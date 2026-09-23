Justin Herbert Could be Trade Bait if Season Goes South?
Sep 23, 2026, 5:14 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday that if the Los Angeles Chargers' season continues to go south and they start 1-5 or 0-6, they would likely get calls on the availability of quarterback Justin Herbert. The unusual amount of QB injuries around the NFL early in the season could make teams more aggressive on the QB market by midseason of this year. The 28-year-old Herbert was praised for his ability to pick up new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme quickly during training camp, but through two regular-season games, Herbert and the Chargers' offense looks lost. The former sixth overall pick in 2020 from Oregon has completed just 59.3% of his pass attempts for 401 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while leading the team to an 0-2 start. It has not looked good to this point so far, and L.A.'s extremely difficult schedule is not going to do them any favors, but Herbert and the rest of the offense have plenty of time to get things figured out. You may want to judge the buy-low cost on Herbert in your fantasy league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
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Travis Etienne Jr. Limited on Wednesday With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 5:00 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Etienne had to deal with the return of veteran Alvin Kamara in last week's upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, and now he is dealing with an injury issue going into a home Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Through his first two games with the Saints, Etienne has not really excited his fantasy managers, carrying the ball 17 times for 71 yards while catching nine of his 11 targets for 38 yards through the air. Kamara's return definitely lowers Etienne's fantasy ceiling, but when healthy, he should see the majority of backfield touches this season. If Etienne does not improve this week or upgrade to a full practice, Kamara could become a must-start in fantasy lineups as an RB2 against the Raiders if Etienne does not play. Etienne being inactive this weekend would also thrust Kendre Miller back onto the game-day roster after he was a healthy scratch in Week 2. We will continue to monitor Kamara's status the rest of the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Dalton Kincaid Could Be on the Verge of a Superstar Breakout
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:58 PM ETThrough two weeks, Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid looks like he could be on his way to a long-awaited breakout season. Across his team's first two games, the 26-year-old has recorded 12 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets. Kincaid was uber-efficient as a receiver in 2025, averaging 14.6 yards per reception and scoring five touchdowns on just 49 targets across 12 games. However, he missed time due to several injury issues, and Buffalo limited Kincaid's snaps even in games where he was active. So far in 2026, Kincaid appears to be fully healthy and has played at least 66% of Buffalo's offensive snaps in both games. Bills WR1 DJ Moore (shoulder) is also battling an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, which could only further increase Kincaid's role in his team's passing game. Kincaid still carries some injury risk for fantasy managers, but he carries high-end TE1 upside if he can sustain his current performance.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff Emerging as a Consistent Top-12 Quarterback?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:49 PM ETAfter an underwhelming performance in Week 1, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff bounced back by completing 26 of 38 pass attempts for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his team's 41-31 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Two weeks into the 2026 season, Goff is tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown passes and is averaging 38.5 pass attempts per game. While Goff has led productive Lions offenses for the last several seasons, Detroit's struggling defense looks like it could force the team into pass-happy shootouts in 2026. As long as Goff and the Lions' deep contingent of talented skill position players remain healthy, the veteran signal-caller could work his way into consistent top-12 quarterback production for fantasy managers. Goff also has a fairly favorable string of matchups coming up on paper, as Detroit will play the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals before its Week 6 bye. Heading into Week 3, Goff's redraft value is trending up.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 4:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Backfield mate Rico Dowdle injured his toe in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday and was seen wearing a walking boot. Dowdle did not practice on Wednesday. With Warren also dinged up, Pittsburgh's backfield could be in flux heading into their big Week 3 divisional clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren appears to have the better chance of playing this Sunday, though, and he would essentially become a must-start RB2 in fantasy football lineups if Dowdle cannot play against the Bengals. The 27-year-old Warren has been the better back of the two through the first two games in 2026, carrying the ball 21 times for 89 yards (4.2 yards per carry) while catching seven of 10 targets for 61 yards as a receiver. Behind Warren and Dowdle is rookie Eli Heidenreich.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Austin Ekeler Works Out for Panthers on Wednesday, No Deal Imminent
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:41 PM ETVeteran free-agent running back Austin Ekeler worked out for the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, per Mike Kaye of ESPN. Kaye reports that Ekeler's workout "went well" but that the veteran back "will not be signing" on Wednesday. Ekeler has not appeared in an NFL game since Week 2 of the 2025 season, when he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear while playing for the Washington Commanders. However, the 31-year-old was productive in a part-time role with Washington in 2024, recording 367 rushing yards, 366 receiving yards, and four touchdowns on 112 touches across 12 games. The Panthers are set to be without running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen/groin) for six to eight weeks after Brooks underwent core muscle surgery. If signed, Ekeler would likely step in as the passing-down complement to Carolina RB1 Chuba Hubbard. While Hubbard would still likely shoulder early-down and goal-line work, his fantasy outlook would take a hit if the Panthers bring in Ekeler.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Mike Kaye
Mike Evans Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 4:35 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) will not practice with the team on Wednesday, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Evans left the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins early with a hip injury in the fourth quarter, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Evans should be fine. The Niners already have Ricky Pearsall (knee), Christian Kirk (calf), and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) on Injured Reserve, with Demarcus Robinson (ankle) also expected to miss multiple weeks after getting hurt on Sunday. Much like San Francisco did in training camp, Evans' practice reps will be managed this week, but he should end up suiting up this Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. Fantasy managers should have a better read on Evans' status for Week 3 by Friday, but for now, the expectation is that he will play, and he should have a high target floor given the injured state of the team's WR corps. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowler has nine catches on 10 targets for 103 yards and one touchdown in his first two games with his new team in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur
Antonio Brown to Accept Plea Deal on Attempted Murder Charges
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:33 PM ETFormer NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown "plans to accept a plea deal on an attempted murder charge in Miami that avoids prison," per David Fischer of The Associated Press. Brown was accused of discharging a firearm at a man during an altercation in Miami in May 2025. If convicted, Brown could have faced up to 30 years in prison. The 38-year-old last appeared in the NFL in 2021, when he played seven games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both during and after his time in the league, Brown has an extensive history of questionable off-field conduct. Since being arrested in connection to the alleged incident, Brown has claimed on social media that he was defending himself from attackers who were trying to steal jewelry from him.--Will Brady
Source: The Associated Press - David Fischer
Jayden Reed Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:25 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Reed was carted off from his team's Week 2 win over the New York Jets after suffering a scary-looking neck injury, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday that the team is unsure of Reed's status for the remainder of the 2026 season. With Reed sidelined, the Packers' passing game could become highly concentrated on the talented trio of wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden and tight end Tucker Kraft. While Reed has not yet been placed on Injured Reserve, it appears as though the 26-year-old is likely facing an extended stretch of missed time.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rob Demovsky
Zach Charbonnet Will Not Return to Practice this Week
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:17 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will not return to practice this week, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Charbonnet is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL and is not eligible to return until Week 5. However, he is now eligible to begin practicing with the team as he ramps up toward a potential return. While certainly not definitive, Charbonnet's lack of practice participation may signal that he's unlikely to come off the PUP list when first eligible. Without Charbonnet, Seattle has relied on running backs Jadarian Price (shoulder), Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani so far in 2026. Charbonnet recorded 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns across 16 games in 2025 and could take over the team's RB1 role upon his return. He could be worth stashing in an IR spot where possible, but fantasy managers should be aware that Charbonnet may not return until midseason.--Will Brady
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Skyy Moore's Big Return Doesn't Make Him a Priority Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 4:16 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore finally made a splash in Week 2, but almost all of it came on special teams. Moore caught two passes for six yards against the Jets and ripped off a 63-yard punt return that helped set up the game-tying field goal. Jayden Reed (neck) is now dealing with an injury serious enough that head coach Matt LaFleur said it is too early to know whether he will play again this season. That opens snaps, but it does not automatically make Moore a fantasy starter. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden remain ahead of him in the passing game, and Moore has only two catches through two weeks. RotoBaller's September 23 mid-week waiver rankings have him 61st overall and recommend him only in 14-team PPR leagues. Moore is worth a deep-league stash while Reed's situation develops, but standard-league managers should wait for actual target volume before spending a roster spot.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 4:10 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that the timeline for running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen, groin) to return after undergoing core-muscle surgery is six to eight weeks, per Steve Reed of The Associated Press. Per Reed, Canales said that the return timeline with or without the surgery "would have been about the same," prompting the team to take the surgical route. It's the latest in a long line of injury setbacks for Brooks, who has appeared in just five games since Carolina selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Across two games in 2026 before getting injured, the 23-year-old recorded nine carries for 30 yards and two catches for 43 yards on three targets. With Brooks sidelined, Panthers RB1 Chuba Hubbard could take on an even larger share of the team's backfield work. Carolina also hosted veteran running back Austin Ekeler for a workout on Wednesday, but no deal between the two parties has been announced yet.--Will Brady
Source: The Associated Press - Steve Reed
DeeJay Dallas Can Stay on the Waiver Wire
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 4:06 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back DeeJay Dallas got three touches in Week 2, but there still is not much of a fantasy case here. He carried twice for eight yards and caught one pass for 12 yards against Chicago after making a one-yard catch in the opener. Jordan Mason's fractured thumb and move to injured reserve opened a roster spot for Dallas, not a meaningful role. Minnesota still lists Aaron Jones Sr. first on the depth chart, Demond Claiborne second and Dallas third. Jones handled 23 carries in Week 2, while Claiborne remains the more interesting stash if managers want exposure to this backfield. RotoBaller's September 23 mid-week waiver rankings have Claiborne 55th overall and leave Dallas off the top 85 entirely. That lines up with the usage. Dallas can stay on waivers in standard leagues and does not need to be rostered unless the Vikings lose another back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 4:05 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) did not practice Wednesday, and his availability for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay is up in the air. Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported that Jones is "not a sure thing" to play after he worked through the injury during last week's win over Chicago. He still finished that game with 23 carries for 105 yards. Minnesota is already without Jordan Mason, who landed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on a fractured thumb. Asked what the backfield would look like without both Jones and Mason, head coach Kevin O'Connell first mentioned DeeJay Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne. Dallas has two carries for eight yards this season. Claiborne has yet to record an NFL rushing attempt but caught one pass for two yards against Chicago. If Jones can't go, there isn't an obvious one-for-one replacement in this backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Jadarian Price Expected to Practice This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 3:51 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (shoulder) is expected to practice at some point this week, according to Mazvita Maraire. Head coach Mike Macdonald wasn't sure whether Price would be able to get on the field Wednesday, but this is another encouraging update after he left Sunday's win over Arizona. The injury was initially announced as a chest issue before Macdonald clarified Monday that it was actually Price's shoulder and did not appear serious. The rookie has started both games for Seattle, rushing 23 times for 104 yards while catching three passes for 14 yards. He had 13 carries for 52 yards before leaving against the Cardinals. Emanuel Wilson finished that game with 21 carries for 92 yards and would be in line for more work if Price can't play Sunday against Washington. With Zach Charbonnet still unavailable, getting Price back would be a significant boost to Seattle's backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mazvita Maraire
Sam Darnold Being Ramped Up Ahead of Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 3:41 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) will practice Wednesday, but he won't take every rep as the team works him back in, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Seattle plans to ramp Darnold up throughout the week and would like to make a decision by Friday on whether he can play Sunday against Washington. Darnold injured his glute on Seattle's opening drive against New England and missed last week's win over Arizona. This is still encouraging progress after there was initially no firm timetable for his return. If Darnold isn't ready, Drew Lock would make another start after completing 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals. For now, Darnold's status remains something fantasy managers will need to follow through Friday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brady Henderson
Johnny Mundt Is Better Left on Waivers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 3:32 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Johnny Mundt is going to see the field while Dallas Goedert (knee) is out, but that does not make him a strong waiver target. Mundt caught two of three targets for eight yards against Tennessee and played 49 of 76 offensive snaps, already starting alongside Goedert before the injury. The bigger issue is what Philadelphia did next. The Eagles brought Zach Ertz back on the practice squad, and RotoBaller's FAAB column flatly notes that Mundt is not a starter. His history points the same way. Mundt has never reached 200 receiving yards in a season and has only four touchdowns in his NFL career. There may be a random short touchdown while Goedert is sidelined, but the target ceiling is hard to trust, especially if Ertz is elevated for Monday night. Mundt can be monitored in very deep leagues, but most fantasy managers should leave him on waivers and look elsewhere for Week 3 help.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Emari Demercado Is a Deep-League Lottery Ticket
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 3:23 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Emari Demercado has almost no standalone fantasy value right now. He has five carries for 15 yards through two games and has not drawn a target, while Javonte Williams has handled 24 carries and eight receptions. The reason Demercado still matters is pretty simple. Dallas lists him second on the depth chart, with Tyler Goodson behind him, and Malik Davis (hip) is out for the season after undergoing surgery. That leaves Demercado with a much cleaner path to touches if something happens ahead of him. For now, though, fantasy managers are stashing the role rather than the production. RotoBaller's September 23 mid-week waiver rankings have Demercado 59th overall and recommend him in 14-team leagues. He is not worth forcing onto a standard 10- or 12-team roster, but managers in deeper formats can hold him as a lottery ticket in case the Dallas backfield suddenly opens up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield Needs More Than Snaps to Matter
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 3:14 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield got plenty of playing time Monday night, but almost none of the passing game came with it. With Puka Nacua (hip/groin) and Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) inactive, Mumpfield led the Rams' wide receivers with a 69% snap share and caught one of two targets for 12 yards. That is the part fantasy managers should focus on. The opportunity was there, and Matthew Stafford still looked elsewhere, with Davante Adams and the tight ends doing most of the damage. Nacua's status for Week 3 against Denver remains uncertain, so Mumpfield could stay on the field if Los Angeles is short-handed again. That does not make him a 12-team pickup yet. RotoBaller has Mumpfield 60th on its September 23 mid-week waiver board and recommends him only in 14-team PPR leagues. He is worth a deep-league stash while the injuries sort themselves out, but he needs more than snaps before fantasy managers can trust him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary's Week 1 Role Did Not Hold
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 3:07 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary saw his role shrink quickly in Week 2. After getting 10 touches and scoring on a reception in the opener, he finished Monday's loss to the Rams with three carries for nine yards and no catches. Cam Skattebo handled 12 carries, Najee Harris got four in his season debut, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. is still part of a crowded depth chart behind Skattebo. There is no clean No. 2 job here for Singletary to lean on. His Week 1 receiving work at least showed one way he can stay involved, but fantasy managers should not chase that touchdown after what happened Monday night. RotoBaller's September 23 mid-week waiver rankings have Singletary 50th overall and recommend him only in 14-team leagues. That feels like the right range. He can be held in deeper formats, but 10- and 12-team managers should have better uses for the roster spot.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 2:59 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Sunday's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Second-year back RJ Harvey continues to make progress with his hamstring recovery (he missed Week 2), and the team also received good news on J.K. Dobbins, who dealt with leg cramping on Sunday. Dobbins is expected to practice this week. It is not what fantasy managers who just picked Coleman up off waivers this week want to hear, but it still remains to be seen if his ankle injury will keep him from playing in a Week 3 showdown on Sunday night against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old did not get involved at all on offense in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, but with Harvey out and Dobbins leaving the Week 2 tilt, Coleman had 10 carries for 39 yards and his first NFL rushing touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 19 yards. He has plenty of fantasy football appeal despite Denver's crowded backfield. However, with his new ankle injury and both Harvey and Dobbins potentially playing this weekend, fantasy managers might need to be patient.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter