Caleb Williams Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Sep 23, 2026, 1:39 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Head coach Ben Johnson said the Bears have confidence in any of their three QBs to start on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he praised general manager Ryan Poles for how the QB room is constructed. Johnson does not know who will start under center on Monday, but he knows that Case Keenum will practice on Wednesday. Williams strained his right hamstring late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old avoided a significant hamstring injury, but at the same time, he is viewed as unlikely to be ready to suit up again on Monday night. With Bagent suffering a concussion after replacing Williams on Sunday, the Bears could be down to third-stringer Keenum against the Eagles. Fantasy managers should have Williams on their bench this week while also downgrading all of the offensive skill players.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
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Zay Flowers Not Practicing Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 23, 2026, 1:25 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday after exiting the team's Week 1 win over the Colts with a hamstring injury and missing Week 2's loss to the Saints. Despite playing only two quarters of football, Flowers still sits as the WR18 on the season, a testament to his red-hot start, recording a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the season opener. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told the media on Monday that Flowers has a "good shot" to play in Week 3 against the Cowboys, but he will likely need to log at least a limited practice first, so his status bears monitoring throughout the week. The Cowboys have allowed nearly 400 yards per game through the first two weeks, making Flowers a must-start if he can suit up for a game to be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
AJ Dillon's Insurance Value on the Rise
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 23, 2026, 1:15 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back AJ Dillon has carried the ball only eight times for 25 yards through the first two weeks of the season, but with Jonathon Brooks (core) set to undergo core muscle surgery and expected to miss at least six weeks, the sixth-year veteran should see his insurance value rise as a direct handcuff to Chuba Hubbard. As the clear backfield leader to start the year, Hubbard has handled 56.4% of the team's running back rush share and finished as a top-10 back in each of the first two weeks. Unlikely to carve out a significant role of his own in an offense that has been surprisingly pass-heavy to date, Dillon holds little standalone value, but should Hubbard miss time, he stands to be in line for the bulk of the team's running back workload. The Panthers reportedly worked out 31-year-old free agent Austin Ekeler on Wednesday, so that situation bears monitoring. Still, for the time being, Dillon is a worthy end-of-bench stash in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 1:04 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) will not practice on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hafley told C. Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald. Douglas suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dolphins said earlier this week that it was too early to tell if he would be available in Week 3 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. He is off to a bad start with a DNP on Wednesday, but Douglas still has two more days to try to ramp up to a full participant. The 23-year-old had a nice NFL debut in the Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, catching five of his seven targets for 94 yards, but he caught just two of three targets for 19 yards on Sunday against San Fran before injuring his ankle late. If Douglas is unable to get the green light to suit up this weekend, Jalen Tolbert, who has been a healthy scratch for the first two games, would likely make his season debut for the Dolphins. Malik Washington and Chris Bell would have higher target ceilings as the Dolphins look to pull off what would be a huge upset over KC.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Miami Herald - C. Isaiah Smalls II
Packers Considering Using Tucker Kraft on The Offensive Line
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:57 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers offensive line is in shambles early on this season, and it got worse when right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets. Bako-Bewele was one of four offensive linemen for Green Bay to leave Sunday's game with an injury, and at one point, the coaches were talking about using tight end Tucker Kraft at one of the O-line positions, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Head coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of the coaching staff will have a hard time coming up with an O-line combination that helps their struggling running game against the Atlanta Falcons. Kraft was on his way to a career season in 2025 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Expectations this year were not lowered for the 25-year-old. He caught three passes for 65 yards in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, but he followed it up with just two catches for 15 yards against the Jets. If he is forced to help the O-line and block more, it will be bad news for his fantasy football upside going into Thursday's matchup with Atlanta.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Jayden Daniels Ruled Out for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:45 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will not play in Week 3 against the visiting Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, according to Ben Standig. Daniels was set to undergo more testing on his dislocated left elbow on Monday. The Commanders never passed along a specific update on the 25-year-old after that testing, but it is no surprise that he is being ruled out in Week 3 after he dislocated his left elbow again in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Daniels also missed time last year with the same injury, so fantasy managers should not be surprised if he misses multiple weeks this time around. Veteran Marcus Mariota will start under center for Washington this weekend against a tough Seahawks defense, making him a low-end QB2 option for desperate fantasy managers in superflex leagues in Week 3. Daniels' season is off to a bad start due to his elbow injury, but he should be held in all leagues where he is rostered for now until we have a clearer timetable for his potential return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Ben Standig
Michael Pittman Jr. Will Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will practice on Wednesday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. McCarthy did not say how much Pittman will practice, but it sounds like he will be limited after he was inactive for the team's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Pittman started last week with a limited practice before missing the final two days of the week. After sitting out last week, the 28-year-old wideout will probably need to upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday. In his debut with the Steelers in the Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. Pittsburgh's offense has not looked great under McCarthy through two weeks, so even if Pittman is cleared to return for a Week 3 divisional tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals, he will be a WR4/flex, at best, in most fantasy football starting lineups this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Tua Tagovailoa to be Active on Thursday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:29 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) will serve as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup for the Thursday night game in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, a source told James Palmer of the NFL Network. Tagovailoa was all set to start in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers before he injured his oblique just days before in practice. He was eventually ruled out, and he also sat out of the team's Week 2 loss to the Carolina Panthers. There was a previous report that suggested that once Penix recovered from his partially torn ACL that he suffered last year, the Falcons could consider releasing Tagovailoa, but that apparently will not happen, at least not for now. After starting Cooper Rush in the first two games of the season, Atlanta's QB room is now fully healthy, with Penix set to make his season debut on Thursday Night Football, and Tagovailoa backing him up. As long as Penix stays healthy this season, Tagovailoa will most likely remain as the Falcons' backup, giving him little fantasy football appeal.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - James Palmer
Jaxson Dart Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 12:09 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) is expected to have knee surgery that will lead to a full recovery but end his 2026 season, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Dart has been soliciting opinions on the injury. His ACL is intact, but surgery is still coming. The 23-year-old dual-threat signal-caller took an ugly hit to his knee on the first offensive drive in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and immediately came out of the game. Dart reportedly lobbied to return to the game, but the Giants were not having any of it. The initial report was that the Giants believed that Dart suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee. Either way, with his season coming to an end early in the 2026 season, fantasy managers in redraft leagues can drop Dart and replace him with another signal-caller. It is a devastating blow for the G-Men in head coach John Harbaugh's first season with the team. Veteran Jameis Winston will take over the offense going forward. He has a big arm and is not afraid to take shots down the field with a WR corps that has some weapons, but the loss of Dart will be a big downgrade for New York's offense for the rest of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Deshaun Watson Makes More Sense in Superflex Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 12:00 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson bounced back in Week 2, completing 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns while adding 22 yards on seven carries against Tampa Bay. He is now 40-for-52 for 443 yards, three touchdowns and one interception through two games, with another 60 yards on the ground. That is enough to keep him in the waiver conversation, but mostly in formats where two quarterbacks matter. Cleveland still lists Watson as the starter ahead of Shedeur Sanders, and head coach Todd Monken praised the way he operated the offense in the second half Sunday. The fantasy ceiling is still harder to trust. RotoBaller ranks Watson 75th overall on its Week 3 waiver board and recommends him in 2QB leagues, while its FAAB column suggests only a 1% standard bid but 10-15% in Superflex. He can work as a Week 3 fill-in against Carolina, but he is not a priority pickup in one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Alec Pierce Placed on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:51 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating his surgically repaired left heel, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, according to James Boyd. Pierce will miss at least four games while he rehabs the injury. Steichen said the Colts are hopeful Pierce can return at some point this season, but there is no firm timetable. Pierce underwent surgery on the ankle/heel in March and missed most of the offseason before returning ahead of Week 1. He caught five passes for 72 yards across the first two games before aggravating the injury Sunday night against Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Boyd
Brock Bowers Has Strong Chance to Make Week 3 Debut
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:46 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) has a strong chance to make his 2026 debut Sunday against New Orleans, according to ESPN. People inside the organization reportedly felt Bowers was moving well when he returned to practice last Friday. He had missed Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited session, then sat out Week 2 while listed as doubtful. Bowers underwent a meniscus trim before the season and has yet to play through Las Vegas' 2-0 start. ESPN also does not expect a major snap or target restriction if Bowers is cleared. The Raiders have been cautious so far, but his chances of playing appear to be improving.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Marvin Harrison Jr. Mentioned in Trade Speculation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:30 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has come up in trade speculation after a quiet start to the season. ESPN reports that executives around the league are wondering whether Arizona could explore moving Harrison before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, though there is no indication the Cardinals are actively shopping him. The 2024 No. 4 overall pick was held without a catch on one target against Seattle and has just one reception for 33 yards through two games. Arizona also signed Michael Wilson to a three-year extension earlier this month and is playing under a new coaching staff and offense. Harrison becomes eligible for a contract extension after this season, adding another layer to his longer-term situation in Arizona.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Alec Pierce Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:19 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is hoping to return in roughly four to six weeks after getting a second opinion on his heel injury, according to ESPN. Pierce aggravated the same left heel that required surgery in March during Sunday's overtime loss to Kansas City. The current plan is to rehab the injury rather than undergo another procedure, although surgery remains possible if the recovery does not go as hoped. Pierce had one catch for 11 yards before leaving Sunday and has five receptions for 72 yards through two games. The four-to-six-week window is the target for now, but the Colts expect his week-to-week progress to determine whether he needs more time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jamaal Williams Looking for Another NFL Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 23, 2026, 11:10 AM ETFree-agent running back Jamaal Williams is trying to get back into the league. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Williams has been training and recently reached out to Lions head coach Dan Campbell about a possible return to Detroit. Nothing is happening there right now. Campbell told Williams the team is sticking with its current group, though he would keep him in mind if that changes. Detroit is already thinner than expected behind Jahmyr Gibbs, with Isiah Pacheco sidelined after back surgery and Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors next up on the depth chart. Williams, 31, hasn't played since 2024, when he had 48 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown with New Orleans. He is still a long way from having fantasy value again, but his name is at least worth remembering if Detroit or another team needs veteran backfield help.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Birkett
Austin Ekeler Working Out for the Panthers
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 23, 2026, 8:04 AM ETFree agent running back Austin Ekeler is set to work out for the Carolina Panthers later on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Ekeler has been a free agent for the entire 2026 season and has not stepped onto an NFL field since Week 2 of the 2025 season. In his last NFL game, Ekeler sustained a serious Achilles tear, which cut his season short. However, the veteran back is attempting to make a comeback to the NFL. Ekeler would be a necessary addition for the Panthers, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network recently reported that Jonathon Brooks is set to undergo core muscle surgery, which will keep him out for at least six weeks. In the 2024 season, Ekeler played a key role in Washington's run to the NFC Championship Game, taking 77 carries for 364 yards and four scores and catching 35 passes for another 356 yards. If Ekeler were to join the Panthers, he would likely take some third-down opportunities, away from the workhorse Chuba Hubbard.--Andy Smith
Source: Aaron Wilson
Jonathon Brooks to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 23, 2026, 7:56 AM ETAccording to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (core) is set to undergo core muscle surgery, which will place him on the injured reserve. Per Rapoport, the young running back is expected to miss at least six weeks, but should be able to contribute down the stretch. This is a tough blow for Brooks, who has dealt with many serious injuries throughout his career. He joined the Panthers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft but has appeared in only five regular-season games in his career, two of them being this season. In Week 1, Brooks took only four carries but made a splash in the receiving game, catching one pass for 48 yards. In Week 2, Brooks took only five carries before exiting early. With Brooks now in line to miss nearly half of the season, Chuba Hubbard should operate as the clear workhorse and carry weekly RB2 upside given his projected workload.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Cam Ward Playing Clean Football with Touchdown Upside
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 23, 2026, 1:12 AM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is off to an impressive start this season, stringing together back-to-back turnover-free performances for just the third time in his young career. Ward has yet to surpass 183 passing yards in a single game this season, but his decent touchdown upside and rushing ability have vaulted him onto the fantasy radar in Year 2. Specifically, the 24-year-old rushed for two scores in last week's contest against a solid Eagles defense. Fantasy managers would surely like to see higher passing yardage totals, but it's hard to complain about a stat line that includes three touchdowns and zero turnovers through two games. Ward ranks as the QB19 in fantasy football this season, but he has fringe top-12 upside heading into Week 3 against a Giants team that is limping on both sides of the ball.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
High Volume Makes Geno Smith an Appealing Waiver-Wire Target
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 23, 2026, 1:09 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is far from a flashy name in fantasy football, but his high passing volume and mistake-free streak put him on the radar as a solid waiver wire target. Smith threw 41 times in Week 2, completing 27 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers. He took four sacks, but he also logged 17 rushing yards. Smith has only one touchdown through two weeks, but it's also worth noting that he doesn't have any turnovers so far. He has been a steady presence at quarterback for the Jets, leading drives and supporting the fantasy stocks of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Now, he's getting on the fantasy radar himself, albeit as a QB2. The Jets will likely have to throw the ball a lot again in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, so Smith's projected high volume gives him top-16 upside in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kerby Joseph Hits a Snag in Recovery
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 23, 2026, 12:37 AM ETDetroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (knee) continues to rehab his knee injury, but the process has taken longer than anticipated. Head coach Dan Campbell discussed his status on Tuesday, noting that Joseph won't return until after fellow safety Brian Branch (knee) is back. Joseph and Branch are both on the PUP list, and while the latter could return as soon as he's eligible to be activated on October 5th, it doesn't sound like that's the case for the former. Campbell stopped short of saying Joseph had a true setback, but he did admit that "there was a time there where we weren't able to do everything we needed to do." He said that Joseph won't play until his knee has returned to its maximum strength and he feels confident in the body part, presumably while running and making cuts. Joseph has spent all four of his pro seasons with the Lions, and he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2024 after picking off nine passes that season. Last year, he had 18 tackles and three interceptions before the knee issue cut his campaign short.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Detroit Lions
Brian Branch Getting Closer to a Return?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 23, 2026, 12:32 AM ETDetroit Lions safety Brian Branch (Achilles) appears to be making progress in his recovery, even though a return isn't imminent. Head coach Dan Campbell fielded questions about his injured safeties Tuesday, saying that Branch is closer to returning than Kerby Joseph (knee). That doesn't necessarily narrow down the timeline, but it's worth noting that Branch is eligible to be activated from the PUP list as early as October 5th. Thomas Harper and offseason addition Chuck Clark have filled in at safety in the meantime. The Lions would welcome a Branch return with open arms, as the former first-round pick made the Pro Bowl in 2024 before registering 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five tackles for loss in 2025.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Detroit Lions