Jason Dickinson Likely to Miss Start of Season

Sep 26, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (head) didn't finish Friday's preseason clash against the Dallas Stars. He was hit in the head by a puck in the second period and didn't take the ice in the third. "Some of it was precautionary," Wild head coach John Hynes said postgame. "It's always a concern when you have a guy that you have to keep him out for precautionary reasons. But as I said, we don't know if it's anything major or not." Faber plays a key role for the Wild, and it would be a huge blow for the team if he isn't available at the start of the season. Fortunately for the team, Faber still has time to recover ahead of the season opener against Nashville on Oct. 1.