely need to upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday to be cleared to play in Week 3 on Sunday. He did not have a catch at all on Thursday night before leaving the game, but he did have a big debut with Buffalo in their Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for an even 100 yards and his first touchdown of 2026. If Moore is cleared to play this weekend against the 0-2 Bolts, fantasy managers will want to return him to their starting lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Syracuse.com - Matt Parrino
Terrance Ferguson Limited With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Atkins notes that the Rams had a walkthrough practice, so it was just an estimated availability on their end. Ferguson's injury might not be that serious, but we will continue to monitor him closely over the next two days, especially with star receiver Puka Nacua's (groin) status in doubt for Week 3 on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos. The 23-year-old Ferguson failed to catch his only target in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, but he was much more involved in Monday night's 28-6 win over the New York Giants with Nacua sidelined, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the season. The former second-rounder from Oregon is in a crowded TE room in L.A., but he has the most pass-catching upside of the group and is worth a bench stash in 12-team fantasy leagues in the Rams' high-powered offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
RJ Harvey Listed as Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:12 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring), who missed the team's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, per the team. The Broncos' backfield is banged up heading into a primetime Week 3 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) left the Week 2 victory with hamstring cramping, and rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman is now dealing with an ankle injury. The Broncos' only other RB on the roster is Tyler Badie. Dobbins might have the best chance of suiting up this weekend in Denver, but we probably will not have a clearer picture of how this backfield might shake out until later in the week. Harvey took over as Denver's lead back in his rookie campaign in 2025 after Dobbins' season-ending foot injury, but with Coleman in the fold this year, a clear path to a fantasy-relevant role is hard to see. The 25-year-old had just three carries for 18 yards in the season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and added four catches for 23 yards. Harvey's primary value comes as a PPR bench stash.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
J.K. Dobbins Limited in First Practice of the Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:07 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring), who was pulled from the Week 2 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to hamstring cramping and did not return, was listed as limited for the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to the team. RJ Harvey (hamstring), who was inactive on Sunday, was also limited, while rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman (ankle) did not practice after taking over lead-back duties against the Jags in just his second NFL game. Coleman became a popular waiver-wire pickup this week after he scored his first rushing touchdown in the team's home opener. Denver's backfield is now completely up in the air with all three backs injured, but there is optimism that Dobbins will be able to suit up this weekend on Sunday night against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. With the Broncos' backfield picture hazy right now, it is hard to recommend Dobbins as anything more than an RB3/flex option coming off his hamstring injury. The 27-year-old's lengthy injury history and the Broncos' poor start on offense this year have not endeared Dobbins to many fantasy managers yet. He is going to need to play better to hold off a healthy Coleman this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Giants Not Closing the Door on a Jaxson Dart Postseason Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 5:54 PM ETNew York Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Wednesday that quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) will have season-ending surgery on his meniscus, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. However, Harbaugh kept open the possibility of Dart returning if the team makes the postseason. The timeline for a meniscus repair is around four to six months, which would take us into January on the early end of Dart's recovery timeline. For the Giants to have a shot at the playoffs, veteran QB Jameis Winston (or another signal-caller that the Giants trade for) will have to play much better than what was shown in the team's Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In fantasy football single-year leagues, managers can drop Dart in favor of another healthy quarterback. The 23-year-old former 25th overall pick from Ole Miss has high-end, dual-threat upside at the position, but he is going to have to wait until 2027 to realize it.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Malik Nabers Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 5:47 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) was officially listed as limited in Wednesday's practice, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. On top of star quarterback Jaxson Dart needing season-ending knee injury, the Giants are dealing with an injury to their top wideout. Nabers injured his right shoulder early in the Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he was able to return to the game. The 23-year-old only caught one of his four targets for one yard, though, and he could be up in the air to play in the Week 3 contest against the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday. For the rest of the season, even if Nabers stays healthy, his fantasy ceiling has taken a big hit with Dart expected to miss the rest of the year. In the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Nabers caught six of nine targets for 69 yards and looked good in his first game back from an ACL tear early in 2025. If Nabers is limited at all this weekend or ruled out entirely, Darnell Mooney and rookie Malachi Fields would take on much bigger roles with QB Jameis Winston leading the offense. We will keep a close eye on Nabers' practice status the rest of the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Giants in the Market for Adding a QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 5:36 PM ETThe New York Giants are in the market for adding a quarterback, with head coach John Harbaugh saying that "all options are open," according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Meanwhile, veteran journeyman Jameis Winston will operate as the Giants' new QB1, with Jaxson Dart set for season-ending knee surgery. The 32-year-old Winston did not look great in relief of Dart in the Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but in his defense, he was facing a nasty Rams defense that just got All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald back. The former first-rounder threw for 111 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception in the 28-6 loss in L.A. Winston still has a big arm and is not afraid to take chances down the field with a solid group of Giants receivers, but his turnover-prone ways also make him hard to trust as a low-end QB2 replacement in superflex leagues going into a Week 3 matchup at home against the Tennessee Titans. As far as who the Giants might target on the trade market at QB, it is unknown right now. However, The Ringer's Tom Pelissero suggests that Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert could get trade calls if the Chargers fall out of contention early on because of their difficult schedule.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 5:24 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are only doing a jog-through practice on Wednesday after playing on Monday night in Week 2, but they are estimating no practice for star wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin), according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Head coach Sean McVay is not yet sure whether Nacua will play on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 on the road against the Denver Broncos. The good news for fantasy managers is that McVay is not concerned about it being a long-term injury. The Rams' No. 1 wideout tweaked his groin in practice last week and was unavailable for the Monday night win over the New York Giants, in which WR2 Davante Adams stole the show with over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old Nacua will need to get back on the practice field on Thursday or Friday to have a shot at playing in Denver. Even though the Rams do not think the former fifth-rounder's injury is very serious, it does not mean he will play on Sunday night. The timing of the primetime game, just like in Week 2, makes the decision whether to start Nacua this week a difficult one again. Hopefully, we will have a better idea of his Week 3 status by the end of the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Justin Herbert Could be Trade Bait if Season Goes South?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 5:14 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday that if the Los Angeles Chargers' season continues to go south and they start 1-5 or 0-6, they would likely get calls on the availability of quarterback Justin Herbert. The unusual amount of QB injuries around the NFL early in the season could make teams more aggressive on the QB market by midseason of this year. The 28-year-old Herbert was praised for his ability to pick up new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme quickly during training camp, but through two regular-season games, Herbert and the Chargers' offense looks lost. The former sixth overall pick in 2020 from Oregon has completed just 59.3% of his pass attempts for 401 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while leading the team to an 0-2 start. It has not looked good to this point so far, and L.A.'s extremely difficult schedule is not going to do them any favors, but Herbert and the rest of the offense have plenty of time to get things figured out. You may want to judge the buy-low cost on Herbert in your fantasy league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Travis Etienne Jr. Limited on Wednesday With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 5:00 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Etienne had to deal with the return of veteran Alvin Kamara in last week's upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, and now he is dealing with an injury issue going into a home Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Through his first two games with the Saints, Etienne has not really excited his fantasy managers, carrying the ball 17 times for 71 yards while catching nine of his 11 targets for 38 yards through the air. Kamara's return definitely lowers Etienne's fantasy ceiling, but when healthy, he should see the majority of backfield touches this season. If Etienne does not improve this week or upgrade to a full practice, Kamara could become a must-start in fantasy lineups as an RB2 against the Raiders if Etienne does not play. Etienne being inactive this weekend would also thrust Kendre Miller back onto the game-day roster after he was a healthy scratch in Week 2. We will continue to monitor Kamara's status the rest of the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Dalton Kincaid Could Be on the Verge of a Superstar Breakout
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:58 PM ETThrough two weeks, Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid looks like he could be on his way to a long-awaited breakout season. Across his team's first two games, the 26-year-old has recorded 12 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets. Kincaid was uber-efficient as a receiver in 2025, averaging 14.6 yards per reception and scoring five touchdowns on just 49 targets across 12 games. However, he missed time due to several injury issues, and Buffalo limited Kincaid's snaps even in games where he was active. So far in 2026, Kincaid appears to be fully healthy and has played at least 66% of Buffalo's offensive snaps in both games. Bills WR1 DJ Moore (shoulder) is also battling an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, which could only further increase Kincaid's role in his team's passing game. Kincaid still carries some injury risk for fantasy managers, but he carries high-end TE1 upside if he can sustain his current performance.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff Emerging as a Consistent Top-12 Quarterback?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:49 PM ETAfter an underwhelming performance in Week 1, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff bounced back by completing 26 of 38 pass attempts for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his team's 41-31 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Two weeks into the 2026 season, Goff is tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown passes and is averaging 38.5 pass attempts per game. While Goff has led productive Lions offenses for the last several seasons, Detroit's struggling defense looks like it could force the team into pass-happy shootouts in 2026. As long as Goff and the Lions' deep contingent of talented skill position players remain healthy, the veteran signal-caller could work his way into consistent top-12 quarterback production for fantasy managers. Goff also has a fairly favorable string of matchups coming up on paper, as Detroit will play the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals before its Week 6 bye. Heading into Week 3, Goff's redraft value is trending up.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 4:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Backfield mate Rico Dowdle injured his toe in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday and was seen wearing a walking boot. Dowdle did not practice on Wednesday. With Warren also dinged up, Pittsburgh's backfield could be in flux heading into their big Week 3 divisional clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren appears to have the better chance of playing this Sunday, though, and he would essentially become a must-start RB2 in fantasy football lineups if Dowdle cannot play against the Bengals. The 27-year-old Warren has been the better back of the two through the first two games in 2026, carrying the ball 21 times for 89 yards (4.2 yards per carry) while catching seven of 10 targets for 61 yards as a receiver. Behind Warren and Dowdle is rookie Eli Heidenreich.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Austin Ekeler Works Out for Panthers on Wednesday, No Deal Imminent
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:41 PM ETVeteran free-agent running back Austin Ekeler worked out for the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, per Mike Kaye of ESPN. Kaye reports that Ekeler's workout "went well" but that the veteran back "will not be signing" on Wednesday. Ekeler has not appeared in an NFL game since Week 2 of the 2025 season, when he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear while playing for the Washington Commanders. However, the 31-year-old was productive in a part-time role with Washington in 2024, recording 367 rushing yards, 366 receiving yards, and four touchdowns on 112 touches across 12 games. The Panthers are set to be without running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen/groin) for six to eight weeks after Brooks underwent core muscle surgery. If signed, Ekeler would likely step in as the passing-down complement to Carolina RB1 Chuba Hubbard. While Hubbard would still likely shoulder early-down and goal-line work, his fantasy outlook would take a hit if the Panthers bring in Ekeler.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Mike Kaye
Mike Evans Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 4:35 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) will not practice with the team on Wednesday, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Evans left the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins early with a hip injury in the fourth quarter, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Evans should be fine. The Niners already have Ricky Pearsall (knee), Christian Kirk (calf), and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) on Injured Reserve, with Demarcus Robinson (ankle) also expected to miss multiple weeks after getting hurt on Sunday. Much like San Francisco did in training camp, Evans' practice reps will be managed this week, but he should end up suiting up this Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. Fantasy managers should have a better read on Evans' status for Week 3 by Friday, but for now, the expectation is that he will play, and he should have a high target floor given the injured state of the team's WR corps. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowler has nine catches on 10 targets for 103 yards and one touchdown in his first two games with his new team in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur
Antonio Brown to Accept Plea Deal on Attempted Murder Charges
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:33 PM ETFormer NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown "plans to accept a plea deal on an attempted murder charge in Miami that avoids prison," per David Fischer of The Associated Press. Brown was accused of discharging a firearm at a man during an altercation in Miami in May 2025. If convicted, Brown could have faced up to 30 years in prison. The 38-year-old last appeared in the NFL in 2021, when he played seven games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both during and after his time in the league, Brown has an extensive history of questionable off-field conduct. Since being arrested in connection to the alleged incident, Brown has claimed on social media that he was defending himself from attackers who were trying to steal jewelry from him.--Will Brady
Source: The Associated Press - David Fischer
Jayden Reed Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:25 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Reed was carted off from his team's Week 2 win over the New York Jets after suffering a scary-looking neck injury, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday that the team is unsure of Reed's status for the remainder of the 2026 season. With Reed sidelined, the Packers' passing game could become highly concentrated on the talented trio of wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden and tight end Tucker Kraft. While Reed has not yet been placed on Injured Reserve, it appears as though the 26-year-old is likely facing an extended stretch of missed time.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rob Demovsky