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Mason Heintschel Has Second 6 Touchdown Game Of Season

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Sep 26, 2026, 9:06 PM ET

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel had his second game this season in which he threw for at least 6 touchdowns. The sophomore slinger finished the game with 43.42 fantasy points, completing 78% of his 37 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns. He added three carries for 33 rushing yards. In Heintschel's season debut against Miami (Ohio), he scored 48.42 fantasy points and threw for 453 yards and seven touchdowns. However, in Week 2 against UCF, he finished with 9.78 fantasy points and threw for only 212 yards. In Week 3, Heintschel had a similar outing against Syracuse, scoring only 14.02 fantasy points, throwing for 123 yards, and throwing one interception. Pitt's passing game has yet to prove it can be fantasy-viable in more difficult matchups; they'll take on Virginia Tech in Week 5. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
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Sep 26, 2026, 8:50 PM ET

The Wisconsin Badgers upset #13 Penn State 24-20 on Saturday evening. Penn State led the game 17-0 at halftime, but they fell apart in the second half, giving up 10 unanswered points before scoring a field goal to make it 10-20. Late in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Colton Joseph to Eugene Hilton Jr., making it 17-20. Wisconsin's defense promptly forced a three-and-out and gave the offense the ball back with just over two minutes left. Joseph then found senior tight end Jacob Harris for a 72-yard touchdown to take the lead, 24-20. Penn State couldn't score on its final drive. The game marked Wisconsin's first win in Happy Valley since 2003.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
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Sep 26, 2026, 8:35 PM ET

In a cruel twist of fate, #17 Iowa defeated #18 Michigan 20-19 on a last-second touchdown pass. Earlier in the season, Michigan earned a controversial win over Western Michigan on a hail mary that was later reviewed, and the NCAA said it did not follow proper replay-review protocol. Surprisingly, Iowa's passing game, combined with a strong defensive outing, led them to victory. Iowa quarterback Hank Brown completed 60% of his passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and 16.68 fantasy points. Junior wide receiver Reece Vander Zee hauled in the game-winning touchdown, which was his second touchdown of the day, in addition to his 66 receiving yards. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood had perhaps his best game of the season, completing 60% of his 28 passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and 21.64 fantasy points.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
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Sep 26, 2026, 8:22 PM ET

The #21 Florida Gators beat #4 Ole Miss in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon, 52-28. After last week's emotional win for Ole Miss over LSU, this game seemed like a trap game from the jump. The Rebels' star running back, Kewan Lacy, missed the game due to a shoulder injury. Heisman hopeful Trinidad Chambliss threw for 298 passing yards and one touchdown, adding 44 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for 31.32 fantasy points. Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander caught seven passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, earning 22.9 fantasy points. The real story of the game was Florida's rushing game. The team combined for 302 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Jadan Baugh remained the team's bell-cow back, logging 29 carries for 142 yards, three touchdowns, and 33.9 fantasy points. Sophomore running back Duke Clark had the best game of his season, taking 12 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:51 AM ET

Boise State's second-leading rusher Sire Gaines (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for the Broncos as they take on Western Michigan on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "He's considered a true game-time decision, as he'll be evaluated after warm-ups," posted Thamel to X. Gaines has toted 234 yards rushing and two touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season. Western Michigan is allowing 157.7 yards rushing per game this year, including giving up 209 yards on the ground to Rice last week. Gaines finished Week 3 with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries during a win over South Dakota.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:41 AM ET

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers (undisclosed) has been removed from the SEC availability report and is good to go for the Longhorns in a critical SEC matchup with Tennessee. "How he warmed up was going to dictate his usage today against Tennessee," posted On3's Pete Nakos to X. Smothers has led the way for the Texas running game with 198 yards rushing and two touchdowns over the first three games of the year. He has also totaled seven receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Smothers will face a Tennessee defense that has allowed 138 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:35 AM ET

Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton (undisclosed) has yet to record a reception this season after exiting the Gators' Week 1 win over Florida Atlantic and subsequently missing his team's next two games of the year, wins over Campbell and Auburn. But there is optimism that he will suit up for Florida this week against Ole Miss. "More optimism for Eric Singleton," said ESPN's Pete Thamel on College Gameday. "(Florida head coach) Jon Sumerall told me he feels decent about Singleton playing today as a true game-time decision." Singleton goes up against a Rebels pass defense that has allowed 214.7 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:29 AM ET

Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy (undisclosed) is doubtful to play against Florida on Saturday and is not expected to suit up in a critical SEC matchup. "The expectation is that Kewan Lacy will not go in the swamp today," said ESPN's Pete Thamel on College Gameday Saturday morning. Lacy has been stellar for the Ole Miss offense this season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and finding the end zone four times via rushing touchdowns. He's also secured 17 receptions for 16 yards. JT Lindsey has seen the second-most touches out of the backfield for the Rebels, recording 48 yards rushing on 12 carries. He also has a couple of receptions for 12 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

Texas Tech star tight end Terrance Carter (shoulder) is out for the Red Raiders as they take on Sam Houston State on Saturday. Carter is "battling an AC joint issue," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. This will be the second game Carter has missed this season, as he missed Texas Tech's matchup with Oregon State on Sept. 12 due to a foot injury. The Red Raiders tight end has totaled five receptions for 62 yards on the season and will look to break out against a Sam Houston State defense that has allowed just 110 yards passing per game through the air over the first three games of the year.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Sep 25, 2026, 2:13 PM ET

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (rib) is expected to play in the Week 4 meeting with Oklahoma on Saturday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The junior has been listed as questionable this week after leaving the win over Arkansas early with a rib injury, but he's trending toward being available against the Sooners. Frazier has been hyper-efficient through three games against subpar opponents, rushing 24 times for 202 yards and five touchdowns. Oklahoma ranks second in the SEC in total yards of offense allowed per game (215.3), so Frazier will face his toughest test of the season to date in Week 4. If the California native is limited at all, Chauncey Bowens could take on more work.--Jackson Sparks
Source: On3
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Sep 25, 2026, 1:43 PM ET

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers (lower-body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's SEC clash against Tennessee, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Smothers has been listed as questionable this week with a lower-body injury and did not practice on Thursday. Smothers starred at NC State last season, totaling 1,128 yards and seven touchdowns before transferring to Texas. In three games with the Longhorns, he has rushed 41 times for 198 yards and two scores, adding seven receptions for 54 yards and scoring a receiving touchdown. If Smothers cannot go, Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown will carry the load, and Derek Cooper could be mixed in, too.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:04 AM ET

Colorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against UTSA with a hamstring injury. The sophomore quarterback transferred from Oklahoma State to Colorado State in the portal this offseason and has gotten off to a great start. Through three games, he has completed 64% of his 73 pass attempts for 619 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 13 carries for 128 rushing yards and one touchdown. Hejny hurt his hamstring in the first quarter of Week 3 in a 41-23 loss to BYU. Redshirt freshman K'saan Farrar immediately relieved Hejny in the game but struggled mightily and was eventually replaced by redshirt sophomore Darius Curry.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
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Sep 25, 2026, 8:53 AM ET

Miami (OH), James Madison, and UConn have reached out to the American Conference about joining. At this time, it's reported that the American Conference is not expanding despite a reported offer of $30 million to $40 million from Miami (Ohio). UConn is seeking only a football membership to the conference while keeping its other sports as is. Miami (Ohio) and JMU are seeking full memberships into the conference. The American Conference signed a $1 billion media rights deal with ESPN in 2019, which is significantly larger than the deals of most other Group of Six conferences. It's unclear what the next steps are for these schools to gain entry into the American Conference, or whether the American Conference is interested in expanding. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Brett McMurphy Of On3
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Sep 24, 2026, 8:47 PM ET

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (ankle) has missed the last two games, but is listed as probable for the Big 12 opener against Colorado. Lagway suffered an ankle injury in the Week 1 loss to Auburn, but played through it. He finished the game with 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Bears won comfortably over Prairie View A&M and Louisiana Tech over the past two weeks. Lagway will make his home debut and Big 12 debut at noon on Saturday, and is startable in fantasy leagues against a Buffaloes' defense that surrendered 41 points to Northwestern last weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Sep 24, 2026, 8:38 PM ET

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers (undisclosed) missed Thursday's practice and remains listed as questionable on the Longhorns' injury report. Smothers has led the Longhorns' backfield thus far with 198 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It appears that his status is trending the wrong way for Saturday's noon kickoff against Tennessee. If in fact Smothers can't go, Raleek Brown and Derrek Cooper should see an extended look in his place. Brown has 129 yards and two touchdowns on the season, while Cooper returned from an injury of his own last week to run for 44 yards and a touchdown in the win over UTSA.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Sep 24, 2026, 8:35 PM ET

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has been upgraded to probable ahead of Saturday's game against Louisville. Lopez was listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report. The veteran signal caller has found himself frequently on the injury report this season, but has not missed any time. He has thrown for 887 yards, seven touchdowns, and an interception on the season, and will look to lead the Demon Deacons to an upset against a surging Cardinals' team.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Sep 24, 2026, 8:32 PM ET

Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme (undisclosed) is questionable heading into Saturday's game against Michigan. Vonnahme missed last week's win over Northern Iowa. He is one of college football's top tight ends, but has gotten off to a slow start this season with six catches for 67 yards through two games. The return of Vonnahme would be a massive boost for a Hawkeyes offense that would love to have all hands on deck in Ann Arbor. If he can't go, expect a heavy dosage of wide receiver Tony Diaz through the air.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Sep 24, 2026, 8:30 PM ET

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's Big Ten opener against Michigan. Moulton did not play last week, but has 26 carries for 240 yards and two touchdowns on the season. L.J. Phillips Jr., who has not played since suffering an injury in Week 1, is off the injury report and should see a substantial workload if Moulton is unable to go. The Hawkeyes have three other running backs already over 100 yards on the season in Xavier Williams, Braeden Jackson, and Nathan McNeil, and would likely deploy a committee alongside Phillips if their star is unable to go.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Sep 24, 2026, 8:24 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones has stated that he will donate to Mississippi State's NIL efforts to retain star quarterback Kamario Taylor next season. Taylor has been one of college football's breakout stars, leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated record with 832 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an interception. He is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks available this offseason, given that he is just a sophomore. Jones starred at Mississippi State from 2013-2015 and said that "With all these NIL teams spending $45-50 million a year, the salary cap doesn't exist in college, so definitely trying to keep our quarterback with us." Taylor and the Bulldogs host Missouri this weekend in a battle of unbeaten teams.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Sep 24, 2026, 11:13 AM ET

TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is listed as questionable for the team's Big 12 matchup against UCF on Saturday afternoon. The senior wide receiver is still waiting to make his 2026 debut as he rehabs from a foot injury that he suffered in late August. Dwyer was a crucial piece of TCU's offense in 2025, hauling in 54 receptions for 730 receiving yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Optimism grew that Dwyer would make his season debut this week, but that optimism is waning. Ed Small should remain the Horned Frogs' target hog until Dwyer gets healthy.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Sep 24, 2026, 10:57 AM ET

Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's Big 12 matchup at Baylor. Scudero suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury in early August, and he missed the Buffaloes' Week 3 loss at Northwestern. The senior wide receiver has been one of the more disappointing transfers from the offseason's portal. This season, he has five catches on only seven targets for 24 yards and no touchdowns. Last season, Scudero led college football in receiving yards and was the WR8 at San Jose State with 88 catches for 1297 yards and 10 touchdowns. Joseph Williams and DeAndre Moore Jr. should see a bump in production without Scudero.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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