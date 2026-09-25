Caleb Williams Absent From Friday's Practice
Sep 25, 2026, 4:09 PM ETChicago Bears quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) both missed practice on Friday for the second straight day this week, according to the team. Williams suffered a right-hamstring injury late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and is not expected to play this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Bears could be down to third-string signal-caller Case Keenum on Monday, too, with Bagent yet to practice this week due to a concussion. The odds of Bagent being cleared from the league's concussion protocol at this point do not look good. Fantasy managers should have Williams on the bench and should consider him questionable for the Week 4 contest next Sunday, Oct. 4, against the New York Jets. With Keenum potentially starting for the Bears on Monday night, fantasy managers are going to need to downgrade all of Chicago's offensive skill players with Williams likely out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications
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Rico Dowdle Ruled Out for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Dowdle has gotten off to a slow start in his first season in Pittsburgh, recording 15 carries for 37 yards and four catches for 28 yards on seven targets across two games. The Steelers have split backfield work evenly between Dowdle and Jaylen Warren (shoulder) to begin the year. However, Warren has been limited in practice this week by a shoulder injury and is officially questionable for Week 3. If Warren is active, he would likely dominate backfield touches for Pittsburgh and would profile as a must-start running back for fantasy managers. If neither Dowdle nor Warren can play, seventh-round rookie Eli Heidenreich would be the next running back up in Pittsburgh.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Tony Pollard in the Clear for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 4:04 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to play on Sunday in the team's Week 3 matchup on the road against the New York Giants, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Pollard came out of the Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with some ankle soreness, prompting the Titans to keep him out of practice on Wednesday. With backfield mate Tyjae Spears also dealing with an ankle injury and questionable to play this weekend, Pollard could be more attractive as an RB2 in fantasy lineups with a path to more backfield touches against the Giants. The 29-year-old has been decent so far in 2026 in his two games, carrying the football 21 times for 99 yards (4.7 yards per carry) while catching two of his three targets for zero yards. If Spears is ruled out on Sunday, expect Nicholas Singleton to be the next man up in the backfield behind Pollard for the Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Michael Pittman Jr. Questionable for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 4:00 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati after being limited again on Friday, according to Alan Saunders. Pittman was limited in all three practices this week after missing Week 2 against New England with the foot injury. He caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in the opener before sitting last Sunday. The steady practice participation is an improvement from last week, when Pittman missed Thursday and Friday before being ruled out. Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard would again be in line for more work if Pittman cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alan Saunders
Tyjae Spears Questionable to Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 3:58 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Friday, but he is listed as questionable to play in Week 3 on Sunday in New York against the Giants, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Spears came out of the Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with ankle soreness and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Backfield mate Tony Pollard was also dealing with some ankle soreness, but he returned to practice on Thursday and has been cleared to play this weekend as the Titans' lead back. The 25-year-old Spears continues to occupy a change-of-pace role behind Pollard, mostly in the passing game. Through the first two weeks, he had 10 carries for 53 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 41 yards as a receiver. With Spears looking iffy to play this weekend, fantasy managers should be looking for other options as an RB3/flex in PPR formats. If Spears is ruled out on Sunday, Nicholas Singleton should operate as the RB2 for the Titans behind Pollard.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Kyle Monangai Returns to a Full Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:55 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) was back on the field Friday after being listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, according to Brad Biggs. The Bears did not practice Thursday, so that designation was only an estimate. Monangai also wasn't seen during the open portion of Wednesday's session. He has 24 touches for 182 scrimmage yards and one touchdown through two games, including 10 carries for 47 yards and two catches for 11 yards against Minnesota last week. Chicago still has another practice Saturday before issuing its final status for Monday night's game against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brad Biggs
Wan'Dale Robinson's Target Volume Has Dried Up
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:40 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson went from six targets in the opener to one against Philadelphia, and that is a rough drop for a player whose fantasy value has always depended on volume. Robinson caught five passes for 38 yards in Week 1, then finished with one catch for nine yards last Sunday. He has six receptions for 47 yards through two games and has yet to score. Rookie Carnell Tate already leads Tennessee with 11 targets, while Robinson sits at seven. That is a very different setup from last season, when Robinson drew 140 targets with the Giants and turned them into 92 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Tennessee gave him a four-year, $78 million deal in March, so there is still a substantial investment here. The early usage just has not matched it. Robinson checks in at WR57 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings. Until Cam Ward starts looking his way more often, Robinson is difficult to trust outside of deeper PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray In Starting Range For Return To Lineup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:36 PM ETBack from injury, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the lineup with an immediately favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-year Viking hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 1, presenting the chance that the Minnesota passing game could be off schedule as he reacclimates, but his next opponent has been friendly to quarterbacks so far this season. Despite blitzing at the third-highest rate in the NFL, the Bucs currently rank 28th in pressure percentage. They've also allowed points on more than half of their opponents' possessions, missed 18 tackles, and allowed a completion percentage over 75% through two games. Historically, the Vikings have not fared well in Tampa -- Minnesota is 1-7 there since 1998 -- but the current state of the Bucs offers Murray an opportunity for a productive return to the lineup. He's RotoBaller's No. 11 quarterback for Week 3.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Brings RB2 Potential After Getting Green Light
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:31 PM ETA once-murky Minnesota Vikings backfield was as clear as could be last week, giving running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) RB2 potential now that he carries no injury designation into Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran was terrific in the Vikings' win in Chicago last week, carrying the ball 23 times and surpassing 100 yards rushing, though he briefly departed the game with the knee injury that caused him to miss practice time this week. Tampa's defense has struggled through two weeks --they rank in the bottom five in missed tackles and have allowed opponents to score on more than half of their possessions -- and Minnesota expects the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion), which should take pressure off the Vikings' rushing attack. The conditions are favorable for Jones, who is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 20 running back this week. He brings starting potential to most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Expected to Lead Steelers Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is expected to lead the backfield Sunday against Cincinnati with Rico Dowdle unlikely to play. Running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung said Warren will lead the group and be spelled when he needs a breather, according to Nick Farabaugh. Warren has been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, but he has remained on the field. He leads Pittsburgh with 21 carries for 89 yards through two games and has added seven catches for 61 yards. The Steelers still plan to rotate other backs behind him, so the expectation is a larger role for Warren rather than an every-down workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Injuries Keep Door Open For Demond Claiborne
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:27 PM ETInjuries in the Minnesota Vikings' backfield could present a prime opportunity for Demond Claiborne, although the first-year running back comes with significant risk ahead of a Week 3 visit to Tampa Bay. The rookie played for the first time last week in the absence of running back Jordan Mason (thumb), though he did not carry the ball and caught his only target for two yards. Instead, the Vikings rode top running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee), who carried 23 times and surpassed 100 yards, but sustained an injury that caused him to miss practice time this week. Officially listed without a designation, Jones is the clear top option, but it's open season behind him with a cast that includes journeyman DeeJay Dallas, Claiborne, or recently signed Jaret Patterson. The Vikings could get a boost from the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion), and even with Jones active, Claiborne could see the field more in Week 3. Claiborne is too unproven to start in most leagues for now, but he also could be a worthwhile bench stash in best-ball formats or for rosters that could use additional running back depth.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield's Passing Production Keeps Sliding
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:22 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has gotten some help from his legs through two weeks, because there has not been much happening through the air. Mayfield has thrown for 398 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking seven sacks. He failed to reach 220 passing yards in either game, including a 182-yard performance against Cleveland last week. Mayfield has chipped in 59 rushing yards and a touchdown, but the passing decline goes back further than September. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns during his huge 2024 season before falling to 3,693 yards and 26 scores last year. The start to 2026 has not reversed that trend. Mayfield practiced fully all week despite an illness, so health should not be an excuse against Minnesota. He checks in 23rd among quarterbacks this week and sits in the group that can come off most rosters. The rushing helps, but Mayfield is a tough quarterback to trust right now unless the passing game starts producing again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Struggling Bucs Defense Up Next For Justin Jefferson
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:20 PM ETWide receiver Justin Jefferson has one of the top matchups in fantasy football this week as the Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. The former All-Pro saw a modest performance last week as the Vikings played it safe in horrible weather conditions in Chicago, though he'll have better circumstances this week. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) is back in the lineup in time to face a Buccaneers defense that has struggled immensely through two weeks: Tampa has allowed opponents to score on more than half of their possessions and complete 75.4% of passes, which is worse than every team except Miami. The Bucs also rank in the bottom five in pressure percentage, air yards allowed, and missed tackles. As RotoBaller's No. 4 receiver this week, Jefferson could have week-winning potential if Murray is sharp in his return from injury.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Favorable Conditions For Jordan Addison Against Buccaneers
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:15 PM ETFollowing a tough-luck start to the season, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has an excellent chance to regain some fantasy relevance in Week 3 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings played most of their first two games without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) and leaned on the run in a rain-drenched Week 2 win at the Bears. Now, though, Murray is back in time to face a wayward Bucs defense, which could be great news for Addison. The Bucs rank in the bottom five in completion percentage allowed, air yards allowed, and pressure percentage, opening the door for the USC product to have his first quality receiving game of the year. As RotoBaller's No. 33 receiver this week, Addison is a WR3/flex option with some potential to break his early-season slump.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
T.J. Hockenson Sees Good Matchup, Return Of QB in Week 3
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson remains in the TE2 range as his team tries to stay unbeaten with a Week 3 visit to Tampa Bay. The former first-round pick has been steady if unremarkable through two weeks as the Vikings played the majority of their offensive snaps with backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Now that starter Kyler Murray (concussion) is back in the lineup, managers should have a clearer view of Hockenson's role in the Minnesota offense this season. The timing is fortuitous, as the Buccaneers have struggled, ranking 30th in air yards allowed, 28th in pressure percentage, 28th in missed tackles, and 31st in completion percentage allowed through two weeks. Playing in an offense with three solid receivers and a quality pass-catcher at running back, however, will limit Hockenson's overall ceiling. As RotoBaller's No. 20 tight end this week, Hockenson should be saved mostly for formats that start multiple tight ends.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa Still Isn't Seeing Enough Targets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:11 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has been on the field quite a bit through two weeks, but that has not turned into much work as a receiver. He went without a catch on one target in the opener, then caught two of five targets for 26 yards against Buffalo. TeSlaa played 49 of Detroit's 65 offensive snaps in Week 2, behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams among Lions wideouts. He is clearly the WR3. The problem is that Detroit is still using him heavily as a blocker, and six targets through two games is not much to work with in fantasy. TeSlaa scored six touchdowns on only 16 receptions as a rookie, which covered up the lack of weekly volume last season. None of his 2026 opportunities have reached the end zone yet. RotoBaller has him at WR86 for Week 3. The snap count is encouraging, but until more passes start coming his way, TeSlaa remains difficult to use outside of deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Middling Potential For Will Reichard At Tampa
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard should be considered a middle-of-the-road fantasy option when his team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. So far, the third-year kicker has been steady through two games, making all four extra points and all four field goal attempts, including three last week in Chicago. Minnesota's offense hasn't exactly been a work of art so far, though the Vikings should be closer to their best version now that starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) is set to return. Reichard is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked kicker this week, but the setting in Tampa should at least be preferable to the horrible weather conditions last week against the Bears. As an All-Pro last year, Reichard is an option for most games, but managers might be able to find a streamer with a better matchup this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Rolling Vikings D/ST Has Potential Against Struggling Bucs
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:08 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' defense has looked superb so far, hounding quarterbacks and holding opponents to just six points in its past six quarters, making them a must-start fantasy option against the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two of the NFL's top five leaders in pressures are Vikings (edge rusher Dallas Turner and linebacker Blake Cashman), while Tampa's offense currently has more turnovers (five) than touchdowns (three). Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has a modest 398 yards and one passing touchdown through two games, though the entire offense has looked out of sync. Minnesota is just 2-9 in its past 11 trips to Tampa, and Mayfield and the Bucs won the most recent meeting, a 2023 game in Minnesota, as underdogs. But the current form of both teams matters more than series history, so fantasy managers should feel confident relying upon the Vikings' ability to cause chaos.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. Getting Lost in Tampa Bay's Crowded Offense
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:06 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has caught every pass thrown his way through two games, but there just have not been enough of them. Godwin has seven catches for 86 yards on seven targets. Emeka Egbuka, Cade Otton and Bucky Irving have already seen 11 targets apiece, while rookie Ted Hurst III has 10. That is a crowded group even after Mike Evans left for San Francisco in free agency. Jalen McMillan is another name to watch after playing only seven snaps in his season debut last week. He practiced fully all three days this week and is expected to handle more work against Minnesota. Godwin is healthy and still starting, so this is not a playing-time problem. It is a volume problem. He has added 15 rushing yards, but that does not make up for seven targets in two games. RotoBaller has him at WR40 for Week 3. Until Baker Mayfield starts looking his way more often, Godwin is much harder to trust than fantasy managers expected.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Questionable to Play With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 3:05 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Friday but is questionable to play in Week 3 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the team. Coleman came away from the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions last Thursday night with an ankle injury that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The 23-year-old former second-rounder in 2024 caught all six of his targets for 63 yards with a bigger role last Thursday after WR1 DJ Moore (shoulder) left early with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. Moore is set to be a game-time decision this weekend as well, so it is possible that quarterback Josh Allen could be without two of his pass-catchers against the Bolts. Coleman is hard to trust going into Week 3, but if he suits up and Moore is held out, he could have some sleeper potential in deeper fantasy leagues in a flex spot. Receivers Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer and tight end Dalton Kincaid will have higher target floors if both Moore and Coleman are inactive this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Brock Bowers Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:48 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is questionable to make his 2026 season debut against the New Orleans Saints on the road on Sunday in Week 3, head coach Klint Kubiak told Sam Warren of The Athletic. Kubiak said that Bowers' non-participation on Friday was part of the plan as he continues to recover from a meniscus trim that he had just before the start of the regular season. With Bowers missing wins over the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers in the first two weeks, tight end Michael Mayer stepped in to catch nine of his 11 targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns. The 23-year-old Bowers seemed like a lock to return to action this weekend after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, but the Raiders might be waiting to see how Bowers looks during pre-game warmups on Sunday. It will make fantasy managers' decisions more difficult with Bowers this weekend. You will need a backup plan just in case, especially with the Raiders' game this Sunday coming in the later window. If Bowers does make his debut in the Big Easy, do not be surprised if the Raiders ease him in and put him on a snap count.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren