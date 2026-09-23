Caleb Williams Will Not Practice on Wednesday

Sep 23, 2026, 12:37 AM ET

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (knee) continues to rehab his knee injury, but the process has taken longer than anticipated. Head coach Dan Campbell discussed his status on Tuesday, noting that Joseph won't return until after fellow safety Brian Branch (knee) is back. Joseph and Branch are both on the PUP list, and while the latter could return as soon as he's eligible to be activated on October 5th, it doesn't sound like that's the case for the former. Campbell stopped short of saying Joseph had a true setback, but he did admit that "there was a time there where we weren't able to do everything we needed to do." He said that Joseph won't play until his knee has returned to its maximum strength and he feels confident in the body part, presumably while running and making cuts. Joseph has spent all four of his pro seasons with the Lions, and he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2024 after picking off nine passes that season. Last year, he had 18 tackles and three interceptions before the knee issue cut his campaign short.