Sep 25, 2026, 4:19 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. Chase shook off a lackluster Week 1 performance with a strong stat line against the Houston Texans last week. The superstar wideout caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns the 20-6 win in Week 2. Despite putting up WR1 numbers last game, Chase still has not reached 100 receiving yards this season. Chase will likely change that on Sunday against the Steelers. The Pittsburgh defense has been stingy against the pass this season, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards, but Chase is no ordinary receiver. Chase is arguably the best wide receiver in football with a quarterback that isn't afraid to throw him the ball in any situation. That is a dangerous combination for opposing defenses to face because they can break off a big play at any moment. Chase is ranked WR3 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a top-tier WR1 heading into the weekend. Fantasy managers should never question having him in their starting lineups for as long as he's healthy.