Patrick Mahomes Off Injury Report, Ready To Face Dolphins
Sep 25, 2026, 4:34 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Mahomes was listed on the injury report again with a knee injury, but it is the same injury he rehabbed all offseason and he's practiced fully all week so it appears to be nothing of concern. Mahomes is coming off a massive performance in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. The Chiefs star passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kansas City to a 33-30 victory in Week 2. The veteran QB will look to build on that success in what should be a very easy matchup against Miami. The Dolphins defense has allowed at least 27 points to opposing offenses in each of the first two games this season, so Mahomes and company should have no problem putting points on the board. The rejuvenated Chiefs offense, due in large part to the addition of Kenneth Walker and a viable run game, has revived the fantasy value of Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs playmakers. Mahomes is ranked QB5 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a strong QB1 to start on Sunday. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by what they've seen so far, it seems like the high-scoring Chiefs offense of recent memory has returned.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Bengals Defense With A Juicy Matchup In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:32 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 season so far, transitioning from one of the worst units in the league to one of the most improved through two weeks. The Bengals held the Houston Texans offense to just six points while racking up four sacks in Week 2. The Cincinnati defense now has eight sacks and four fumbles recovered through two games in 2026. This defensive unit will now get to face the Pittsburgh Steelers led by a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers who has taken six sacks so far this season. The Steelers offense has also scored the second-fewest points in football through two weeks. The Bengals defense should be able to feast against a weak Steelers offense, but they are dealing with a notable injury. Cincinnati may be without DT B.J. Hill, who is doubtful to play with an Achilles injury, but they should be able to overcome his absence. The Bengals defense is ranked ninth in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making it a top-10 option at this position this week. Fantasy managers should be interested in the Bengals defense this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Evan McPherson Should Be Viable On The Road In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:31 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. McPherson followed up his 19-point fantasy performance in Week 1 with a 12-point performance last week. The Bengals kicker was able to knock through all four of his field goals and extra-point attempts in Week 2, making him 6-6 on field goals and 5-5 on extra-point attempts this season. McPherson has been the best fantasy kicker through the first two weeks of the season and should remain viable against the Steelers in Week 3. The Steelers defense has been stout this allowing just 13.5 points per game this season, but they've faced a Cooper Rush-led Atlanta Falcons offense and an A.J. Brown-less New England Patriots passing attack so it is hard to determine how good they actually are. Nevertheless, Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most points this season and should continue their scoring efficiency this Sunday. If the Bengals can move the ball effectively, McPherson should continue being one of the best kickers in fantasy. McPherson is ranked K7 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him worthy of a start this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting McPherson this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Gesicki Very Difficult To Trust Against Steelers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:28 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was heavily involved in the Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but disappeared last week against the Houston Texans. Gesicki led all Bengals pass catchers with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, but did not earn a single target in Week 2. The veteran tight end went from offensive focal point to non-factor in consecutive weeks, which may have been due to the health of quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow took a big shot while running out of bounds early in Week 1. It was later revealed that Burrow was dealing with back tightness ahead of Week 2. It is possible that Burrow dealt with the back tightness throughout their Week 1 matchup and targeted Gesicki closer to the line of scrimmage for that reason. The Bengals offensive attack shifted back towards their high-volume wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Burrow getting healthier. Heading into Week 3, it is difficult to trust Gesicki as anything more than a dart throw at the tight end position. Gesicki will likely have good performances again this season, but fantasy managers may not be able to predict when those will be. Gesicki is ranked TE29 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, putting him outside of TE2 range this week. Fantasy managers may be best served looking elsewhere for tight end production.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Nico Collins Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:26 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. It will be the second straight missed game for Collins, who is battling a Grade 1 hamstring strain. With Collins sidelined in Week 2, Texans wideouts Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte were the team's leaders in snaps at the position. Veteran tight end Dalton Schultz led the team with 14 targets, while no other Houston pass-catcher was able to crack 40 receiving yards. In Week 3, Schultz profiles as a must-start tight end, while both Hutchinson and Boutte profile as low-end flex options.--Will Brady
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Samaje Perine To Play Valuable Backup Role In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:25 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. The veteran back's opportunities dropped from eight in Week 1 to just three last week, but he's been efficient with those touches. Despite only getting one target in last week's win over the Houston Texans, Perine ranked third on the team in receiving yards. Perine has been especially effective in the passing game, turning four catches into 46 yards this season. While his upside is capped in the RB2 role, it is encouraging to see him produce when given the chance. He could have more chances to produce this week against a Steelers offense that has given up the sixth-most rushing yards this season. Perine is ranked RB61 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, meaning that he's best viewed as a bench stash rather than a start-worthy option. Fantasy managers should hold onto Perine because his value would skyrocket should anything happen to Bengals RB1 Chase Brown.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tee Higgins Could Smash On The Road In Pittsburgh
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:22 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. The Bengals WR2 was the most targeted pass catcher in last week's 20-6 victory over the Houston Texans. Despite not scoring a touchdown, Higgins was able to lead the Bengals in receiving yards in Week 2. The 27-year-old will try to replicate that performance this week on the road at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have been a good pass defense to start the 2026 season, but Cincinnati's passing attack is much better than most. Higgins has historically been a great touchdown-scoring receiver and he hasn't found pay dirt this year, so the trips to the end zone could start this Sunday. Higgins is ranked WR18 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR2 this week. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by the volume of opportunities Higgins has had so far and excited for what's to come in this week's matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chase Brown Could Feast In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:20 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown rushed 20 times for 80 yards and caught three passes for two yards in the 20-6 victory over the Houston Texans last week. Despite mediocre production, Brown received a monster workload which should pay off against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. The Steelers defense has been stingy against the pass, but has allowed the ninth-most rushing yards in 2026. With 16 carries in Week 1 and 20 carries in Week 2, it's clear that the Bengals trust Brown to execute their offensive game plan on the ground. Given that volume of opportunities against this Steelers' defense, Brown may be able to produce his first game with 100+ rushing yards this season. The Bengals workhorse back also failed to find the end zone last week, so he could be in for a score this Sunday. Brown is ranked RB10 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him an RB1 this week. Fantasy managers should be excited about starting Brown this week because all signs point to him having his best fantasy performance yet.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL.com
Ja'Marr Chase Ready For Another Huge Performance In Pittsburgh
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:19 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. Chase shook off a lackluster Week 1 performance with a strong stat line against the Houston Texans last week. The superstar wideout caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-6 win in Week 2. Despite putting up WR1 numbers last game, Chase still has not reached 100 receiving yards this season. Chase will likely change that on Sunday against the Steelers. The Pittsburgh defense has been stingy against the pass this season, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards, but Chase is no ordinary receiver. Chase is arguably the best wide receiver in football with a quarterback that isn't afraid to throw him the ball in any situation. That is a dangerous combination for opposing defenses to face because they can break off a big play at any moment. Chase is ranked WR3 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a top-tier WR1 heading into the weekend. Fantasy managers should never question having him in their starting lineups for as long as he's healthy.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL.com
Joe Burrow Facing Tough Steelers Defense In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:17 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. Burrow passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans last week and will try to build on that success this week. The Bengals star took a step back in terms of yardage perspective in Week 2, throwing 47 fewer passing yards, but his touchdown total increased and he didn't throw any picks in his second game. Burrow will try to build on the touchdown success while increasing the yardage against a tough Steelers defense. Through two games, Pittsburgh has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards and the ninth-most rushing yards. If that trend continues, Burrow could be in for another low-yardage outing on Sunday. The Bengals have the skill players to overcome nearly every matchup, so Burrow has the potential to exceed expectations, but it will not be a cakewalk matchup. It should also be noted that Burrow was not listed on the Bengals injury report this week, signaling that the back issue is now behind him. Burrow is ranked QB9 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a low-end QB1 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by Burrow's upward trend in fantasy scoring, but may need to temper expectations against Pittsburgh.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL.com
Eli Heidenreich a Worthy Stash Candidate Amid Backfield Injuries
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:15 PM ETA seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Navy, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich has yet to record his first NFL carry. However, the 23-year-old appears to be in line for an expanded role in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has already been ruled out with a toe injury, and veteran back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is officially questionable with a shoulder issue. If neither of Pittsburgh's top two running backs is available, Heidenreich could take over the majority of the team's backfield work on Sunday. Even if Warren plays, Heidenreich would be the next man up and could take on some secondary touches. Heading into Week 3, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Heidenreich off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams Absent From Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 4:09 PM ETChicago Bears quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) both missed practice on Friday for the second straight day this week, according to the team. Williams suffered a right-hamstring injury late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and is not expected to play this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Bears could be down to third-string signal-caller Case Keenum on Monday, too, with Bagent yet to practice this week due to a concussion. The odds of Bagent being cleared from the league's concussion protocol at this point do not look good. Fantasy managers should have Williams on the bench and should consider him questionable for the Week 4 contest next Sunday, Oct. 4, against the New York Jets. With Keenum potentially starting for the Bears on Monday night, fantasy managers are going to need to downgrade all of Chicago's offensive skill players with Williams likely out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications
Rico Dowdle Ruled Out for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Dowdle has gotten off to a slow start in his first season in Pittsburgh, recording 15 carries for 37 yards and four catches for 28 yards on seven targets across two games. The Steelers have split backfield work evenly between Dowdle and Jaylen Warren (shoulder) to begin the year. However, Warren has been limited in practice this week by a shoulder injury and is officially questionable for Week 3. If Warren is active, he would likely dominate backfield touches for Pittsburgh and would profile as a must-start running back for fantasy managers. If neither Dowdle nor Warren can play, seventh-round rookie Eli Heidenreich would be the next running back up in Pittsburgh.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Tony Pollard in the Clear for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 4:04 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to play on Sunday in the team's Week 3 matchup on the road against the New York Giants, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Pollard came out of the Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with some ankle soreness, prompting the Titans to keep him out of practice on Wednesday. With backfield mate Tyjae Spears also dealing with an ankle injury and questionable to play this weekend, Pollard could be more attractive as an RB2 in fantasy lineups with a path to more backfield touches against the Giants. The 29-year-old has been decent so far in 2026 in his two games, carrying the football 21 times for 99 yards (4.7 yards per carry) while catching two of his three targets for zero yards. If Spears is ruled out on Sunday, expect Nicholas Singleton to be the next man up in the backfield behind Pollard for the Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Michael Pittman Jr. Questionable for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 4:00 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati after being limited again on Friday, according to Alan Saunders. Pittman was limited in all three practices this week after missing Week 2 against New England with the foot injury. He caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in the opener before sitting last Sunday. The steady practice participation is an improvement from last week, when Pittman missed Thursday and Friday before being ruled out. Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard would again be in line for more work if Pittman cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alan Saunders
Tyjae Spears Questionable to Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 3:58 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Friday, but he is listed as questionable to play in Week 3 on Sunday in New York against the Giants, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Spears came out of the Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with ankle soreness and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Backfield mate Tony Pollard was also dealing with some ankle soreness, but he returned to practice on Thursday and has been cleared to play this weekend as the Titans' lead back. The 25-year-old Spears continues to occupy a change-of-pace role behind Pollard, mostly in the passing game. Through the first two weeks, he had 10 carries for 53 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 41 yards as a receiver. With Spears looking iffy to play this weekend, fantasy managers should be looking for other options as an RB3/flex in PPR formats. If Spears is ruled out on Sunday, Nicholas Singleton should operate as the RB2 for the Titans behind Pollard.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Kyle Monangai Returns to a Full Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:55 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) was back on the field Friday after being listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, according to Brad Biggs. The Bears did not practice Thursday, so that designation was only an estimate. Monangai also wasn't seen during the open portion of Wednesday's session. He has 24 touches for 182 scrimmage yards and one touchdown through two games, including 10 carries for 47 yards and two catches for 11 yards against Minnesota last week. Chicago still has another practice Saturday before issuing its final status for Monday night's game against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brad Biggs
Wan'Dale Robinson's Target Volume Has Dried Up
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:40 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson went from six targets in the opener to one against Philadelphia, and that is a rough drop for a player whose fantasy value has always depended on volume. Robinson caught five passes for 38 yards in Week 1, then finished with one catch for nine yards last Sunday. He has six receptions for 47 yards through two games and has yet to score. Rookie Carnell Tate already leads Tennessee with 11 targets, while Robinson sits at seven. That is a very different setup from last season, when Robinson drew 140 targets with the Giants and turned them into 92 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Tennessee gave him a four-year, $78 million deal in March, so there is still a substantial investment here. The early usage just has not matched it. Robinson checks in at WR57 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings. Until Cam Ward starts looking his way more often, Robinson is difficult to trust outside of deeper PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray In Starting Range For Return To Lineup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:36 PM ETBack from injury, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the lineup with an immediately favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-year Viking hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 1, presenting the chance that the Minnesota passing game could be off schedule as he reacclimates, but his next opponent has been friendly to quarterbacks so far this season. Despite blitzing at the third-highest rate in the NFL, the Bucs currently rank 28th in pressure percentage. They've also allowed points on more than half of their opponents' possessions, missed 18 tackles, and allowed a completion percentage over 75% through two games. Historically, the Vikings have not fared well in Tampa -- Minnesota is 1-7 there since 1998 -- but the current state of the Bucs offers Murray an opportunity for a productive return to the lineup. He's RotoBaller's No. 11 quarterback for Week 3.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Brings RB2 Potential After Getting Green Light
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:31 PM ETA once-murky Minnesota Vikings backfield was as clear as could be last week, giving running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) RB2 potential now that he carries no injury designation into Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran was terrific in the Vikings' win in Chicago last week, carrying the ball 23 times and surpassing 100 yards rushing, though he briefly departed the game with the knee injury that caused him to miss practice time this week. Tampa's defense has struggled through two weeks --they rank in the bottom five in missed tackles and have allowed opponents to score on more than half of their possessions -- and Minnesota expects the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion), which should take pressure off the Vikings' rushing attack. The conditions are favorable for Jones, who is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 20 running back this week. He brings starting potential to most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Expected to Lead Steelers Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is expected to lead the backfield Sunday against Cincinnati with Rico Dowdle unlikely to play. Running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung said Warren will lead the group and be spelled when he needs a breather, according to Nick Farabaugh. Warren has been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, but he has remained on the field. He leads Pittsburgh with 21 carries for 89 yards through two games and has added seven catches for 61 yards. The Steelers still plan to rotate other backs behind him, so the expectation is a larger role for Warren rather than an every-down workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh