Sam Darnold Set to Play in Week 3
Sep 25, 2026, 5:39 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is not listed on the team's final Week 3 injury report and will play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, head coach Mike Macdonald told Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle. Darnold suffered a unique glute muscle injury in the season-opening win over the New England Patriots and did not play in last week's blowout win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. With the 29-year-old former third overall pick returning to action, Drew Lock will return to the backup role in Seattle after he led the team to a 2-0 start in 2026. Darnold will now be back in play as a starter in two-QB superflex leagues in a great matchup. The Commanders are coming into this one with an 0-2 record while allowing just a hair over 30 yards per game in their first two contests against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Darnold has a pretty solid floor as a QB2 in fantasy with one of the best receivers in the game in his corner in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 13 Seattle - Curtis Crabtree
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Mike Evans Questionable for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:21 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is listed as questionable to play in Week 3 on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Evans came down with a hip injury in the team's Week 2 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins, but head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer would be fine. Evans then did not practice at all on Wednesday and Thursday before rejoining the team at practice on Friday. Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is out for around 10 weeks, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) was also ruled out for this weekend after suffering a high-ankle sprain last weekend. The 49ers are trying to keep Evans as healthy as possible given all the injuries to their WR corps, and he seems to be on the right side of questionable for the Week 3 tilt against Arizona. If he is active, Evans should be viewed as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 with plenty of targets expected to come his way. Fantasy managers will want to check back before Sunday for an updates on Evans' status going into the game against the Cardinals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Rumors of a Tyreek Hill Reunion With the Chiefs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:13 PM ETThe NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says that the Kansas City Chiefs' offense wants to eventually have more of a downfield passing attack, and former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill (knee) is "lurking" on the free-agent market. Garafolo adds that it "feels inevitable" that there will at least be a conversation between Hill and the Chiefs for a potential reunion. The 32-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro only played four games in 2025 in his final season with the Miami Dolphins due to a season-ending knee injury, but he has made great progress in his rehab and is fully expected to look to join a team and return at some point this season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Tyquan Thornton a few times deep down the field in the Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but Hill would bring a more dynamic element to KC's passing game, a unit that already includes Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Savvy fantasy managers may want to consider stashing the Cheetah soon if they have space on their bench. A reunion with Hill in KC would probably hurt the fantasy value of Worthy the most.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network
Jonah Coleman Ruled Out for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:05 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) missed practice all week and has been ruled out for the team's Week 3 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to the team. Just when Coleman was becoming more interesting off the waiver wire, the 23-year-old is banged up and will not play this weekend. RJ Harvey (hamstring) did not play in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and J.K. Dobbins left with hamstring cramps and did not return. It thrust Coleman into the spotlight, and he passed his first test in the NFL, carrying the ball 10 times for 39 yards and scoring his first NFL rushing touchdown. The University of Washington product also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and gained more trust from the coaching staff and his teammates. Unfortunately, fantasy managers who scooped Coleman off the waiver wire this week will need to keep him stashed as a potential backfield leader in Denver if the oft-injured Dobbins goes down with another injury. Dobbins should be Denver's primary early-down back on Sunday night, with Harvey operating in passing situations.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Adonai Mitchell Officially Questionable to Play in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:58 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) was limited in practice on Friday and is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The 23-year-old was a midweek addition to the injury report with a finger issue. Mitchell has gotten off to a solid start to the 2026 season, recording nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets. If he's able to play in Week 3, he profiles as an under-the-radar flex option for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against the banged-up Lions secondary. If Mitchell is ruled out, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq could dominate the team's target share in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: New York Jets
Jadarian Price a "Full Go" for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:52 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (shoulder) is a "full go" for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Price suffered a chest/shoulder injury during his team's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but Bell reports that the rookie back "responded well" to the issue and "got a ton of reps" in practice this week. Across the first two games of his NFL career, Price has recorded 118 scrimmage yards on 26 touches. He's split playing time with more experienced Seahawks backs Emanuel Wilson and George Holani so far, but Price profiles as the highest-upside option of the group and could continue to see an expanded role as the season progresses. In Week 3, Price profiles as a high-end flex option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Malik Nabers Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:50 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) is off the injury report and good to go for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Nabers suffered a shoulder injury during New York's Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he was able to finish the game and now appears to be ready for Week 3. Across his first two games of 2026, Nabers has recorded seven catches for 70 yards on 13 targets. The Giants lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, but the team has a quality backup in veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston, who has supported fantasy production from his receivers in the past. Now that he's officially cleared to play, Nabers profiles as a solid WR2 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Chiefs Defense a Must-Start On The Road In Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:49 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. The Chiefs defense held the Denver Broncos to just 10 points in Week 1 before surrendering 30 points to the Indianapolis Colts last week. This defensive unit will now get a favorable matchup against the Dolphins, who have scored 13 points in each of the first two games this season. The Kansas City defense has racked up four sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery in two weeks. Despite the favorable matchup, this defensive unit could be down DB Chamarri Conner, who is listed as doubtful with a knee injury ahead of Sunday. That said, the Chiefs defense is still ranked as the second-best defense in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings. Fantasy managers should feel good about plugging the Chiefs' defense into their lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Harrison Butker Should Be Busy In Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:47 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Butker connected on all three of his extra-point attempts and four of his five field goal attempts. Butker's season-long field goal percentage now sits at 83.3% with his one miss on the year. Butker has been responsible for 22 of the Chiefs' 64 points this season. The high-scoring Kansas City offense should continue to keep Butker busy against the Dolphins, who have allowed an average of 31 points to opposing offenses this season. Butker is ranked K5 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a strong start at the position. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting Butker on Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Could Go Off Against Dolphins
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:44 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Worthy was one of three Chiefs pass catchers to find the end zone and finished the game third in targets behind Travis Kelce and Kenneth Walker. Worthy appears to be operating in more of the Rashee Rice role of years past with Rashee Rice operating as a blocker ahead of him, but it hasn't necessarily translated to fantasy success. The wideout did score last week, but he averaged only five yards per reception in the contest. Worthy operated more as a big play threat down the field in past years, averaging over 10 yards per reception in each of his first two seasons, but it remains to be seen if he can break off a big play in his current role. Worthy will have the chance to go off this week against a beatable Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has given up 27 points and 35 points in back-to-back weeks this season, so the Chiefs will be able to operate their offense against them. Worthy is ranked WR44 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a deeper league flex option this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Emmett Johnson Should See More Opportunities Against Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:43 PM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson has been electric with the ball in his hands and his excellent play should earn him more opportunities moving forward. Johnson handled two carries for 15 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. The rookie back has been working behind Kenneth Walker, who has been spectacular to start the season, but Johnson has been impressive in his own right. The 22-year-old has been one of the best backs in the league in terms of missed tackles forced per attempt. Johnson's ability to elude and run through tacklers makes him a dynamic playmaker in the open field. Johnson should see more work this week when the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been poor to start the year, so Johnson could be valuable even in a backup role. Johnson is ranked RB39 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a borderline RB3 heading into Miami. Johnson should be considered one of the best handcuff running backs to roster in fantasy football while also carrying some standalone value.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Off Injury Report, Hopeful To Break Out In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:41 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice caught four passes for 83 yards in the 33-30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. While the stat line does not look bad, it is not what was expected from the Chiefs WR1 heading into the season. It should also be noted that 31 of his 83 yards came on a meaningless catch to run out the clock in regulation. With tight end Travis Kelce looking rejuvenated and the Kansas City run game punishing defenses, Rice appears to have taken a backseat in the offense. Rice will look to turn things around in what should be an easy matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been arguably the worst unit in football to begin the season, so the Chiefs should have no issues imposing their will. Rice is ranked WR23 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a low-end WR2 option heading into the weekend. Fantasy managers have likely been disappointed with Rice so far, but his matchup on Sunday could be a get-right spot.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Will Look To Remain Hot In Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:39 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is coming off his best game in a long time and will try to repeat that performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Kelce caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts last week. Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs offense have appeared to turn back the clock, scoring at least 31 points in each game this season. The addition of Kenneth Walker in the run game and the return of OC Eric Bieniemy appear to have unlocked the high-scoring Chiefs offense that has been missing for the past few seasons. An improved offensive environment can only mean good things for the veteran tight end who appears to be the focal point of the passing attack once again. Kelce will look to continue his hot streak on the road against the Dolphins. The Miami defense has been gashed for over 27 points twice this season, meaning the Chiefs offense is in for another big game. Kelce is ranked TE4 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a top-end TE1 option this week. Fantasy managers should feel confident with Kelce in their lineups on Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Zay Flowers Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:38 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Flowers was able to log a limited practice on Friday after missing practice entirely on both Wednesday and Thursday. Still, the 26-year-old's availability against the Cowboys remains a major question mark. Flowers got off to an exciting start to the year, recording five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in less than 30 minutes' worth of game action in Week 1 before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out for Week 2. With Flowers sidelined last week, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews were the only Baltimore pass-catchers to record more than three targets.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Kenneth Walker Ready To Break Out In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is set to take on the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Walker has started his Chiefs tenure with back-to-back games of over 175 scrimmage yards and the streak could continue this week. The 25-year-old has averaged 23.5 carries and eight targets a game this season, so his workload is among the most robust in the league. Despite recent news about rookie running back Emmett Johnson earning more opportunities moving forward, Walker should remain the undeniable leader of the backfield heading into an easy matchup. The Dolphins defense allowed Ashton Jeanty to rush for 102 yards and rack up 45 receiving yards in Week 1, so it would not be surprising to see Walker put up a similar stat line with a touchdown or two thrown in. Walker is ranked RB2 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, meaning that he is one of the strongest plays in fantasy this week. The Chiefs' workhorse should be able to feast in Miami this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylen Warren Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 4:35 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati after being limited for a third straight practice Friday, according to Alan Saunders. Warren has continued working through the shoulder issue all week and remains in line to lead the backfield if he is active. He has 21 carries for 89 yards and seven catches for 61 yards through two games. Rico Dowdle is dealing with a toe injury and has been ruled out, and running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung said Warren would lead the group if Dowdle is unavailable. Warren's shoulder now becomes the main thing to watch heading into Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alan Saunders
Patrick Mahomes Off Injury Report, Ready To Face Dolphins
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:34 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Mahomes was listed on the injury report again with a knee injury, but it is the same injury he rehabbed all offseason and he's practiced fully all week so it appears to be nothing of concern. Mahomes is coming off a massive performance in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. The Chiefs star passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kansas City to a 33-30 victory in Week 2. The veteran QB will look to build on that success in what should be a very easy matchup against Miami. The Dolphins defense has allowed at least 27 points to opposing offenses in each of the first two games this season, so Mahomes and company should have no problem putting points on the board. The rejuvenated Chiefs offense, due in large part to the addition of Kenneth Walker and a viable run game, has revived the fantasy value of Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs playmakers. Mahomes is ranked QB5 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a strong QB1 to start on Sunday. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by what they've seen so far, it seems like the high-scoring Chiefs offense of recent memory has returned.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Bengals Defense has A Juicy Matchup In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:32 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 season so far, transitioning from one of the worst units in the league to one of the most improved through two weeks. The Bengals held the Houston Texans offense to just six points while racking up four sacks in Week 2. The Cincinnati defense now has eight sacks and four fumbles recovered through two games in 2026. This defensive unit will now get to face the Pittsburgh Steelers led by a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who has taken six sacks so far this season. The Steelers offense has also scored the second-fewest points in football through two weeks. The Bengals defense should be able to feast against a weak Steelers offense, but they are dealing with a notable injury. Cincinnati may be without DT B.J. Hill, who is doubtful to play with an Achilles injury, but they should be able to overcome his absence. The Bengals defense is ranked ninth in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making it a top-10 option at this position this week. Fantasy managers should be interested in the Bengals defense this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Evan McPherson Should Be Viable On The Road In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:31 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. McPherson followed up his 19-point fantasy performance in Week 1 with a 12-point performance last week. The Bengals kicker was able to knock through all four of his field goals and extra-point attempts in Week 2, making him 6-6 on field goals and 5-5 on extra-point attempts this season. McPherson has been the best fantasy kicker through the first two weeks of the season and should remain viable against the Steelers in Week 3. The Steelers defense has been stout this allowing just 13.5 points per game this season, but they've faced a Cooper Rush-led Atlanta Falcons offense and an A.J. Brown-less New England Patriots passing attack so it is hard to determine how good they actually are. Nevertheless, Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most points this season and should continue their scoring efficiency this Sunday. If the Bengals can move the ball effectively, McPherson should continue being one of the best kickers in fantasy. McPherson is ranked K7 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him worthy of a start this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting McPherson this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Gesicki Very Difficult To Trust Against Steelers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:28 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was heavily involved in the Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but disappeared last week against the Houston Texans. Gesicki led all Bengals pass catchers with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, but did not earn a single target in Week 2. The veteran tight end went from offensive focal point to non-factor in consecutive weeks, which may have been due to the health of quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow took a big shot while running out of bounds early in Week 1. It was later revealed that Burrow was dealing with back tightness ahead of Week 2. It is possible that Burrow dealt with the back tightness throughout their Week 1 matchup and targeted Gesicki closer to the line of scrimmage for that reason. The Bengals offensive attack shifted back towards their high-volume wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Burrow getting healthier. Heading into Week 3, it is difficult to trust Gesicki as anything more than a dart throw at the tight end position. Gesicki will likely have good performances again this season, but fantasy managers may not be able to predict when those will be. Gesicki is ranked TE29 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, putting him outside of TE2 range this week. Fantasy managers may be best served looking elsewhere for tight end production.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Nico Collins Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:26 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. It will be the second straight missed game for Collins, who is battling a Grade 1 hamstring strain. With Collins sidelined in Week 2, Texans wideouts Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte were the team's leaders in snaps at the position. Veteran tight end Dalton Schultz led the team with 14 targets, while no other Houston pass-catcher was able to crack 40 receiving yards. In Week 3, Schultz profiles as a must-start tight end, while both Hutchinson and Boutte profile as low-end flex options.--Will Brady
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander