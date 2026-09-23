Konata Mumpfield Needs More Than Snaps to Matter
Sep 23, 2026, 3:14 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield got plenty of playing time Monday night, but almost none of the passing game came with it. With Puka Nacua (hip/groin) and Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) inactive, Mumpfield led the Rams' wide receivers with a 69% snap share and caught one of two targets for 12 yards. That is the part fantasy managers should focus on. The opportunity was there, and Matthew Stafford still looked elsewhere, with Davante Adams and the tight ends doing most of the damage. Nacua's status for Week 3 against Denver remains uncertain, so Mumpfield could stay on the field if Los Angeles is short-handed again. That does not make him a 12-team pickup yet. RotoBaller has Mumpfield 60th on its September 23 mid-week waiver board and recommends him only in 14-team PPR leagues. He is worth a deep-league stash while the injuries sort themselves out, but he needs more than snaps before fantasy managers can trust him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Devin Singletary's Week 1 Role Did Not Hold
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 3:07 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary saw his role shrink quickly in Week 2. After getting 10 touches and scoring on a reception in the opener, he finished Monday's loss to the Rams with three carries for nine yards and no catches. Cam Skattebo handled 12 carries, Najee Harris got four in his season debut, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. is still part of a crowded depth chart behind Skattebo. There is no clean No. 2 job here for Singletary to lean on. His Week 1 receiving work at least showed one way he can stay involved, but fantasy managers should not chase that touchdown after what happened Monday night. RotoBaller's September 23 mid-week waiver rankings have Singletary 50th overall and recommend him only in 14-team leagues. That feels like the right range. He can be held in deeper formats, but 10- and 12-team managers should have better uses for the roster spot.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 2:59 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Sunday's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Second-year back RJ Harvey continues to make progress with his hamstring recovery (he missed Week 2), and the team also received good news on J.K. Dobbins, who dealt with leg cramping on Sunday. Dobbins is expected to practice this week. It is not what fantasy managers who just picked Coleman up off waivers this week want to hear, but it still remains to be seen if his ankle injury will keep him from playing in a Week 3 showdown on Sunday night against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old did not get involved at all on offense in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, but with Harvey out and Dobbins leaving the Week 2 tilt, Coleman had 10 carries for 39 yards and his first NFL rushing touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 19 yards. He has plenty of fantasy football appeal despite Denver's crowded backfield. However, with his new ankle injury and both Harvey and Dobbins potentially playing this weekend, fantasy managers might need to be patient.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Aaron Jones Sr. Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 2:49 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, head coach Kevin O'Connell told Kevin Seifert of ESPN. The Vikings placed Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve last week, so their backfield is extremely thin heading into a Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones was the leader of the Vikings' backfield in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears by a mile, handling 23 carries for 105 yards. However, Jones is now banged up, and the Vikings want to take some of the load off his shoulders while Mason is out. The Vikings signed Jaret Patterson for more backfield depth on Tuesday behind rookie Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas. If Jones is unable to play this weekend because of his knee injury, the Vikings would likely split their backfield with Dallas and Claiborne on Sunday. At best, Jones is shaping up as a low-end RB2 this weekend against Tampa, and we will have to see what the rest of the week holds as far as his practice participation.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Brock Bowers "Day-to-Day," Will Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 2:22 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will be evaluated "day-to-day" and also said that Bowers will practice on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers has a very good chance of making his season debut in Week 3 on the road against the New Orleans Saints as long as he gets through the week of practice without any setbacks to his knee. Bowers missed the first two weeks of the 2026 season following a meniscus trim that he had on his left knee on Sept. 8, but he appears to be itching to go this weekend against the Saints. The 23-year-old former first-rounder was a limited participant in practice last Friday, but hopefully he can upgrade to full at some point this week. In his absence for the first two games, Michael Mayer did not make a huge statement, but he was adequate, catching nine of 11 passes for 55 yards. Bowers has elite TE1 upside for fantasy football managers when he is healthy, and he should be returned to all starting lineups if he is active in Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Nico Collins Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 2:15 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. Collins injured his hamstring at practice last Wednesday and did not play in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans are hopeful that the 27-year-old is not out long-term, but there is no guarantee that he will play this weekend on the road against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. Fantasy managers who have Collins rostered should be prepared for a potential second straight missed game. Receiver Kayshon Boutte had a bigger role in his second game with Houston last week with Collins out, and Xavier Hutchinson was also targeted frequently by quarterback C.J. Stroud. Second-year wideout Jaylin Noel will remain in starting three-wide sets if Collins misses another game. But perhaps the safest fantasy floor will belong to tight end Dalton Schultz, who exploded for 12 catches and 140 yards on 14 targets last week with Collins sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
Rico Dowdle in Boot, Not Seen at Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 2:08 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) had a boot on his left foot and was not seen practicing during the period of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. Jaylen Warren was also not seen at practice on Wednesday, so the Steelers' backfield has some question marks going into a Week 3 divisional meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren seems to be the healthier of the two, but we might not have a better read on this situation until later in the week. The 28-year-old Dowdle, who is coming off two straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, has gotten off to a slow start with the Steelers in 2026 and is now banged up. He carried the ball 15 times for 37 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 28 yards through the first two weeks of the season. If Dowdle cannot gain clearance to play this weekend against Cincy, rookie Eli Heidenreich would be in line for a much bigger role in an offense that has looked very sluggish early on.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Andrei Iosivas Heading to Injured Reserve with Thumb Injury
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 23, 2026, 2:00 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) tore a ligament in his thumb and will be placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Head coach Zac Taylor told the media that the fourth-year receiver will return at some point this season, but his absence should serve to funnel even more of the offense through Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Through two games, Iosivas has been the only other wide receiver on the roster to see more than two targets, though he has turned those opportunities into only 19 total yards. The third spot in three-receiver sets could now see a rotation between fourth-round rookie Colbie Young and former CFL star Dohnte Meyers, but the passing offense will continue to run through Chase and Higgins, with running back Chase Brown also likely to see an uptick in targets.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ben Baby
Tyjae Spears Missing Practice with Soreness
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 23, 2026, 1:48 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (soreness) is not practicing on Wednesday, with head coach Robert Saleh attributing his absence to general soreness. Both Spears and starter Tony Pollard were given the day off as the team begins preparation for a Week 3 matchup with the Giants. Now in his fourth season with the Titans, Spears was expected to carve out a significant pass-catching role after a strong training camp, but he has caught only two passes in each of the team's first two games. Through two weeks, only the Vikings have gained fewer total yards than the Titans, making fantasy viability difficult to find out of Tennessee. While neither Spears nor Pollard appears at risk of missing time, their statuses will need to be monitored throughout the week, and if either or both face limitations, it could lead to an expanded role for fifth-round rookie Nicholas Singleton.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Turron Davenport
Tony Pollard Not Practicing as He Deals with Soreness
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 23, 2026, 1:41 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (soreness) is not practicing on Wednesday, with head coach Robert Saleh telling the media that he is dealing with soreness. The 29-year-old veteran has seen a team-leading 24 opportunities to begin the year, converting those looks into 99 yards without a score. Change-of-pace back Tyjae Spears is also missing practice with general soreness, and while neither absence appears to be overly serious, rookie Nicholas Singleton is at least a player to keep tabs on heading into a Week 3 matchup with the Giants. The fifth-rounder was a healthy inactive for the season opener before carrying the ball four times for 10 yards in Week 2, but he could see a larger workload if either veteran faces limitations.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Turron Davenport
Caleb Williams Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 1:39 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Head coach Ben Johnson said the Bears have confidence in any of their three QBs to start on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he praised general manager Ryan Poles for how the QB room is constructed. Johnson does not know who will start under center on Monday, but he knows that Case Keenum will practice on Wednesday. Williams strained his right hamstring late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old avoided a significant hamstring injury, but at the same time, he is viewed as unlikely to be ready to suit up again on Monday night. With Bagent suffering a concussion after replacing Williams on Sunday, the Bears could be down to third-stringer Keenum against the Eagles. Fantasy managers should have Williams on their bench this week while also downgrading all of the offensive skill players.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Zay Flowers Not Practicing Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 23, 2026, 1:25 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday after exiting the team's Week 1 win over the Colts with a hamstring injury and missing Week 2's loss to the Saints. Despite playing only two quarters of football, Flowers still sits as the WR18 on the season, a testament to his red-hot start, recording a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the season opener. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told the media on Monday that Flowers has a "good shot" to play in Week 3 against the Cowboys, but he will likely need to log at least a limited practice first, so his status bears monitoring throughout the week. The Cowboys have allowed nearly 400 yards per game through the first two weeks, making Flowers a must-start if he can suit up for a game to be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
AJ Dillon's Insurance Value on the Rise
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 23, 2026, 1:15 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back AJ Dillon has carried the ball only eight times for 25 yards through the first two weeks of the season, but with Jonathon Brooks (core) set to undergo core muscle surgery and expected to miss at least six weeks, the sixth-year veteran should see his insurance value rise as a direct handcuff to Chuba Hubbard. As the clear backfield leader to start the year, Hubbard has handled 56.4% of the team's running back rush share and finished as a top-10 back in each of the first two weeks. Unlikely to carve out a significant role of his own in an offense that has been surprisingly pass-heavy to date, Dillon holds little standalone value, but should Hubbard miss time, he stands to be in line for the bulk of the team's running back workload. The Panthers reportedly worked out 31-year-old free agent Austin Ekeler on Wednesday, so that situation bears monitoring. Still, for the time being, Dillon is a worthy end-of-bench stash in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 1:04 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) will not practice on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hafley told C. Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald. Douglas suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dolphins said earlier this week that it was too early to tell if he would be available in Week 3 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. He is off to a bad start with a DNP on Wednesday, but Douglas still has two more days to try to ramp up to a full participant. The 23-year-old had a nice NFL debut in the Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, catching five of his seven targets for 94 yards, but he caught just two of three targets for 19 yards on Sunday against San Fran before injuring his ankle late. If Douglas is unable to get the green light to suit up this weekend, Jalen Tolbert, who has been a healthy scratch for the first two games, would likely make his season debut for the Dolphins. Malik Washington and Chris Bell would have higher target ceilings as the Dolphins look to pull off what would be a huge upset over KC.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Miami Herald - C. Isaiah Smalls II
Packers Considering Using Tucker Kraft on The Offensive Line
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:57 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers offensive line is in shambles early on this season, and it got worse when right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets. Bako-Bewele was one of four offensive linemen for Green Bay to leave Sunday's game with an injury, and at one point, the coaches were talking about using tight end Tucker Kraft at one of the O-line positions, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Head coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of the coaching staff will have a hard time coming up with an O-line combination that helps their struggling running game against the Atlanta Falcons. Kraft was on his way to a career season in 2025 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Expectations this year were not lowered for the 25-year-old. He caught three passes for 65 yards in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, but he followed it up with just two catches for 15 yards against the Jets. If he is forced to help the O-line and block more, it will be bad news for his fantasy football upside going into Thursday's matchup with Atlanta.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Jayden Daniels Ruled Out for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:45 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will not play in Week 3 against the visiting Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, according to Ben Standig. Daniels was set to undergo more testing on his dislocated left elbow on Monday. The Commanders never passed along a specific update on the 25-year-old after that testing, but it is no surprise that he is being ruled out in Week 3 after he dislocated his left elbow again in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Daniels also missed time last year with the same injury, so fantasy managers should not be surprised if he misses multiple weeks this time around. Veteran Marcus Mariota will start under center for Washington this weekend against a tough Seahawks defense, making him a low-end QB2 option for desperate fantasy managers in superflex leagues in Week 3. Daniels' season is off to a bad start due to his elbow injury, but he should be held in all leagues where he is rostered for now until we have a clearer timetable for his potential return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Ben Standig
Michael Pittman Jr. Will Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will practice on Wednesday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. McCarthy did not say how much Pittman will practice, but it sounds like he will be limited after he was inactive for the team's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Pittman started last week with a limited practice before missing the final two days of the week. After sitting out last week, the 28-year-old wideout will probably need to upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday. In his debut with the Steelers in the Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. Pittsburgh's offense has not looked great under McCarthy through two weeks, so even if Pittman is cleared to return for a Week 3 divisional tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals, he will be a WR4/flex, at best, in most fantasy football starting lineups this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Tua Tagovailoa to be Active on Thursday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:29 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) will serve as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup for the Thursday night game in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, a source told James Palmer of the NFL Network. Tagovailoa was all set to start in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers before he injured his oblique just days before in practice. He was eventually ruled out, and he also sat out of the team's Week 2 loss to the Carolina Panthers. There was a previous report that suggested that once Penix recovered from his partially torn ACL that he suffered last year, the Falcons could consider releasing Tagovailoa, but that apparently will not happen, at least not for now. After starting Cooper Rush in the first two games of the season, Atlanta's QB room is now fully healthy, with Penix set to make his season debut on Thursday Night Football, and Tagovailoa backing him up. As long as Penix stays healthy this season, Tagovailoa will most likely remain as the Falcons' backup, giving him little fantasy football appeal.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - James Palmer
Jaxson Dart Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:09 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) is expected to have knee surgery that will lead to a full recovery but end his 2026 season, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Dart has been soliciting opinions on the injury. His ACL is intact, but surgery is still coming. The 23-year-old dual-threat signal-caller took an ugly hit to his knee on the first offensive drive in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and immediately came out of the game. Dart reportedly lobbied to return to the game, but the Giants were not having any of it. The initial report was that the Giants believed that Dart suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee. Either way, with his season coming to an end early in the 2026 season, fantasy managers in redraft leagues can drop Dart and replace him with another signal-caller. It is a devastating blow for the G-Men in head coach John Harbaugh's first season with the team. Veteran Jameis Winston will take over the offense going forward. He has a big arm and is not afraid to take shots down the field with a WR corps that has some weapons, but the loss of Dart will be a big downgrade for New York's offense for the rest of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Deshaun Watson Makes More Sense in Superflex Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 12:00 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson bounced back in Week 2, completing 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns while adding 22 yards on seven carries against Tampa Bay. He is now 40-for-52 for 443 yards, three touchdowns and one interception through two games, with another 60 yards on the ground. That is enough to keep him in the waiver conversation, but mostly in formats where two quarterbacks matter. Cleveland still lists Watson as the starter ahead of Shedeur Sanders, and head coach Todd Monken praised the way he operated the offense in the second half Sunday. The fantasy ceiling is still harder to trust. RotoBaller ranks Watson 75th overall on its Week 3 waiver board and recommends him in 2QB leagues, while its FAAB column suggests only a 1% standard bid but 10-15% in Superflex. He can work as a Week 3 fill-in against Carolina, but he is not a priority pickup in one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Alec Pierce Placed on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:51 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating his surgically repaired left heel, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, according to James Boyd. Pierce will miss at least four games while he rehabs the injury. Steichen said the Colts are hopeful Pierce can return at some point this season, but there is no firm timetable. Pierce underwent surgery on the ankle/heel in March and missed most of the offseason before returning ahead of Week 1. He caught five passes for 72 yards across the first two games before aggravating the injury Sunday night against Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Boyd