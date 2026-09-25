Kyler Murray In Starting Range For Return To Lineup
Sep 25, 2026, 3:36 PM ETBack from injury, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the lineup with an immediately favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-year Viking hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 1, presenting the chance that the Minnesota passing game could be off schedule as he reacclimates, but his next opponent has been friendly to quarterbacks so far this season. Despite blitzing at the third-highest rate in the NFL, the Bucs currently rank 28th in pressure percentage. They've also allowed points on more than half of their opponents' possessions, missed 18 tackles, and allowed a completion percentage over 75% through two games. Historically, the Vikings have not fared well in Tampa -- Minnesota is 1-7 there since 1998 -- but the current state of the Bucs offers Murray an opportunity for a productive return to the lineup. He's RotoBaller's No. 11 quarterback for Week 3.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Aaron Jones Sr. Brings RB2 Potential After Getting Green Light
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:31 PM ETA once-murky Minnesota Vikings backfield was as clear as could be last week, giving running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) RB2 potential now that he carries no injury designation into Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran was terrific in the Vikings' win in Chicago last week, carrying the ball 23 times and surpassing 100 yards rushing, though he briefly departed the game with the knee injury that caused him to miss practice time this week. Tampa's defense has struggled through two weeks --they rank in the bottom five in missed tackles and have allowed opponents to score on more than half of their possessions -- and Minnesota expects the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion), which should take pressure off the Vikings' rushing attack. The conditions are favorable for Jones, who is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 20 running back this week. He brings starting potential to most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Expected to Lead Steelers Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is expected to lead the backfield Sunday against Cincinnati with Rico Dowdle unlikely to play. Running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung said Warren will lead the group and be spelled when he needs a breather, according to Nick Farabaugh. Warren has been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, but he has remained on the field. He leads Pittsburgh with 21 carries for 89 yards through two games and has added seven catches for 61 yards. The Steelers still plan to rotate other backs behind him, so the expectation is a larger role for Warren rather than an every-down workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Injuries Keep Door Open For Demond Claiborne
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:27 PM ETInjuries in the Minnesota Vikings' backfield could present a prime opportunity for Demond Claiborne, although the first-year running back comes with significant risk ahead of a Week 3 visit to Tampa Bay. The rookie played for the first time last week in the absence of running back Jordan Mason (thumb), though he did not carry the ball and caught his only target for two yards. Instead, the Vikings rode top running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee), who carried 23 times and surpassed 100 yards, but sustained an injury that caused him to miss practice time this week. Officially listed without a designation, Jones is the clear top option, but it's open season behind him with a cast that includes journeyman DeeJay Dallas, Claiborne, or recently signed Jaret Patterson. The Vikings could get a boost from the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion), and even with Jones active, Claiborne could see the field more in Week 3. Claiborne is too unproven to start in most leagues for now, but he also could be a worthwhile bench stash in best-ball formats or for rosters that could use additional running back depth.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield's Passing Production Keeps Sliding
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:22 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has gotten some help from his legs through two weeks, because there has not been much happening through the air. Mayfield has thrown for 398 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking seven sacks. He failed to reach 220 passing yards in either game, including a 182-yard performance against Cleveland last week. Mayfield has chipped in 59 rushing yards and a touchdown, but the passing decline goes back further than September. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns during his huge 2024 season before falling to 3,693 yards and 26 scores last year. The start to 2026 has not reversed that trend. Mayfield practiced fully all week despite an illness, so health should not be an excuse against Minnesota. He checks in 23rd among quarterbacks this week and sits in the group that can come off most rosters. The rushing helps, but Mayfield is a tough quarterback to trust right now unless the passing game starts producing again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Struggling Bucs Defense Up Next For Justin Jefferson
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:20 PM ETWide receiver Justin Jefferson has one of the top matchups in fantasy football this week as the Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. The former All-Pro saw a modest performance last week as the Vikings played it safe in horrible weather conditions in Chicago, though he'll have better circumstances this week. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) is back in the lineup in time to face a Buccaneers defense that has struggled immensely through two weeks: Tampa has allowed opponents to score on more than half of their possessions and complete 75.4% of passes, which is worse than every team except Miami. The Bucs also rank in the bottom five in pressure percentage, air yards allowed, and missed tackles. As RotoBaller's No. 4 receiver this week, Jefferson could have week-winning potential if Murray is sharp in his return from injury.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Favorable Conditions For Jordan Addison Against Buccaneers
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:15 PM ETFollowing a tough-luck start to the season, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has an excellent chance to regain some fantasy relevance in Week 3 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings played most of their first two games without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) and leaned on the run in a rain-drenched Week 2 win at the Bears. Now, though, Murray is back in time to face a wayward Bucs defense, which could be great news for Addison. The Bucs rank in the bottom five in completion percentage allowed, air yards allowed, and pressure percentage, opening the door for the USC product to have his first quality receiving game of the year. As RotoBaller's No. 33 receiver this week, Addison is a WR3/flex option with some potential to break his early-season slump.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
T.J. Hockenson Sees Good Matchup, Return Of QB in Week 3
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson remains in the TE2 range as his team tries to stay unbeaten with a Week 3 visit to Tampa Bay. The former first-round pick has been steady if unremarkable through two weeks as the Vikings played the majority of their offensive snaps with backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Now that starter Kyler Murray (concussion) is back in the lineup, managers should have a clearer view of Hockenson's role in the Minnesota offense this season. The timing is fortuitous, as the Buccaneers have struggled, ranking 30th in air yards allowed, 28th in pressure percentage, 28th in missed tackles, and 31st in completion percentage allowed through two weeks. Playing in an offense with three solid receivers and a quality pass-catcher at running back, however, will limit Hockenson's overall ceiling. As RotoBaller's No. 20 tight end this week, Hockenson should be saved mostly for formats that start multiple tight ends.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa Still Isn't Seeing Enough Targets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:11 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has been on the field quite a bit through two weeks, but that has not turned into much work as a receiver. He went without a catch on one target in the opener, then caught two of five targets for 26 yards against Buffalo. TeSlaa played 49 of Detroit's 65 offensive snaps in Week 2, behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams among Lions wideouts. He is clearly the WR3. The problem is that Detroit is still using him heavily as a blocker, and six targets through two games is not much to work with in fantasy. TeSlaa scored six touchdowns on only 16 receptions as a rookie, which covered up the lack of weekly volume last season. None of his 2026 opportunities have reached the end zone yet. RotoBaller has him at WR86 for Week 3. The snap count is encouraging, but until more passes start coming his way, TeSlaa remains difficult to use outside of deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Middling Potential For Will Reichard At Tampa
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard should be considered a middle-of-the-road fantasy option when his team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. So far, the third-year kicker has been steady through two games, making all four extra points and all four field goal attempts, including three last week in Chicago. Minnesota's offense hasn't exactly been a work of art so far, though the Vikings should be closer to their best version now that starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) is set to return. Reichard is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked kicker this week, but the setting in Tampa should at least be preferable to the horrible weather conditions last week against the Bears. As an All-Pro last year, Reichard is an option for most games, but managers might be able to find a streamer with a better matchup this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Rolling Vikings D/ST Has Potential Against Struggling Bucs
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:08 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' defense has looked superb so far, hounding quarterbacks and holding opponents to just six points in its past six quarters, making them a must-start fantasy option against the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two of the NFL's top five leaders in pressures are Vikings (edge rusher Dallas Turner and linebacker Blake Cashman), while Tampa's offense currently has more turnovers (five) than touchdowns (three). Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has a modest 398 yards and one passing touchdown through two games, though the entire offense has looked out of sync. Minnesota is just 2-9 in its past 11 trips to Tampa, and Mayfield and the Bucs won the most recent meeting, a 2023 game in Minnesota, as underdogs. But the current form of both teams matters more than series history, so fantasy managers should feel confident relying upon the Vikings' ability to cause chaos.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. Getting Lost in Tampa Bay's Crowded Offense
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:06 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has caught every pass thrown his way through two games, but there just have not been enough of them. Godwin has seven catches for 86 yards on seven targets. Emeka Egbuka, Cade Otton and Bucky Irving have already seen 11 targets apiece, while rookie Ted Hurst III has 10. That is a crowded group even after Mike Evans left for San Francisco in free agency. Jalen McMillan is another name to watch after playing only seven snaps in his season debut last week. He practiced fully all three days this week and is expected to handle more work against Minnesota. Godwin is healthy and still starting, so this is not a playing-time problem. It is a volume problem. He has added 15 rushing yards, but that does not make up for seven targets in two games. RotoBaller has him at WR40 for Week 3. Until Baker Mayfield starts looking his way more often, Godwin is much harder to trust than fantasy managers expected.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Questionable to Play With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 3:05 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Friday but is questionable to play in Week 3 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the team. Coleman came away from the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions last Thursday night with an ankle injury that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The 23-year-old former second-rounder in 2024 caught all six of his targets for 63 yards with a bigger role last Thursday after WR1 DJ Moore (shoulder) left early with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. Moore is set to be a game-time decision this weekend as well, so it is possible that quarterback Josh Allen could be without two of his pass-catchers against the Bolts. Coleman is hard to trust going into Week 3, but if he suits up and Moore is held out, he could have some sleeper potential in deeper fantasy leagues in a flex spot. Receivers Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer and tight end Dalton Kincaid will have higher target floors if both Moore and Coleman are inactive this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Brock Bowers Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:48 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is questionable to make his 2026 season debut against the New Orleans Saints on the road on Sunday in Week 3, head coach Klint Kubiak told Sam Warren of The Athletic. Kubiak said that Bowers' non-participation on Friday was part of the plan as he continues to recover from a meniscus trim that he had just before the start of the regular season. With Bowers missing wins over the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers in the first two weeks, tight end Michael Mayer stepped in to catch nine of his 11 targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns. The 23-year-old Bowers seemed like a lock to return to action this weekend after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, but the Raiders might be waiting to see how Bowers looks during pre-game warmups on Sunday. It will make fantasy managers' decisions more difficult with Bowers this weekend. You will need a backup plan just in case, especially with the Raiders' game this Sunday coming in the later window. If Bowers does make his debut in the Big Easy, do not be surprised if the Raiders ease him in and put him on a snap count.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Aaron Jones Sr. Will be Active in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:40 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) will be active on Sunday in Week 3 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Jones came away with a knee issue after the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears, but he was able to do enough in practice this week to be cleared. The 31-year-old saw a hefty 23 carries for 105 yards last Sunday after the Vikings placed backfield mate Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve. With Mason out for at least another three games, Jones is in line for more of the lion's share of backfield touches, but can his body handle the workload increase? It is something the Vikings are a bit concerned about, so expect rookie Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas to see as much complementary work as they can handle this weekend in Tampa. Fantasy managers should consider Jones a volume-based, low-end RB2 option as the Vikings look to start the 2026 season with a 3-0 record. Jones should have a slightly higher ceiling this week for fantasy managers with quarterback Kyler Murray returning from the concussion he suffered in Week 1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Zay Flowers Seen at Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:30 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was seen working out during Friday's practice, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, but not before he had five catches for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown. However, the 26-year-old's hamstring injury was serious enough to keep him from playing in the Week 2 upset loss to the New Orleans Saints. After two missed practices this week, Flowers' return to the practice field on Friday will at least give him a chance to potentially suit up for a Week 3 tilt against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Fantasy managers will want to check back for Flowers' official status for Week 3, but he will most likely be questionable and could be a game-time decision, which will make him even more volatile in fantasy football. Veteran Rashod Bateman took on a bigger role in the passing attack last week with Flowers sidelined and would become a more attractive flex play again on Sunday if Flowers is not given the green light. Flowers is a must-start when he is active as the WR1 in Baltimore.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Travis Etienne Jr. Good to Go for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:25 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), who was listed as limited in Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, is good to go for this weekend in a Week 3 matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ross Jackson of Locked On Saints. It is good news for the Saints' offense, but Etienne's fantasy stock is down entering the third week of the season, especially since veteran Alvin Kamara made his season debut in last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens. The 27-year-old Etienne has combined for only 17 carries for 71 yards in his first two games with the Saints, adding nine catches on 11 targets for 38 yards in the passing game. He had seven receptions for 32 yards in the season-opening overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, but with Kamara returning last weekend, Etienne only caught two passes on two targets. Going up against a much-improved Raiders defense this Sunday, Etienne has slipped to RB3/flex territory, with Kamara most likely to continue seeing most of the passing-game work in the Saints' offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Locked On Saints - Ross Jackson
DJ Moore Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:20 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) will be questionable and a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 contest this Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Joe Brady told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. In addition to Moore, fellow wideout Keon Coleman (ankle) is questionable, which could severely thin out Buffalo's receiving corps for quarterback Josh Allen as the Bills look to start 3-0 on the year. Moore took part in practice on Thursday and Friday, albeit in a non-contact jersey. He appears to be trending in the right direction to play this Sunday against the Bolts, but his availability could come down to pain tolerance after he was forced from last Thursday night's win over the Detroit Lions with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. The 29-year-old did not have a single catch in Week 2 before his injury, but he did have five grabs for 100 yards and his first touchdown of the year in his Bills debut in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. If Moore is active on Sunday, fantasy managers will want to get him back into their starting lineups against L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Buffalo News - Katherine Fitzgerald
Puka Nacua Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) will not practice on Friday and is being listed as doubtful for the Sunday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Nacua injured his groin in practice last week and did not play in the Monday night win over the New York Giants, and now he is set to miss a second straight game after not recovering very well this week. With Nacua out in Week 2, veteran wideout Davante Adams went off for over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson also saw a bigger role and found the end zone for the first time in 2026. Adams will obviously have a bigger target share yet again this weekend with Nacua out again, but it might not be as fruitful of a performance fantasy-wise if the Broncos lock star cornerback Patrick Surtain II on him all game. It remains to be seen if Nacua will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest in Philadelphia against the Eagles next Sunday, Oct. 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Aaron Jones Sr. Practicing Again on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:06 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is practicing again on Friday, which is a good sign for his availability on Sunday in Tampa against the Buccaneers in Week 3, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones came out of the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears with a knee injury, but he appears to be trending towards playing this weekend. The 31-year-old veteran only has 12 carries for 40 yards in the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but he did score on the ground. With Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, Jones had a hefty workload this past Sunday, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 yards. He was not targeted in the passing game. A heavy workload like that might not be sustainable for Jones, though, and rookie Demond Claiborne, DeeJay Dallas, and Jaret Patterson will provide depth behind him until Mason is eligible to return. At best, Jones should be considered a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex in Week 3 if he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seiftert
DJ Moore Sporting a Non-Contact Jersey at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAfter missing Thursday's practice with the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the team's Week 2 win over the Lions, Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) was seen taking part in stretching ahead of Friday's practice, wearing a red non-contact jersey. Moore managed only one carry for -1 yard before suffering an AC joint sprain on a penalty-nullified endzone target, but the offseason trade acquisition still ranks second on the team with 100 yards on the five catches he made in his team debut. The risk of re-injury or a potentially limited snap count makes him a slightly less appealing play in Week 3, but as a focal point of what looks to be one of the league's most potent offenses, Moore can be trusted to go right back into lineups if he's cleared to play against the Chargers, and he is RotoBaller's WR18 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Sal Capaccio