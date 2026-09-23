Tetairoa McMillan Could See Larger Role in Week 3
Sep 23, 2026, 10:25 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan saw a team-high 10 targets during last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. McMillan hauled in five of those for 101 yards in the blowout victory. That was a strong game from McMillan, and it might get better for him in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Fellow wideout Jalen Coker (ankle) is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. If Coker gets downgraded, McMillan would be the focal point in the receiving game this weekend. If both are active, McMillan remains a strong WR2 against a shaky Browns defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
More Recent News
Bucky Irving Continues to see Role Grow
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 10:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was once again excellent on the ground for the second straight week. On Sunday, Irving carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards, while hauling in four receptions for one yard in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. Irving is clearly the workhorse back after seeing 17 carries in the backfield. He has been averaging over five yards per carry, so the Bucs are going to continue riding with Irving. As long as he continues to succeed, Irving should see his role continue to grow in this offense. He'll get a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. Fantasy managers should still plug him in as a RB2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jahan Dotson a Risky Flex Play with Little Upside in Week 3
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 10:09 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson has garnered four targets in each of the team's first two games, hauling in three of the eight for 30 yards. Although he is technically Atlanta's No. 2 receiver behind Drake London, the Penn State product could end up as the fourth option at best now that Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has returned from his knee injury. The left-handed QB played eight full contests in 2025 and looked at London, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Bijan Robinson quite often, leaving very little for the other receiving options. We'll see if that changes on Thursday night in Green Bay for Atlanta's Week 3 contest, but as the team eases Penix back in and likely leans on the running game for as long as possible, don't expect much more from the 26-year-old wideout until we see otherwise. The former first-rounder ranks as a risky low-end flex play this week who has a low ceiling and a floor of zero in this matchup.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Moore is Limited During Wednesday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 10:05 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (ankle) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. It sounds like Moore suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Moore was expected to have a bigger role in the passing attack with the Ravens banged up at wideout. He played 55 percent of the offensive snaps, but Moore finished with one reception on three targets for six yards. There's a chance that Moore remains a starter for the Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. If he's out, Devontez Walker could see an elevated role. It's unlikely that either player does enough in the receiving game to warrant rostering in fantasy formats right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Ravens
Jacoby Brissett Practices in Full on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 9:46 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hip) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official website. The veteran quarterback appears to have picked up a hip injury during the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It doesn't seem to be making too much of an impact, with him being able to practice in full on Wednesday. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on his status. Barring any setbacks, Brissett should be in the QB2 conversation for the Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.--Andy Webb
Source: 49ers.com
Demarcus Robinson Misses Wednesday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 9:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official website. Robinson suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Robinson is likely to miss 3-to-6 weeks of action. He hasn't been placed on the Injured Reserve yet, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back in action anytime soon. The 49ers are already extremely banged up at wideout with Mike Evans (hip) not practicing on Wednesday. Deebo Samuel Sr. and Jacob Cowing could see larger roles against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Robinson doesn't need to be rostered in most 12-team formats.--Andy Webb
Source: 49ers.com
Brian Robinson Hanging Around Low-End Flex Territory in Week 3
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 9:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (ankle) saw an uptick in usage in Week 2, carrying the ball 11 times for 51 yards while also seeing and catching his first two targets of the 2026 campaign for 16 yards. A soft Carolina run defense and the fact that the game was well out of hand by the end of the third quarter were contributing factors, but this week's matchup could prove a bit tougher. The Thursday Night Football showdown on the road in Green Bay carries a low over/under of 42.5, with Atlanta having an implied point total of just 19, and features a Packer defense that is yielding just 2.9 yards per rush, which is second-lowest in the NFL. The 27-year-old should continue to see his fair share of carries as he spells Bijan Robinson and maintains his status as one of the top handcuffs in the league, but the Alabama product projects as nothing more than a low-end flex/RB5 at RotoBaller this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price is Limited to Begin the Week
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 9:18 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest, shoulder) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Price was forced to leave Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals due to a chest injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald called it a shoulder injury on Monday. Regardless of what it is, Price is still dealing with the problem to begin the week. The expectation is that his involvement in practice will ramp up as the week goes on. Zach Charbonnet (knee) won't be ready to play in time for the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani would likely split up the duties in the backfield if Price is unable to go. Fantasy managers should check back after Thursday's practice for another update on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: John Boyle
Cooper Kupp is Limited on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 23, 2026, 9:10 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Kupp was dealing with a back issue last week as well, but he still managed to suit up on Sunday. He hauled in both his targets for 20 yards in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. The expectation is that the Seahawks are just being careful with the veteran wideout to begin the week. Barring any setbacks, Kupp should be ready to go for the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Kupp has four receptions for 55 yards through the first two games of the season. He offers some deep league appeal, but he isn't someone who must be started right now.--Andy Webb
Source: John Boyle
Michael Penix Jr. Faces Tough Test in Week 3 Return on TNF
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 8:46 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is set to make his season debut in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, which will be a road contest against the Green Bay Packers. The former first-rounder represents an upgrade at quarterback, with backup QBs Cooper Rush and Jack Strand filling in at quarterback for the Falcons' first two contests. While it is an upgrade for Atlanta, fantasy expectations should be tempered, as the left-handed QB averaged only 225 yards passing in the eight full games he played last year while posting a 9:3 TD:INT in those contests. The University of Washington product wasn't a factor in the run game with his legs either, and there's no reason to believe that will be any different after the return from his knee injury. Green Bay's defense yielded three passing scores in Week 1, but just one in Week 2, and has given up just 175 passing yards per game, which is top 10 in the league. As it stands, the 26-year-old sits at the bottom of the barrel in terms of QB rankings for Week 3 at RotoBaller, so there are likely better streaming options available on waiver wires and he'd be quite the gamble in DFS contests.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo Misses Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 8:35 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) was not at the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and was unable to play in last week's loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. In Okonkwo's absence on Sunday in Dallas, tight ends Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches for 20 yards, while John Bates did not see a single pass-game target. The 27-year-old Okonkwo had a case for a 2026 breakout in his move to D.C. with quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), but that is not looking so hot after Okonkwo's hamstring injury in Week 1 and Daniels' dislocated left elbow in Week 2. Even if Okonkwo makes his return in Week 3 this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, he will be best left on the bench in deeper leagues with veteran Marcus Mariota taking over at QB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Keon Coleman Dealing With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 8:30 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, according to the team. After catching just one pass for one yard in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, Coleman caught all six of his targets for 63 yards in last Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions in a game in which fellow wideout DJ Moore went down with a serious-looking shoulder injury. Moore was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain and was limited in practice on Wednesday, so he might not end up missing any time at all. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Coleman is dealing with an ankle injury of his own that could have him up in the air to face the visiting Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in Week 3. Coleman's waiver-wire case basically hinges on Moore's health, and with Moore potentially not missing any time, Coleman is no longer very attractive. If he cannot play against the Chargers, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer could see more involvement behind Moore (assuming he plays).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Kyle Pitts Sr. More Attractive with Upgrade at QB
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 8:00 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has posted back-to-back duds to begin the season, totaling one catch on four targets for 15 scoreless yards. It's a disappointing start for fantasy managers expecting much more after setting career highs in multiple statistical categories a season ago. The good news is that he will no longer have the likes of Cooper Rush and Jack Strand throwing to him, rather, it will be Michael Penix Jr. (knee) who will make his season debut on Thursday night in a road matchup against the Packers. Pitts averaged over six targets and four catches per game last year with Penix under center, so expect an uptick in productivity. The matchup against the Packers is just so-so on paper, with the team allowing 10 receptions for 80 yards and a score through two games thus far in 2026. While the upgrade at QB is certainly a welcome sight for Pitts managers, in a game that isn't expected to be high-scoring (42.5 O/U), the 6-foot-6 tight end projects as a mid-range TE2 this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a WR2 with Upside for TNF After Return of Quarterback
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 7:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has recorded five targets in each of the team's first two games, but has come away with just a total of six catches for 80 yards and no touchdowns. That can largely be attributed to some poor quarterback play, but that should not be the case in Week 3 against the Packers. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will make his season debut on Thursday, and the left-handed QB was not shy about looking London's way in 2025. The 6-foot-4 wideout averaged over 10 targets, more than six receptions, and 86 yards per game in the eight full contests Penix played with London last season. Thursday brings a matchup against a Green Bay defense that has allowed four receiving touchdowns through its first two games, although the yardage totals have been modest (175 yards/game). Though there is an upgrade at quarterback, London still doesn't crack the top 12 this week at RotoBaller, as the 25-year-old projects as more of a high-end WR2, but if he and Penix can rekindle the chemistry from last year, there is plenty of upside, too.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Practicing in Full
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 7:27 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was a full participant in the team's practice on Wednesday, according to the team. McConkey took a hard hit in the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and was questionable to play in Week 2 against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old eventually ended up suiting up in a second straight loss for the Bolts and caught all three of his targets for a pedestrian 35 receiving yards. The former second-rounder from Georgia looked much better before his injury in Week 1, catching five of seven targets for 82 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. McConkey looks to have moved past his rib injury as the Chargers prepare for a difficult battle on the road against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. Barring a setback, he should be active in Week 3 and should be considered a strong WR2 in PPR formats as the Chargers look to finally get their offense clicking.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Bijan Robinson Still a Top-Five Back in Week 3 Despite Tough Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 23, 2026, 7:00 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is coming off a solid yet unspectacular performance in Week 2, in which he gained 72 yards on 16 carries while catching three of his four targets for nine receiving yards. The two-time Pro Bowler's underwhelming performance was more so because the Falcons were limited to just three points with QBs Cooper Rush and Jack Strand under center, however, the outlook is slightly better in Week 3 as Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will make his season debut on Thursday against the Packers. Green Bay has limited rushers to just 2.9 yards per carry through two weeks, which is second-best in the NFL, however, they've also yielded three rushing touchdowns, which is third-most in the league. The 24-year-old is still projected to be a top-five back this week and is always a candidate to score, but it could be a challenge against the stout Packers run defense, and with Atlanta owning an implied point total of just 19 for Thursday Night Football.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker Can Wear a Lot of Hats in Raiders Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:38 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins said that he has been impressed with wide receiver Tre Tucker's versatility, dating back to OTAs and training camp in the offseason. Tucker's primary value to the Raiders is as a speed guy who can take the top off defenses, but Cousins says that with Tucker, "you can do what you want with him" and move him around the formation. The 25-year-old Tucker caught just two passes on four targets for 27 yards in the Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, but he came to life with five receptions on seven targets for 119 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 2 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Fantasy managers have to remember that it came with star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) on the sideline for a second straight game, but even with Bowers potentially returning to the fold this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, Tucker could see plenty of targets in the passing game from Cousins. Tucker has the potential to be an intriguing boom/bust WR4/flex in fantasy lineups in a Raiders offense that is already looking way better than it did a year ago.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
DJ Moore Says He'll "Be Good" After Limited Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:30 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) said that he felt great at practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. Moore still needs to go through some things to be able to play on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he said, "We'll be good." The 29-year-old suffered what looked like a serious injury in last Thursday night's win over the Detroit Lions, but the fact that he practiced on Wednesday bodes well for him potentially not missing any time. Moore was wearing a non-contact jersey at practice, and he will most likely need to upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday to be cleared to play in Week 3 on Sunday. He did not have a catch at all on Thursday night before leaving the game, but he did have a big debut with Buffalo in their Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for an even 100 yards and his first touchdown of 2026. If Moore is cleared to play this weekend against the 0-2 Bolts, fantasy managers will want to return him to their starting lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Syracuse.com - Matt Parrino
Terrance Ferguson Limited With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Atkins notes that the Rams had a walkthrough practice, so it was just an estimated availability on their end. Ferguson's injury might not be that serious, but we will continue to monitor him closely over the next two days, especially with star receiver Puka Nacua's (groin) status in doubt for Week 3 on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos. The 23-year-old Ferguson failed to catch his only target in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, but he was much more involved in Monday night's 28-6 win over the New York Giants with Nacua sidelined, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the season. The former second-rounder from Oregon is in a crowded TE room in L.A., but he has the most pass-catching upside of the group and is worth a bench stash in 12-team fantasy leagues in the Rams' high-powered offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
RJ Harvey Listed as Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:12 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring), who missed the team's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, per the team. The Broncos' backfield is banged up heading into a primetime Week 3 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) left the Week 2 victory with hamstring cramping, and rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman is now dealing with an ankle injury. The Broncos' only other RB on the roster is Tyler Badie. Dobbins might have the best chance of suiting up this weekend in Denver, but we probably will not have a clearer picture of how this backfield might shake out until later in the week. Harvey took over as Denver's lead back in his rookie campaign in 2025 after Dobbins' season-ending foot injury, but with Coleman in the fold this year, a clear path to a fantasy-relevant role is hard to see. The 25-year-old had just three carries for 18 yards in the season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and added four catches for 23 yards. Harvey's primary value comes as a PPR bench stash.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
J.K. Dobbins Limited in First Practice of the Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 6:07 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring), who was pulled from the Week 2 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to hamstring cramping and did not return, was listed as limited for the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to the team. RJ Harvey (hamstring), who was inactive on Sunday, was also limited, while rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman (ankle) did not practice after taking over lead-back duties against the Jags in just his second NFL game. Coleman became a popular waiver-wire pickup this week after he scored his first rushing touchdown in the team's home opener. Denver's backfield is now completely up in the air with all three backs injured, but there is optimism that Dobbins will be able to suit up this weekend on Sunday night against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. With the Broncos' backfield picture hazy right now, it is hard to recommend Dobbins as anything more than an RB3/flex option coming off his hamstring injury. The 27-year-old's lengthy injury history and the Broncos' poor start on offense this year have not endeared Dobbins to many fantasy managers yet. He is going to need to play better to hold off a healthy Coleman this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos