Chase Brown Could Feast In Week 3
Sep 25, 2026, 4:20 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown rushed 20 times for 80 yards and caught three passes for two yards in the 20-6 victory over the Houston Texans last week. Despite mediocre production, Brown received a monster workload which should pay off against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. The Steelers defense has been stingy against the pass, but has allowed the ninth-most rushing yards in 2026. With 16 carries in Week 1 and 20 carries in Week 2, it's clear that the Bengals trust Brown to execute their offensive game plan on the ground. Given that volume of opportunities against this Steelers' defense, Brown may be able to produce his first game with 100+ rushing yards this season. The Bengals workhorse back also failed to find the end zone last week, so he could be in for a score this Sunday. Brown is ranked RB10 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him an RB1 this week. Fantasy managers should be excited about starting Brown this week because all signs point to him having his best fantasy performance yet.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL.com
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Ja'Marr Chase Ready For Another Huge Performance In Pittsburgh
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:19 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. Chase shook off a lackluster Week 1 performance with a strong stat line against the Houston Texans last week. The superstar wideout caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns the 20-6 win in Week 2. Despite putting up WR1 numbers last game, Chase still has not reached 100 receiving yards this season. Chase will likely change that on Sunday against the Steelers. The Pittsburgh defense has been stingy against the pass this season, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards, but Chase is no ordinary receiver. Chase is arguably the best wide receiver in football with a quarterback that isn't afraid to throw him the ball in any situation. That is a dangerous combination for opposing defenses to face because they can break off a big play at any moment. Chase is ranked WR3 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a top-tier WR1 heading into the weekend. Fantasy managers should never question having him in their starting lineups for as long as he's healthy.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL.com
Joe Burrow Facing Tough Steelers Defense In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:17 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. Burrow passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans last week and will try to build on that success this week. The Bengals star took a step back in terms of yardage perspective in Week 2, throwing 47 fewer passing yards, but his touchdown total increased and he didn't throw any picks in his second game. Burrow will try to build on the touchdown success while increasing the yardage against a tough Steelers defense. Through two games, Pittsburgh has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards and the ninth-most rushing yards. If that trend continues, Burrow could be in for another low-yardage outing on Sunday. The Bengals have the skill players to overcome nearly every matchup, so Burrow has the potential to exceed expectations, but it will not be a cakewalk matchup. It should also be noted that Burrow was not listed on the Bengals injury report this week, signaling that the back issue is now behind him. Burrow is ranked QB9 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a low-end QB1 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by Burrow's upward trend in fantasy scoring, but may need to temper expectations against Pittsburgh.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL.com
Eli Heidenreich a Worthy Stash Candidate Amid Backfield Injuries
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:15 PM ETA seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Navy, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich has yet to record his first NFL carry. However, the 23-year-old appears to be in line for an expanded role in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has already been ruled out with a toe injury, and veteran back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is officially questionable with a shoulder issue. If neither of Pittsburgh's top two running backs is available, Heidenreich could take over the majority of the team's backfield work on Sunday. Even if Warren plays, Heidenreich would be the next man up and could take on some secondary touches. Heading into Week 3, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Heidenreich off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams Absent From Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 4:09 PM ETChicago Bears quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) both missed practice on Friday for the second straight day this week, according to the team. Williams suffered a right-hamstring injury late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and is not expected to play this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Bears could be down to third-string signal-caller Case Keenum on Monday, too, with Bagent yet to practice this week due to a concussion. The odds of Bagent being cleared from the league's concussion protocol at this point do not look good. Fantasy managers should have Williams on the bench and should consider him questionable for the Week 4 contest next Sunday, Oct. 4, against the New York Jets. With Keenum potentially starting for the Bears on Monday night, fantasy managers are going to need to downgrade all of Chicago's offensive skill players with Williams likely out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications
Rico Dowdle Ruled Out for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Dowdle has gotten off to a slow start in his first season in Pittsburgh, recording 15 carries for 37 yards and four catches for 28 yards on seven targets across two games. The Steelers have split backfield work evenly between Dowdle and Jaylen Warren (shoulder) to begin the year. However, Warren has been limited in practice this week by a shoulder injury and is officially questionable for Week 3. If Warren is active, he would likely dominate backfield touches for Pittsburgh and would profile as a must-start running back for fantasy managers. If neither Dowdle nor Warren can play, seventh-round rookie Eli Heidenreich would be the next running back up in Pittsburgh.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Tony Pollard in the Clear for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 4:04 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to play on Sunday in the team's Week 3 matchup on the road against the New York Giants, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Pollard came out of the Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with some ankle soreness, prompting the Titans to keep him out of practice on Wednesday. With backfield mate Tyjae Spears also dealing with an ankle injury and questionable to play this weekend, Pollard could be more attractive as an RB2 in fantasy lineups with a path to more backfield touches against the Giants. The 29-year-old has been decent so far in 2026 in his two games, carrying the football 21 times for 99 yards (4.7 yards per carry) while catching two of his three targets for zero yards. If Spears is ruled out on Sunday, expect Nicholas Singleton to be the next man up in the backfield behind Pollard for the Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Michael Pittman Jr. Questionable for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 4:00 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati after being limited again on Friday, according to Alan Saunders. Pittman was limited in all three practices this week after missing Week 2 against New England with the foot injury. He caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in the opener before sitting last Sunday. The steady practice participation is an improvement from last week, when Pittman missed Thursday and Friday before being ruled out. Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard would again be in line for more work if Pittman cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alan Saunders
Tyjae Spears Questionable to Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 3:58 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Friday, but he is listed as questionable to play in Week 3 on Sunday in New York against the Giants, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Spears came out of the Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with ankle soreness and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Backfield mate Tony Pollard was also dealing with some ankle soreness, but he returned to practice on Thursday and has been cleared to play this weekend as the Titans' lead back. The 25-year-old Spears continues to occupy a change-of-pace role behind Pollard, mostly in the passing game. Through the first two weeks, he had 10 carries for 53 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 41 yards as a receiver. With Spears looking iffy to play this weekend, fantasy managers should be looking for other options as an RB3/flex in PPR formats. If Spears is ruled out on Sunday, Nicholas Singleton should operate as the RB2 for the Titans behind Pollard.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Kyle Monangai Returns to a Full Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:55 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) was back on the field Friday after being listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, according to Brad Biggs. The Bears did not practice Thursday, so that designation was only an estimate. Monangai also wasn't seen during the open portion of Wednesday's session. He has 24 touches for 182 scrimmage yards and one touchdown through two games, including 10 carries for 47 yards and two catches for 11 yards against Minnesota last week. Chicago still has another practice Saturday before issuing its final status for Monday night's game against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brad Biggs
Wan'Dale Robinson's Target Volume Has Dried Up
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:40 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson went from six targets in the opener to one against Philadelphia, and that is a rough drop for a player whose fantasy value has always depended on volume. Robinson caught five passes for 38 yards in Week 1, then finished with one catch for nine yards last Sunday. He has six receptions for 47 yards through two games and has yet to score. Rookie Carnell Tate already leads Tennessee with 11 targets, while Robinson sits at seven. That is a very different setup from last season, when Robinson drew 140 targets with the Giants and turned them into 92 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Tennessee gave him a four-year, $78 million deal in March, so there is still a substantial investment here. The early usage just has not matched it. Robinson checks in at WR57 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings. Until Cam Ward starts looking his way more often, Robinson is difficult to trust outside of deeper PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray In Starting Range For Return To Lineup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:36 PM ETBack from injury, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the lineup with an immediately favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-year Viking hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 1, presenting the chance that the Minnesota passing game could be off schedule as he reacclimates, but his next opponent has been friendly to quarterbacks so far this season. Despite blitzing at the third-highest rate in the NFL, the Bucs currently rank 28th in pressure percentage. They've also allowed points on more than half of their opponents' possessions, missed 18 tackles, and allowed a completion percentage over 75% through two games. Historically, the Vikings have not fared well in Tampa -- Minnesota is 1-7 there since 1998 -- but the current state of the Bucs offers Murray an opportunity for a productive return to the lineup. He's RotoBaller's No. 11 quarterback for Week 3.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Brings RB2 Potential After Getting Green Light
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:31 PM ETA once-murky Minnesota Vikings backfield was as clear as could be last week, giving running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) RB2 potential now that he carries no injury designation into Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran was terrific in the Vikings' win in Chicago last week, carrying the ball 23 times and surpassing 100 yards rushing, though he briefly departed the game with the knee injury that caused him to miss practice time this week. Tampa's defense has struggled through two weeks --they rank in the bottom five in missed tackles and have allowed opponents to score on more than half of their possessions -- and Minnesota expects the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion), which should take pressure off the Vikings' rushing attack. The conditions are favorable for Jones, who is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 20 running back this week. He brings starting potential to most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Expected to Lead Steelers Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is expected to lead the backfield Sunday against Cincinnati with Rico Dowdle unlikely to play. Running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung said Warren will lead the group and be spelled when he needs a breather, according to Nick Farabaugh. Warren has been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, but he has remained on the field. He leads Pittsburgh with 21 carries for 89 yards through two games and has added seven catches for 61 yards. The Steelers still plan to rotate other backs behind him, so the expectation is a larger role for Warren rather than an every-down workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Injuries Keep Door Open For Demond Claiborne
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:27 PM ETInjuries in the Minnesota Vikings' backfield could present a prime opportunity for Demond Claiborne, although the first-year running back comes with significant risk ahead of a Week 3 visit to Tampa Bay. The rookie played for the first time last week in the absence of running back Jordan Mason (thumb), though he did not carry the ball and caught his only target for two yards. Instead, the Vikings rode top running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee), who carried 23 times and surpassed 100 yards, but sustained an injury that caused him to miss practice time this week. Officially listed without a designation, Jones is the clear top option, but it's open season behind him with a cast that includes journeyman DeeJay Dallas, Claiborne, or recently signed Jaret Patterson. The Vikings could get a boost from the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion), and even with Jones active, Claiborne could see the field more in Week 3. Claiborne is too unproven to start in most leagues for now, but he also could be a worthwhile bench stash in best-ball formats or for rosters that could use additional running back depth.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield's Passing Production Keeps Sliding
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:22 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has gotten some help from his legs through two weeks, because there has not been much happening through the air. Mayfield has thrown for 398 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking seven sacks. He failed to reach 220 passing yards in either game, including a 182-yard performance against Cleveland last week. Mayfield has chipped in 59 rushing yards and a touchdown, but the passing decline goes back further than September. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns during his huge 2024 season before falling to 3,693 yards and 26 scores last year. The start to 2026 has not reversed that trend. Mayfield practiced fully all week despite an illness, so health should not be an excuse against Minnesota. He checks in 23rd among quarterbacks this week and sits in the group that can come off most rosters. The rushing helps, but Mayfield is a tough quarterback to trust right now unless the passing game starts producing again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Struggling Bucs Defense Up Next For Justin Jefferson
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:20 PM ETWide receiver Justin Jefferson has one of the top matchups in fantasy football this week as the Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. The former All-Pro saw a modest performance last week as the Vikings played it safe in horrible weather conditions in Chicago, though he'll have better circumstances this week. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) is back in the lineup in time to face a Buccaneers defense that has struggled immensely through two weeks: Tampa has allowed opponents to score on more than half of their possessions and complete 75.4% of passes, which is worse than every team except Miami. The Bucs also rank in the bottom five in pressure percentage, air yards allowed, and missed tackles. As RotoBaller's No. 4 receiver this week, Jefferson could have week-winning potential if Murray is sharp in his return from injury.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Favorable Conditions For Jordan Addison Against Buccaneers
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:15 PM ETFollowing a tough-luck start to the season, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has an excellent chance to regain some fantasy relevance in Week 3 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings played most of their first two games without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) and leaned on the run in a rain-drenched Week 2 win at the Bears. Now, though, Murray is back in time to face a wayward Bucs defense, which could be great news for Addison. The Bucs rank in the bottom five in completion percentage allowed, air yards allowed, and pressure percentage, opening the door for the USC product to have his first quality receiving game of the year. As RotoBaller's No. 33 receiver this week, Addison is a WR3/flex option with some potential to break his early-season slump.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
T.J. Hockenson Sees Good Matchup, Return Of QB in Week 3
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson remains in the TE2 range as his team tries to stay unbeaten with a Week 3 visit to Tampa Bay. The former first-round pick has been steady if unremarkable through two weeks as the Vikings played the majority of their offensive snaps with backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Now that starter Kyler Murray (concussion) is back in the lineup, managers should have a clearer view of Hockenson's role in the Minnesota offense this season. The timing is fortuitous, as the Buccaneers have struggled, ranking 30th in air yards allowed, 28th in pressure percentage, 28th in missed tackles, and 31st in completion percentage allowed through two weeks. Playing in an offense with three solid receivers and a quality pass-catcher at running back, however, will limit Hockenson's overall ceiling. As RotoBaller's No. 20 tight end this week, Hockenson should be saved mostly for formats that start multiple tight ends.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa Still Isn't Seeing Enough Targets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 3:11 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has been on the field quite a bit through two weeks, but that has not turned into much work as a receiver. He went without a catch on one target in the opener, then caught two of five targets for 26 yards against Buffalo. TeSlaa played 49 of Detroit's 65 offensive snaps in Week 2, behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams among Lions wideouts. He is clearly the WR3. The problem is that Detroit is still using him heavily as a blocker, and six targets through two games is not much to work with in fantasy. TeSlaa scored six touchdowns on only 16 receptions as a rookie, which covered up the lack of weekly volume last season. None of his 2026 opportunities have reached the end zone yet. RotoBaller has him at WR86 for Week 3. The snap count is encouraging, but until more passes start coming his way, TeSlaa remains difficult to use outside of deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Middling Potential For Will Reichard At Tampa
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 25, 2026, 3:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard should be considered a middle-of-the-road fantasy option when his team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. So far, the third-year kicker has been steady through two games, making all four extra points and all four field goal attempts, including three last week in Chicago. Minnesota's offense hasn't exactly been a work of art so far, though the Vikings should be closer to their best version now that starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) is set to return. Reichard is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked kicker this week, but the setting in Tampa should at least be preferable to the horrible weather conditions last week against the Bears. As an All-Pro last year, Reichard is an option for most games, but managers might be able to find a streamer with a better matchup this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller